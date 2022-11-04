The first round of the playoffs had its share of magic, and now, round two is set to get underway this week with four teams looking to continue their season. Pelham and Vincent will look to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective classification’s playoffs after historic wins last week, while Thompson is looking for a sixth consecutive trip to the semifinals and Cornerstone is hoping for a spot in the AISA 8-man State Championship game.

PELHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO