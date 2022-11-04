ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

iheart.com

Lookin' At Girlzzz: Miss Puerto Rico Marries Argentina, Hailey, J Lo, Naomi

Miss Puerto Rico and Miss Argentina reveal they secretly married after keeping the ‘relationship private.’. Hailey Bieber in a sexy green teddy for Victoria's Secret. Throwback Thursday to 2009 when Naomi Campbell raced a Chita!. Julie Bowen Insists She's Straight But Says She Was Once Love with a Woman.
seventeen.com

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Hang Out at Pilates in Crop Tops and Sports Bras

What's better than one Pilates queen? *Two Pilates queens.*. BFFs that sweat together stay together — well, that's at least the vibe we're getting from Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber's LA Pilates class hangout sesh. The girls showed off their enduring friendship and styling chops as they made their way to the mats — and we got front-row seats to their latest contrasting, fall fashion offerings.
Hypebae

Viral TikTok Creator Bella Poarch Hard Launches Husband... With A Divorce

Filipino TikTok creator Bella Poarch went viral in 2020 and since then she’s dominated the feeds of millions of social media users. But somehow users missed a major detail: her four-year marriage. Marriage inherently isn’t a surprise considering social norms encourage it. However, Poarch’s 92 million followers never saw...
Dazed

Ronan Mckenzie explores intimacy, desire, and connection through Selasi

Everything Ronan Mckenzie touches turns to gold. As a photographer, stylist, art curator, and now designer, she is a leading example of how creatives can exist beyond the box they are instructed to place themselves in. Throughout her creative endeavours, Mckenzie has time and time again proved the beauty in authentic connections within communities.
Hypebae

Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of True Walking Her Baby Brother

You can’t say Khloé Kardashian isn’t a dedicated mother as the mom of two shared another super sweet image of her growing family. Taking to Instagram Stories this past Sunday, the Good American founder posted a boomerang of her now three-month-old son being pushed by his big sister True in a stroller. The tight-knit trio evidently had a play date as they were joined by North West and Penelope Disick. The three girls eventually made their ways to a swing set for some more fun on the playground.
Parade

Sofia Vergara Impresses With Booty Workout Video: 'Monday Torture'

Sofia Vergara is working on her fitness bright and early. The actress gave fans a dose of motivation on Monday, taking to Instagram to show off her impressive workout routine. "Monday torture!🏋️All @walmartfashion ❤️❤️🌟🌟" she captioned the post. The actress appeared to...
Hypebae

Kim Kardashian Is Ruling the Awkward Root Growth Stage

Kim Kardashian has been giving us subtle lessons on styling your colored hair when the roots start to reappear and we’re here to say, “You’re doing great, sweetie.”. Stepping on the red carpet at the LACMA Art and Film Gala, the star, dressed in a fabulous leather ensemble, sported her peroxide bleach blond hair with intensely dark roots. Over the summer, Kim had a bit of salt and pepper action going on with a tiny bit of root regrowth showing, but as the seasons have changed, her hair color is chunkier with more of her natural color bleeding from the tip of her scalp. As Chris Appleton is her resident hairstylist, we’re sure he has the resources to make the roots disappear, but in this instance, her overall hairstyle gave her entire look an edgier push.
Hypebae

Condé Nast Is Suing Drake and 21 Savage for Releasing Fake Vogue Covers

Megan Thee Stallion isn’t the only one upset with Drake and 21 Savage as publishing giant Condé Nast is suing the rappers for releasing fake covers of Vogue to promote their upcoming album, Her Loss. While the Canadian rapper mentioned the title and Anna Wintour in the caption...
prestigeonline.com

Meet ‘Dubai Bling’ Star Zeina Khoury: A Businesswoman and Fashionista

Meet ‘Dubai Bling’ Star Zeina Khoury: A Businesswoman and Fashionista. Dubai Bling is the Arab version of Netflix’s hit reality show Bling Empire. It follows the lavish lifestyle of 10 extremely rich individuals who reside in the mega city of Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Among the cast members is Zeina Khoury, a self-made businesswoman who is also one of the most prominent faces in Dubai Bling.
Hypebae

Lush Just Dropped a 'Stranger Things' Bath Bomb

Lush Cosmetics just launched an all-new, limited-edition bathing duo to celebrate Stranger Things day and we must admit, we’re very tempted to give them a go. Dubbed ‘The Hellfire Club Bathing Duo,’ the new release includes two limited-edition, handmade bath bombs that draw from the latest season of the Netflix show. The pack also comes complete with two collectible playing cards, compatible with the Dungeons and Dragons game that’s played in the show.
Hypebae

Jameela Jamil Slams New York Post for Glorifying Eating Disorders

Trends come and go and apparently, so do women’s body types. With just two months left of 2022, we should be far past the point of reducing women to their appearance and glorifying one type of silhouette over another, yet the New York Post has declared that “heroin chic” is back.
Hypebae

Victim Blaming Billie Eilish Is Not Very Feminist of You

On Saturday, November 5 Billie Eilish, 20, and Jesse Rutherford, 31, made their red carpet debut at a film gala in Los Angeles. The appearance takes place amid public backlash for their recent Halloween costume and of course, TikTok has a lot to say. Eilish and Rutherford arrived in a...
Hypebae

Zayn Malik Pens Open Letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak

Global superstar and former One Direction star Zayn Malik has written an open letter to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, urging him to offer free school meals for all children whose families are on Universal Credit. Currently, it’s estimated that approximately 800,000 children in the U.K. are living in poverty,...
Vogue Magazine

When Will We Stop Reducing Women’s Body Types to Trends?

The return of low rise jeans and miniskirts last year was a harbinger of another imminent comeback. Thin is, once again, back in folks. Whether it be on catwalks or in campaigns, fashion has been all clavicles, concave stomachs and visible hip bones as of late. Many have hypothesized the...
Hypebae

Lil Nas X’s Choppy Pink Bob Serves Rocker-Chic Energy

Lil Nas X is no stranger to beauty. There have been some iconic moments, from experimental makeup and nails to his off-the-chart wigs. After giving serve after serve, the rapper’s debut of a sleek, layered pink ombrè bob has left us speechless. Taking to Instagram to show off...

