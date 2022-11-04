Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for PresidentThe Maine WriterWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington CommandersAction NewsWashington, DC
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its FutureJourneyswithsteveAlexandria, VA
Study names Alexandria, VA one of the best towns in America for mental health and wellnessEllen EastwoodAlexandria, VA
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
Inside Nova
Department of Justice monitoring polling places in Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park
Polling places in Prince William County, Manassas and Manassas Park are among those in 64 jurisdictions throughout the country that will be monitored today by the U.S. Department of Justice for compliance with federal voting rights laws. The Justice Department announced Tuesday that it will monitor compliance in 64 jurisdictions...
alxnow.com
Scottish Christmas Walk Parade returns to Old Town early next month
Visit Alexandria announced today that the city’s famous Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade will be returning for its 51st year early next month. The parade features dozens of Scottish clans represented in full regalia, along with pipe and drum bands and costumes. According to Visit Alexandria, the event is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3, starting at 11 a.m.
vivatysons.com
Fall 2022 Taste of Tysons Restaurant Guide
Set on historic Church Street in the heart of Vienna, Bazin’s on Church continues to exceed the expectations of the town’s discriminating diners. Chef Patrick Bazin’s modern American cuisine is simply extraordinary. Stop in for a drink at the bar or a delicious meal in their comfortable and casual dining area. Reservations are strongly recommended.
nomadlawyer.org
Manassas: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Manassas, Virginia
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Manassas Virginia. If you’re looking for a place to visit in Virginia, consider visiting Manassas. This historic town is located in northern Virginia. It is home to the Manassas National Battlefield Park, which was the site of two important Civil War battles. The...
tysonsreporter.com
Neighborhood Expert: Something new — events near Tyson’s you’ve never heard of!
Laura Schwartz is a licensed Realtor in VA, D.C. and MD with McEnearney Associates in Vienna. You can follow Laura on Instagram at @LauraSchwartzRealtor or her Facebook page. Laura can be reached at 703-283-6120 or [email protected]. I’ve been getting so much positive feedback lately from people who read this...
theburn.com
South Block aiming for January opening in One Loudoun
The sign has gone up at the new South Block smoothie and juice bar coming to One Loudoun and now we know they are aiming to open in early 2023 — specifically January if all stays on track. The shop is coming to the same new block of retail...
WTOP
Weather pattern shift will end DC growing season
Hot on the heels of the warmest first week in November across the nation’s capital, Mother Nature has a few tricks up her sleeves for the second half of the month. Temperatures during November’s first seven days were 0.2 degrees warmer than the former record in 2003 and 17.5 degrees warmer than last year. Monday’s high of 81 degrees at Reagan National Airport was the fourth latest 80-degree day in Washington since records began in 1872 and the latest 80-degree day since 1993. The 30-year temperature averages indicate the next 80-degree day is not anticipated until mid-May.
PhillyBite
Top 10 Best Burgers in Washington, D.C.
- There are several excellent options for you if you're looking for a great burger in Washington, D.C. You'll find them at Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen, Le Diplomate, Primrose, and Lucky Buns. But what should you order? The answer may surprise you. Brookland's Finest Bar and Kitchen. If you're...
Wes Moore, Aruna Miller visit churches for final campaign stops ahead of Election Day
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Election Day is just two days away and DC News Now is your local election headquarters. We’re tracking races up and down the DMV, but perhaps the biggest one? A decision for voters in Maryland and who they want as their next governor. It’s the final push […]
Wbaltv.com
First total lunar eclipse on Election Day will be visible in Maryland. Here's when
Totality (the point at which the moon turns red/orange in color) starts around 5:16 a.m. and ends around 6:41 a.m. However, sunrise in Maryland is at 6:42 a.m., so it should look great in the glow of sunrise. The weather early Tuesday morning will be mostly clear and chilly in...
WTOP
What are the calendar options for Northern Va. schools, and what does that mean for snow days?
Welcome to the School Zone, WTOP’s weekly feature about the latest topics and trends in education across the D.C. region. What to know about calendar options for some DC-area school systems. What it is: The current school year is barely a few months old, but school boards across the...
popville.com
BREAKING: Wegmans Sub Shop has officially opened
For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. International Sherry Week Kicks Off Today at Cranes D.C. Prince Of Petworth Today at 4:05pm. From an email: “International Sherry Week starts...
Opinion: How A Spat Over This Street Name Became The Final Straw In D.C.'s Fight Against Gentrification
Gentrification is not just the buying up of land once inhabited by Black folks — it's also the naming of things.
bethesdamagazine.com
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week
Bethesda’s Katie Ledecky breaks second world record in a week. Katie Ledecky is back in the pool doing what she does best. For the second time in a week, Ledecky set a world record. On Saturday, the seven-time gold medal winner won the 800-meter freestyle in a FINA Swimming World Cup event in Indianapolis. [Montgomery Community Media]
popville.com
Grillfish closing after 26 years Saturday Night
Following last night’s news that The Pig is closing in Logan Circle, comes news that sister restaurant Grillfish will also be closing after 26 years on November 12th. From Grillfish:. “Thank you for 26 years of your love & support DC! We are beyond grateful for all these years....
popville.com
“No words.”
Thanks to Jackie for sharing around 2:40pm on Sunday: “I was coming from Alexandria & merging on to the 14th street bridge from 395 N. At one point merged across lanes to continue riding the shoulder. It was so crazy! No idea where he could have been heading or...
dcnewsnow.com
5 found dead in La Plata home
Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. 5 found dead in La Plata home. Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/5-found-dead-in-la-plata-home/. Clothing costs jump: are DMV...
theburn.com
Spitz Mediterranean Street Food on track for Leesburg
Back in July, The Burn broke the news that Spitz Mediterranean Street Food was opening its first East Coast location at the Village at Leesburg. Now, we know exactly where. Spitz is taking a roughly 1,800 s.f. spot across the street from Noodles & Co. It’s next door to White & Ivory Fine Jewelry and BurgerFi.
restonnow.com
More than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have voted so far in the 2022 midterms
With Election Day 2022 now underway, more than 200,000 Fairfax County residents have already voted. That includes approximately 130,000 residents who voted early — a 66% increase from the last midterm election in 2018 — and about 72,000 votes cast in person on Election Day, as of 10 a.m.
