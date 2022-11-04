Read full article on original website
Gwen Stefani: “it was between me and Angelina Jolie”
Slide 1 of 7: Gwen Stefani reveals that she almost got the lead role in the blockbuster “Mr. And Mrs. Smith”. During the final audition, it was still between Gwen and Angelina Jolie, and secretly Gwen Stefani knew even then how much of a chance she had.... Gwen...
Fairfield Sun Times
ABC Midseason 2023 Schedule: All-‘Rookie’ Night, ‘Will Trent,’ Milo Ventimiglia’s TV Return & More
ABC has revealed its upcoming midseason 2023 slate of programming, including new series premieres like Will Trent, alongside the return of some of your favorites like The Rookie that’s scheduled for a new night and time. The Rookie and The Rookie: Feds are slated to arrive January 3, now airing January 3 at 8 and 9 pm, respectively.
Fairfield Sun Times
Ask Matt: ABC’s Less-than-‘Wonder’ful Scheduling, ‘Good Fight’ Endgame, ‘Vampire’ Love
Welcome to the Q&A with TV critic — also known to some TV fans as their “TV therapist” — Matt Roush, who’ll try to address whatever you love, loathe, are confused or frustrated or thrilled by in today’s vast TV landscape. (We know background music is too loud, but there’s always closed-captioning.)
Fairfield Sun Times
Ryan Murphy Drops Big Hint About ‘Glee’ Reboot
After his recent success with the serial killer drama Dahmer – Monster and psychological thriller The Watcher, writer-producer Ryan Murphy seems to be looking for something more upbeat and cheerful for his next project. Could that be the return of Glee?. Speaking on the And That’s What You REALLY...
Fairfield Sun Times
Zach Shallcross’ ‘The Bachelor’ Season 27 Premiere Date Set at ABC
Zach Shallcross‘s journey to find love will kick off in 2023. ABC announced The Bachelor Season 27 premiere date on Monday, November 7, and it will leave just a two-month gap between the Bachelor In Paradise Season 8 finale on November 22 and the return of the flagship show.
Fairfield Sun Times
‘The Good Doctor’: Brandon Larracuente to Become Series Regular
Brandon Larracuente, who has a recurring role in ABC‘s The Good Doctor, has just become a series regular just ahead of the medical drama series’ landmark 100th episode. The promotion comes only four episodes after his introduction as resident Dr. Danny Perez. Fellow guest star Savannah Welch, who plays fellow first-year Danica Powell, remains a recurring character.
Fairfield Sun Times
Leslie Phillips Dies: ‘Harry Potter,‘ ‘Tomb Raider’ and ‘Carry On’ Actor Was 98
Prolific British actor Leslie Phillips, who appeared in the Carry On film series and provided the voice of the Sorting Hat in the Harry Potter franchise, has died. He was 98. According to Deadline, he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Monday, November 7, and had been struggling with a long illness. He is survived by his third wife, Zara Carr, and four children.
Fairfield Sun Times
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: Kimberly Proposes With 2 Rings (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 11 “Meet Me Halfway.”]. This week brings some milestone moments after a lot of ups and downs on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Missed the show?...
Riot Games Tackles TV Production Its Own Way
Riot Games is the company best known for the hugely popular “League of Legends” video game series, but it’s also making a name for itself as a TV show producer. The Netflix series “Arcane” is just the first step in Riot’s bid to traverse the risky nexus of entertainment and gaming. Marc Merrill, co-founder and president of games, and Shauna Spenly, head of entertainment, discussed their strategy in a joint interview recorded last month at the Variety Gaming & Entertainment Breakfast, presented by Pixel United. The pair spoke about the six-year process that marked the development of “Arcane” from the idea and conception...
Fairfield Sun Times
Kristin Cavallari & Lauren Conrad Reunite, Admit MTV Exaggerated Their Feud
Fans of the 2004 MTV reality hit Laguna Beach may be surprised to hear just how fake the feud was between Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. Appearing on Cavallari’s podcast with co-star and ex-boyfriend Stephen Colletti, Back to the Beach, the trio talked about the love triangle that was at the center of the series, and just the network played up this faux dispute.
23 Taylor Swift And Selena Gomez Behind-The-Scenes Moments That Prove They're Ride-Or-Die Best Friends
Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift have been best friends since 2008, and they're still friendship goals! Iconic, if you ask me. 🪩
