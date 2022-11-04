ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Best vs best: MLS Cup final pits LAFC, Philadelphia Union

By GREG BEACHAM AP Sports Writer
ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRa82_0iz0KMZ300

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GEv54_0iz0KMZ300

Major League Soccer’s playoff system rarely rewards the league’s best regular-season teams with the championship celebration they would get in most other top domestic leagues.

This season, the identity of the league's best team will be crystal-clear when the MLS Cup is raised Saturday.

Los Angeles FC and the Philadelphia Union were the top teams in their respective conferences all year long, and they finished the regular season with identical point totals. They’ve survived the playoff gauntlet to play for both franchises’ first MLS Cup title in a rare instance of the best truly facing the best.

“I think it’s two teams that deserve to be here, the best two teams in the regular season,” Philadelphia captain Alejandro Bedoya said.

For the first time in 19 years, MLS' two conference leaders are playing for the title. They'll meet at Banc of California Stadium amid the roiling, raucous fan atmosphere created for LAFC, which is seeking the crowning achievement to its half-decade of success since joining MLS in 2018.

“I said from the first day, this club is special,” LAFC captain Carlos Vela said. “This is a really good chance for us, for myself to do something good for them and get something back for fans, for the club, for families, for everybody that’s involved in this club. We have to enjoy it and bring everything, because it’s the most important game of this club.”

LAFC will attempt to become only the second team in the past 11 years to win both the Supporters’ Shield as the regular season's top team — the championship standard in nearly all other top soccer leagues — and the postseason playoff trophy. Just seven of the league's first 26 regular season champions also won the MLS Cup final.

Philadelphia and LAFC were the two highest-scoring teams in the league this season while topping their respective conferences and finishing with 67 points apiece. LAFC won the Supporters’ Shield because it had two more victories, but Philadelphia had a far superior goal differential.

These two teams have reached their league’s pinnacle together by taking dissimilar paths. They’ve been two of MLS’ most consistently successful teams over the past half-decade, winning three of the past four Supporters’ Shield trophies.

Philadelphia’s foundation is built on the products of its innovative player academy, and the Union bolster their lineup with under-the-radar transfer acquisitions. The Union’s starting lineup costs a fraction of LAFC’s group, but under the innovative strategic mind of longtime coach Jim Curtin, they have built a durable core that fits perfectly into an aggressive style of play.

While the Philadelphia Phillies play in the World Series and the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles reign atop the overall NFL standings, the city’s scrappy soccer team is trying to grab its own trophy.

“Growing with the club since I (arrived) there in 2014, the club has really come a long way,” said Andre Blake, the Union’s star Jamaican goalkeeper. “I think the biggest thing is the culture has changed, and we are really more of a club that’s never satisfied. We always want to win. We’re not just OK with being in the league. We want to be one of those clubs that every time you talk about the MLS, our name pops up.”

LAFC has made a splash from its start with Mexican star Vela, but the club has made smart acquisitions from unusual spots across the globe to build a powerhouse roster. After missing the playoffs last season, LAFC roared back to dominance under first-year coach Steve Cherundolo, the German-trained native Californian who instilled a flexible, detail-oriented tactical mindset.

Vela has been solid as usual, but LAFC’s best player has been Cristian Arango, who has scored a whopping 30 goals in 51 matches since signing out of Colombia’s domestic league last year.

“We are in a position to do something good, to really say we made something special,” Vela said.

The Hollywood team with co-owners including Will Ferrell and Magic Johnson also landed two more major stars this year, signing Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini and Welsh forward Gareth Bale at midseason.

While the 38-year-old Chiellini has been a solid contributor in central defense and a strong leader, LAFC has reached the final with a minimal contribution from Bale. The Welsh superstar scored two quick goals after joining the club, but he has played only five minutes since Sept. 18 and none since Oct. 2 while dealing with an unspecified injury, possibly prioritizing his fitness for Wales' first World Cup appearance in 64 years later this month.

