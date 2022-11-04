At approximately 12:06 p.m. on Monday, November 7, 2022, the Grand Forks Fire Department was dispatched to 540 Carleton Court for a report of a fire in an oven. Fire Crews arrived on the scene and accessed unit 203, where they found and quickly extinguished a fire in the oven. Fire damages were confined to the oven, with moderate smoke damage to the unit and the adjoining hallway. The residents of the unit are displaced until cleaning efforts can be completed and are being assisted by the University of North Dakota Housing. All other occupants of the complex were allowed back into their apartments by approximately 1:00 p.m. The cause of the fire has been determined to be unintentional.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO