Costco set to open another new "bigger" store location in Ohio this monthKristen WaltersLiberty Township, OH
Two Ohio towns made the top 10 "best cities to own a vacation rental," according to studyEllen EastwoodCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
wvxu.org
Meet Brittany Mayti
Brittany Mayti is Cincinnati Public Radio's new Social Media Coordinator, but she does much more than that for us, including video and design work. She started in September and recently sat down with WGUC's Elaine Diehl to introduce herself.
WLWT 5
Toby Keith takes the stage with Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby at his steakhouse
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Months after announcing he had been battling stomach cancer since later last year, Country music superstar Toby Keith took the stage at a popular Cincinnati-based steakhouse. Cincinnati restauranteur Jeff Ruby posted a series of videos and pictures over the weekend, showing him on stage with the...
WLWT 5
Tom Hardy stops by northern Kentucky restaurant while filming movie
FORT WRIGHT, Ky. — Actor Tom Hardy was seen spotted at another local spot while filming his movie "The Bikeriders." Northern Kentucky restaurant Walt's Hitching Post posted a picture of Hardy on Sunday with the caption, "Tom Hardy!! Good luck with the new movie…..Thanks for stopping by Walt’s!!"
thegnarlygnome.com
The Oak Tavern – Oakley’s Wing Haven
Situated in an unassuming building right outside of the main square in Oakley – the Oak Tavern is simple, without a lot of frills that too many places try to squeeze into a bar/restaurant. This isn’t the type of bar where you’ll see folks lined up to get in the door, nor will you find groups of people inside taking selfies next to some prop that is crammed into the building without any thought behind it.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati company looking to spoil a mom with complimentary makeover
CINCINNATI — It's no secret, that being a mom is hard work and for some, self care can be one of the hardest things to prioritize. That's why one local company is working to spoil one special mom/. Personal stylists Alli and Lotte from A Style Breeze are giving...
linknky.com
‘White Christmas’ costumes, props coming to Behringer-Crawford Museum
Rekindle memories and make new ones with the magic and merriment of the iconic 1954 film “White Christmas” at the Behringer-Crawford Museum this holiday season. Irving Berlin’s “White Christmas” Exhibit opens Nov. 12, with costumes worn by Kentucky legend Rosemary Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen, and Danny Kaye, among other stars. Studio props, sheet music, cast members’ personal memorabilia, and more will be on display.
dayton.com
WATCH: Historian shares new details on origins of pioneer cabin in Hamilton
Studying history is often like doing detective work and for a Hamilton Schools’ teacher his recent sleuthing cracked the case on the origin and identity of the builder of a beloved, downtown landmark. Local historian Chris Maraschiello, a history teacher at Hamilton Freshman School, has discovered new origin details...
Cincinnati is more than WKRP
View of downtown Cincinnati from Mt. Adams(Steve Sindiong) I was born and raised in Cincinnati, the Queen City of the West (or so it was called when Ohio was part of the western frontier). Many people are only familiar with the city from the old 1980s sitcom “WKRP in Cincinnati.” But it is much more than flying turkeys (or flying pigs, which can be found as decorated statues throughout the City). First timers to the city may be confused upon landing at its airport, located across the Ohio River in Kentucky. Indeed, Cincinnati, while technically part of the Midwest, doesn’t quite fit into the stereotype. The city doesn’t have the flatness of much of the Midwest, but is instead built on seven hills, and these hills reinforce the uniqueness of each of the city’s neighborhoods. Up until 1948, funiculars were used to carry people up and down the hills. Some neighborhoods, such as Mount Adams, feel like they could be in San Francisco. The city also has a strong resemblance to Pittsburgh, with its many bridges, and red brick row houses clinging to hillsides overlooking industrial valleys.
lovelandmagazine.com
[Music Video] 2022 Loveland Marching Band presents ‘Say something, I’m giving up on you.’
Thank you Loveland High School Marching Band and Color Guard and all the directors, assistants, music teachers, and parent volunteers who filled Loveland’s hearts this Fall. Loveland, Ohio – After the successful completion, in the hot August sun, of their grueling Summer Camp, the Loveland High School Marching Band and Colorguard performed in a “Preview Night” at Tiger Stadium last Friday.
WLWT 5
Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Downed wires reported on Madison Avenue in Hamilton. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
cincinnatirefined.com
Top Trendy Restaurants, Bars in Cincinnati
The city of Cincinnati is continuously growing their food and bar scene. For my blog, I'm always on the hunt to find the best spots in our city, featuring tasty food and a unique ambiance. You can find everything from upscale restaurants to local dives, and everything in between. Here's a taste of what's trending in Cincinnati:
linknky.com
Covington’s Purrfect Day Cat Café celebrates two year anniversary
The Purrfect Day Cat Café in Covington is celebrating two years of kitten and cat adoptions throughout the weekend of Nov. 11-13. Purrfect Day is Northern Kentucky’s first cat café, which allows guests to grab a Pawfee, Meowcohol, or Pawstrie and then enter the kitty lounge to play and socialize with the feline friends.
wvxu.org
3 orphaned manatees arrive at Cincinnati Zoo for rehabilitation
Three orphaned manatees are now in Cincinnati after a weekend transfer from ZooTampa in Florida. "Calliope," "Piccolina" and "Soleil" arrived Saturday and are acclimating to the pool at Manatee Springs. The newly arrived manatees spent the past year at ZooTampa receiving critical care. The Cincinnati Zoo writes in a Facebook...
WLWT 5
When Cincinnati can look for last total lunar eclipse until 2025
CINCINNATI — Early risers get an extra treat on Tuesday, Election Day, and not just shorter lines at the polls. It happens with the earth's shadow is cast onto the moon's surface turning it different shades of red and orange. It will be visible in north America including Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes 3 manatees
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Three orphaned manatees arrived at the Cincinnati Zoo Sunday. Calliope, Piccolina, and Soleil were in critical care at ZooTampa at Lowry Park in Florida. The zoo says they are well enough to start the second-stage rehab care in Cincinnati. Since 1999, the zoo has cared for over 2,000...
Cincinnati Pizza Week 2022: Everything you need to know, 9 pizzas to try
No matter who you are, there's probably a type of pizza out there that you'd enjoy, and Cincy Pizza Week is here to give you pizza for just $9.
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
wvxu.org
The two Miamis mark 50 years of 'neepwaantiinki'
Miami University and the Miami Tribe of Oklahoma are hosting a week-long series of events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of neepwaantiinki, the Myaamia word meaning "learning from each other." The celebration is the cornerstone event to a year-long commemoration of the two Miamis' partnership. Miami University and the Miami...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Most Famous Ice Cream Spot in All of Cincinnati
The company also has a long and exciting history. Initially, Louis Graeter sold ice cream in local street markets. Eventually, he expanded his business to include locations in Columbus and Louisville. Today, it remains a popular Cincinnati attraction. Whether you are looking for a scoop of vanilla, chocolate, or anything...
Cincinnati CityBeat
All the $9 Pizzas You Can Buy During Cincinnati Pizza Week
Cincinnati Pizza Week is back from Nov. 7 to Nov. 13, and all week long you can enjoy special pizzas from participating restaurants for just $9. Read CityBeat's blog to see all of the restaurants participating in Pizza Week and to find out if they have gluten-free or vegetarian substitutes or offer takeout. Download the official Pizza Week app to keep track of your check-ins and win prizes.
