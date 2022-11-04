Read full article on original website
Strong winds blow through the RRV
Our balmy above normal temps as of late are taking a backseat to a taste of winter this week. Both the 6 to 10 and 8 to 14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center are calling for below normal temps for much of the country. On Sunday strong gusty...
GRAND FORKS FIRE DEPARTMENT RESPONDS TO OVEN FIRE AT UNIVERSITY OF NORTH DAKOTA
At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 540 Carleton Court for a report of a fire in an oven. Fire Crews arrived on the scene and accessed unit 203, where they found and quickly extinguished a fire in the oven. Fire damages were confined to the oven, with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway. The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by the University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.
Injury crash in Norman County
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn (Valley News Live) - A 43-year-old woman is suffering non-life threatening injuries after a single vehicle crash in Norman County on November 7 around 9 p.m. Cassie Trine was driving north bound on Highway 9 when her car left the road and hit multiple signs along with...
Oven fire displaces residents of UND student housing unit
An oven fire in north Grand Forks displaced residents of an apartment used for UND student housing. According to the Grand Forks Fire Department, firefighters were sent to 540 Carleton Court shortly after noon today (Mon). Crews quickly extinguished the fire. Damages were confined to the oven with moderate smoke...
GRAND FORKS POLICE RESPOND TO SINGLE-VEHICLE DUI ACCIDENT AT DOWNTOWN RED PEPPER
On Sunday, November 6, 2022, at 9:39 p.m., officers of the Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched to a single-vehicle accident at the downtown Red Pepper (1011 University Ave). The vehicle was driven by Chase Wallace, a 22-year-old resident of Grand Forks. He was the sole occupant of the car. Initial investigation indicates the vehicle was traveling south on University Ave and failed to navigate the curve at the 1000 block. The vehicle drove onto the berm and struck the cement corner of the Red Pepper. Mr. Wallace was transported via ambulance to Altru. Mr. Wallace was charged with DUI based on the officer’s investigation of the crash. This is still an active investigation.
Man arrested after pursuit from GF to EGF
Police have arrested a man on multiple charges after leading authorities on a chase from Grand Forks to East Grand Forks. Grand Forks officers were sent to the 32nd Avenue South Walmart on a report of a vehicle driving on the sidewalk, then entering the parking lot. As officers were...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-NOVEMBER 7, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Leonardo Benavidez, 26, no address provided, for Traffic Regulation-Uninsured Vehicle Driver. Rodney Lee Hiott, 36, of Arvilla, ND, for 3rd-Degree Drug Possession in a Public Housing/School Zone. Timothy James Bridges, 32, of Climax, for Domestic Assault by Strangulation. Geri...
GFPD lands hiring grant for six officers
Without discussion the Grand Forks council approved the hiring of six new police officers. The cost of the move will be offset by a federal grant under the so-called Cops Program. The grant will provide 50% reimbursement over three years – as long as the position is maintained through a fourth year. The total cost of salary and benefits is estimated at $82,726 dollars per officer. The department is working to achieve a goal of 98 sworn officers.
GF compiles 2023 legislative wish list
The Grand Forks council has approved a priority list of items that they hope to navigate when the North Dakota Legislature meets in 2023. The topics range from water and public safety to securing funding for large transportation projects. The 42nd Street grade separation and the 47th Avenue interchange top...
Syphilis cases rising across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A rise in syphilis cases stretches across North Dakota. According to the state’s Department of Health around 100 cases have been reported. It’s about 10 or more cases compared to 2021 and nearly a quarter of cases are in Cass County. Experts say...
OSHA investigations of Dollar General Stores include Brandon location
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The expectation of walking into a tidy Dollar General store is not what some customers are finding. Two shoppers take a photojournalist through their hometown Dollar General in Ada Minnesota, pointing out aisles that are impassible due to merchandise cluttering the floor. “This is...
Review: Bernie’s in East Grand Forks (Molly Yeh’s Restaurant)
A review of Molly Yeh’s East Grand Forks, MN restaurant “Bernie’s”. Check out their website for information on hours, location and menu – CLICK HERE. On a beautiful fall afternoon, My wife and mother-in-law excitedly joined me on a trip to East Grand Forks with one intention – try Bernie’s (in the space formerly occupied by Whitey’s). This particular afternoon was chosen because UND was in Las Vegas and we knew the crowds would be a bit slower.
UND slides to 12th, 13th in hockey polls
UND dropped two notches to 12th in the latest U-S College Hockey Online Poll… and also fell two spots to 13th in the U-S-A Today Poll… following a win and a tie at Omaha. Minnesota is the new number-one team in both polls after sweeping Notre Dame. Then it’s Denver, Michigan, St. Cloud State and Quinnipiac.
UND gains 2 spots to 19th in FCS Poll
STATS PERFORM FCS TOP 25 (Nov. 7) 1. South Dakota State (9-1, 7-0 MVFC), 1,344 points (48 of 54 first-place votes) 2. Sacramento State (9-0, 6-0 Big Sky), 1,295 (6) 20. Southeast Missouri (7-2, 3-0 Ohio Valley), 303. 21. New Hampshire (6-3, 5-1 CAA), 260. 22. Rhode Island (6-3, 4-2...
Election Day nears for voters
Candidates are looking to make final pitches with Tuesday’s election just around the corner. Based on the 2018 General Election turnout about a fourth of all votes may already have been cast in Grand Forks County. According to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s website over 73-hundred people took...
What to expect on Election Day 2022
Polls are open in Grand Forks on this Election Day. Unlike the single site for early voting last week there are four designated election locations in the city: Alerus Center…ICON Arena…Home of Economy…and Holy Family. Local voters will decide the race for Grand Forks County Commission and...
