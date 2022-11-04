ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning period ends Monday for speeders in South Hill school zones

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
SPOKANE, Wash. – Speeders outside of Ferris High School, Adams Elementary and Roosevelt Elementary will be ticketed starting Monday.

New school zone safety cameras were installed outside of the schools earlier this fall. For the last month, speeders have been given warnings as they adjust to the new cameras.

But starting Monday, you’ll get a ticket if you’re caught going faster than 20 mph.

In 2021, speed-related crashes killed 206 people in Washington. Children are especially vulnerable.

The push for more school zone safety cameras started after a local elementary student was critically injured by a speeder in 2014.

