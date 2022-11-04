Read full article on original website
Plainsman
SoDak 16 volleyball pairings set for Class A, Class B
HURON —The pairings have been set announced for the SoDak 16, which will be held Tuesday, in Class A and Class B volleyball. Miller, which is the second seed in Class A with a 31-2 record, will face No. 15 Groton Area at 5:30 p.m., at the James Valley Christian gym in Huron.
Plainsman
HHS Speech and Debate team earns trophies at Golden Eagle Cup tournament
The Huron Speech and Debate team travelled to Aberdeen Central High School Nov. 4 to compete in the Golden Eagle Cup Tournament. All interp students performed well, with two earning trophies for their success. Tessa Gogolin placed fourth in Humorous Interp and Lily Halter placed second in Program Oral Interp...
Plainsman
Coon, Zell win 2022 Bird Dog Challenge
HURON — A pair of local hunters topped the 32-team field, which participated in the 2022 Bird Dog Challenge, which was held Thursday and Friday on land southwest of Huron owned by Dave and Norma Ellwein. Jeremy Coon and Mike Zell, both of Huron, along with their dog, Slim,...
Plainsman
Bonnie Lavielle, 68, of Huron
HURON — Bonnie Lavielle, 68, of Huron, passed away Sunday, November 6, 2022, at the Avera McKennan Hospital at Sioux Falls. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and there will no services. Her arrangements were entrusted with the Kuhler Funeral Home.
Plainsman
Alice E. Mentzel, 83, of Huron.
HURON — Alice E. Mentzel, 83, of Huron, passed away suddenly Friday, November 4, 2022, at the Huron Regional Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Restlawn Memory Gardens Cemetery. Her funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the First United Methodist Church. A time of fellowship will follow after Alice’s funeral service.
Plainsman
Joann Rae (Galvin) Fallon, 78, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Joann Rae (Galvin) Fallon, 78, of Redfield, passed away on Saturday, November 5, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Hyke Funeral Home in Redfield, with family present during this time. A prayer service and time...
Plainsman
Dolores C. Clement, 90, of Orient
ORIENT — Dolores C. Clement, 90, of Orient, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at Faulkton Senior Living. Funeral Mass will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Orient. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Orient. A wake service will be 7 p.m. this evening at the church, with visitation one-hour prior.
Plainsman
2022 RLB's Ringneck Festival Hall of Fame
Above: Greg Gruntmeier of Iroquois received the RLB’s Ringneck Festival Hall of Fame honor from Laurie Shelton, who is the CEO and Executive Director of the Huron Chamber and Visitors Bureau along with the Ringneck Festival committee member. Gruntmeier has donated land for the Ringneck Festival for 20 years.
Plainsman
2022 Ringneck Festival
HURON — Three of the 21 teams that participated in the 2022 Ringneck Festival harvested their limit of 18 birds during the competitive hunt on Saturday. All Labs Lives Matter, which is made up of hunters from Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas, was second in the 2022 Ringneck Festival. Aces...