Just as he often was at Real Madrid, Bale is largely a hobbled spectator while his club chases trophies. Yet Bale also has a knack for delivering on big stages, making him a compelling factor in the MLS Cup final.

“One of them barely plays, but he’s a big guy, right?” Bedoya said with a grin when asked to evaluate LAFC's big-name additions. “That’s a headline. But no, it’s a team that has incredible talent. We all know that. That’s no disrespect to him. He’s a fantastic player.”

———

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Matt Turner dressed for Arsenal after missing 3 matches

American goalkeeper Matt Turner was dressed and on the bench for Arsenal's 1-0 win at Chelsea on Sunday after missing three matches with an injured groin. Turner did not dress for one Premier League and two Europa League games. He has not played since Oct. 20 against PSV Eindhoven and has been limited to four Europa League matches as Arsenal’s No. 2 goalkeeper behind Aaron Ramsdale.
CBS LA

Championship Sunday for LAFC, club's fans

The party continued Sunday for the Los Angeles Football Club after winning its first ever MLS Cup title. Thousands of people gathered Sunday at Exposition Park to celebrate LAFC's first ever MLS Cup title victory.LAFC played its first match in 2018 and the club wasted no time making a name for itself as one of the league's top clubs. On Saturday the Black and Gold beat the Philadelphia Union in penalty kicks to win its first ever MLS Cup title. Fans filled in at Exposition Park outside of the club's home field at Banc of California Stadium.The team's players, coaches and staff rode...
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Maxime Crepeau likely to miss Canada World Cup squad after MLS Cup injury

LAFC may have had plenty to celebrate after their MLS Cup victory, but one notable player was conspicuous by his absence. Goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau was injured in extra time after a hard collision with Philadelphia Union forward Cory Burke. The play was eventually ruled to be worthy of a red card from referee Ismail Elfath, while Crépeau appeared to have sustained a severe lower-leg injury, and was taken to a local hospital to be evaluated. “I don’t have any new information for you,” said LAFC head coach Steve Cherundolo in a post-match press conference. “I really do not know. With, you can...
ESPN

Miguel Almiron keeps up scoring streak as Newcastle thrash Southampton

Newcastle United produced another ruthless display in a 4-1 win over struggling Southampton at St Mary's on Sunday, with Miguel Almiron bagging his seventh goal in as many games. Quickfire second-half goals from Chris Wood and Joe Willock all but sealed a fourth straight win for Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes...
ESPN

Lazio beat toothless Roma 1-0 to move up to third

Lazio edged AS Roma 1-0 in the Rome derby on Sunday, with a first-half goal by midfielder Felipe Anderson, to move up to third in the Serie A standings. Lazio forward Pedro took advantage of an error by Roma defender Roger Ibanez, who lost control of the ball in his side's own area, and the Spaniard set up Anderson with a low cross for their goal in the 29th minute.
ESPN

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti scolds team: Quality alone can't win

Carlo Ancelotti criticized Real Madrid's attitude after a 3-2 defeat at Rayo Vallecano saw them lose in LaLiga for the first time this season, saying "sometimes quality alone can't win you the game." Madrid went behind to Santi Comesana's early goal before Luka Modric's penalty and Eder Militao's header put...
ESPN

Mohamed Salah brace helps Liverpool to crucial win against Spurs

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah cleverly fashioned one goal and was gifted another in the first half as the visitors claimed a 2-1 win at Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Sunday. Egypt international Salah opened the scoring after 11 minutes with a precise finish while his second goal just...
ESPN

Arsenal go top as Chelsea beat Manchester United in WSL

Manchester United conceded their first goals of the season in a 3-1 loss at home to Chelsea that allowed Arsenal to go top of the Women's Super League on Sunday thanks to a 4-0 thrashing of bottom side Leicester City earlier in the day. The Gunners lead on a perfect...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Manchester United want Choupo-Moting to replace Ronaldo

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United want Choupo-Moting...
ABC News

ABC News

897K+
Followers
189K+
Post
509M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy