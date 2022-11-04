'Line has been crossed': Police called to candidate's home Thursday in suspicious incident

A Hagerstown Democrat running for the Maryland House of Delegates had to call police Thursday night because of a person who was outside her home and making her feel uneasy.

Brooke Grossman, who is running against Del. Brenda Thiam, the Republican incumbent, said in a phone interview Friday a person she recognized was outside her East Baltimore Street home about 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Because the person normally has no reason to be in her neighborhood, Grossman said she became concerned and called police. Grossman said she found out about the person's presence because the individual posted a message on Shawn Perry's Facebook page asking Perry why he was at Grossman's house Thursday night.

Perry, a Democrat who is running against state Sen. Paul Corderman, R-Washington, notified Grossman about the person's post. Perry was at Grossman's house to drop off campaign signs. The general election is Tuesday.

"A line has been crossed," Grossman said.

Did police find anything?

Grossman said Hagerstown Police responded to her home and remained there until she felt safe.

A Hagerstown Police Department spokesman said his department responded to the area about 8 p.m. for a "suspicious/other" call. But the spokesman said there were no further notes about what the call was about.

Grossman issued a public statement after the incident, saying she realized that when she decided to run for public office, there was going to be "good and bad."

But she said debate over policy in the campaign has spiraled into hateful rhetoric and lies about her. She complained about online campaign ads from the opposition that she said are making erroneous claims, including that Grossman supports releasing violent criminals into the community.

Grossman said the statements have incited people to act, like the individual outside her home.

"I am not easily intimidated but I will protect my family. I chose to run for office to make a difference in a community I love and I will continue to stand up for you all," Grossman said in her statement, which was posted on her Facebook page.

Grossman was apprehensive about talking about the incident Friday morning, but said she is frustrated over a disturbing tone in the campaign and that no one from the opposition is doing anything to stop it.

"That's sad," Grossman said.

Thiam doesn't condone it

Thiam said in a phone interview late Friday morning that she was just learning about the incident and Grossman's statement.

"Certainly I don't condone that," Thiam said. "Wow, this is getting crazy. That's not me."

Thiam said she has not seen the online ads that Grossman is referring to. Although Thiam said initially that she believed Grossman was "stretching" by linking political ads to what happened Thursday night, she then acknowledged that "I don't know everybody in Hagerstown."

Thiam said she sympathizes with Grossman because she has a family to protect, just like Grossman. Thiam said misinformation has been spread about her too, leaving her to wonder "where are they getting this stuff from?"

The incident comes as candidates across the country have experienced similar situations and threats against members of Congress have risen to a historic level.