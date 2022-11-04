ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire restrictions lifted on Sequoia National Forest

By Manny Gomez
PORTERVILLE, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – Fire restrictions have been lifted on the Sequoia National Forest due to cooling temperatures and rainfall, according to the Forest Service of the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The lifting of the fire restrictions allows forest visitors to have open campfires outside of developed campgrounds and recreation sites, although campfire permits will still be required.

Forest service officials say that forest fires are still a threat, so visitors are asked to remain vigilant and minimize campfire impacts. For more information on preventing human-caused fires, visit the forest service’s website .

Free California Campfire Permits are available at all the Sequoia National Forest Offices. They are also available online .

YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

