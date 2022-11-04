LaMelo Ball's Injury Status For Hornets-Grizzlies

LaMelo Ball has been ruled out for Friday's game between the Charlotte Hornets and Memphis Grizzlies.

View the original article to see embedded media.

On Friday evening, the Charlotte Hornets will be in Tennessee to face off with Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies.

However, they will be without their best player (All-Star LaMelo Ball).

Underdog NBA: "LaMelo Ball (ankle) ruled out for Friday."

Ball has yet to play in a game so far this season, which is a massive loss for the Hornets.

Last year, the former third-overall pick made the All-Star Game and averaged 20.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists per contest.

That being said, the Hornets have remained competitive without him.

They recently beat the Golden State Warriors in overtime (last Saturday), and they also have a 126-109 blowout win over the Atlanta Hawks.

Dennis Smith Jr., who was the ninth overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, has stepped up into the role of the team's starting point guard.

The former NC State star is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.

In each of the last two seasons, the Hornets have lost in the play-in tournament, so they have been stuck in mediocrity.

So far this season, they have a 3-5 record in their first eight games.

As for the Grizzlies, they come into the night with a 5-3 record in their first eight games of the season.

They have big expectations after finishing with the second-best record in the entire NBA last season.

Morant is off to a phenomenal start to his fourth season in the NBA, averaging 31.4 points, 5.1 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest.