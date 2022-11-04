Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Pelham City Schools hold Trunk-or-Treat, ESL event to celebrate heritage
PELHAM – The Pelham United club at Pelham High School has been busy hosting two fantastic events this week according to the Pelham High School official Facebook page. On Monday, Nov. 1 exceptional education students from Pelham High School and Pelham Park Middle School enjoyed a Trunk or Treat celebrating Halloween according to the Pelham High School Facebook page.
Shelby Reporter
Kiwanis Club to open chapter in Pelham Alabaster area
PELHAM – The Kiwanis Club of Alabama is making its way to the Pelham and Alabaster area as it readies to launch a new chapter. “Kiwanis clubs’ focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time,” reads the Kiwanis Club official website. “To reach more people and have a greater service impact on their communities, many clubs sponsor a Kiwanis family club.”
Shelby Reporter
Helena Eagle Scouts celebrated in special ceremony
HELENA – Five Helena High School students achieved the coveted rank of Eagle Scout this year. Zachary Frowine, Tristan Mitchell, Carley Seabrooke, Connor Seabrooke and Ethan Tinney completed various projects around Shelby County on their path to becoming Eagle Scouts. “All five of these Scouts helped work on each...
Shelby Reporter
More than a supporting role: Young actress in Alabaster to be featured in upcoming theatre production
ALABASTER – The entire second grade class at Creek View Elementary fills an auditorium as they wait to watch their fellow student perform in a play. Although her role was small, she was the star for a majority of the crowd. Mackenzie Gipson is a third-grade student at Creek...
Shelby Reporter
Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County runners compete in 5A cross country state championship
OAKVILLE – Westminster at Oak Mountain and Shelby County competed in the 5A cross-country state championship. Westminster at Oak Mountain’s girls team placed fourth in the race on Saturday, Nov. 5 with two runners placing in the top 25. Senior Hannah Adams came in 17th place with a time of 20:22:37. Freshman Emily Mungai finished 24th timing at 21:11:60.
Shelby Reporter
Remains of missing Columbiana man found in Calera
CALERA –The remains of a man missing since 2018 have been discovered after the Calera Police Department were notified by a cell tower worker that human skeletal remains were found in a wooded area off County Road 222. Officers and crime scene technicians responded and conducted a detailed search...
Shelby Reporter
Your vote matters
It is officially November and it’s the transition time between Halloween and Thanksgiving. While many will be getting a head start on their holiday wish list and checking it twice, there is one more list US citizens should be looking at this season, the sample ballot. It is almost...
Shelby Reporter
Thompson’s boys basketball prepares for upcoming season
ALABASTER – A new era for Thompson boys basketball is beginning, but with a familiar face at the helm of the program. DJ Black, who spent the last few years as a key facet of Dru Powell’s staff, has taken the reins and brings a wealth of experience from the college ranks as a player and a coach.
Shelby Reporter
Playoff predictions: Thompson, Pelham, Vincent, Cornerstone set for 2nd round games
The first round of the playoffs had its share of magic, and now, round two is set to get underway this week with four teams looking to continue their season. Pelham and Vincent will look to advance to the quarterfinals of their respective classification’s playoffs after historic wins last week, while Thompson is looking for a sixth consecutive trip to the semifinals and Cornerstone is hoping for a spot in the AISA 8-man State Championship game.
Shelby Reporter
Human remains found in west Shelby County
COLUMBIANA – On Saturday, Nov. 5 at approximately 8:15 a.m. family members and friends of a missing person conducted a search of a wooded area near the intersection of County Road 10 and County Road 260, in the Pea Ridge community. During their search, they located partial human remains and notified the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office of their discovery.
Shelby Reporter
City Fall Fest at Buck Creek sees large turnout
The Alabaster Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail saw a large turnout this year, as families came out to kick off the Halloween weekend on Oct. 29. This year marked the 14th year for the event, which began at 10 a.m. and lasted until 3 p.m. The free event featured...
Shelby Reporter
Oak Mountain dominated Murphy in season opener
NORTH SHELBY – After facing some hardship in the first quarter of their season opener against the Murphy Panthers, the Oak Mountain Eagles were able to bounce back with a strong final three quarters to pick up a 74-58 victory on Saturday, Nov. 5. The Eagles began entering the...
