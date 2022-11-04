ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arapahoe County, CO

Arapahoe County and American Red Cross create temporary shelter for fire victims

By JESSICA GIBBS jessica.gibbs@denvergazette.com
 4 days ago
A firefighter at the scene of the of the condominium complex fire Thursday at 1300 S. Parker Road. The fire left residents of 86 units homeless.  CHRIS ROURKE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

The Thursday afternoon blaze at the Club Valencia Condominiums in Aurora left the residents of 86 destroyed units homeless, so the American Red Cross and Arapahoe County stepped up to create a temporary shelter at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

County officials have been collecting donations through a fund set up specifically for fire victims, according to a Friday news release.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the second floor of the condominium complex at 1300 S. Parker Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County. No one was seriously injured, but three were sent to the hospital for non-life threating injuries.

The county has partnered with the American Red Cross to set up a temporary shelter and intake center for those affected by the fire at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 26690 E Quincy Avenue in Aurora. It will be open Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county received a flood of calls from people asking how to help victims of the fire, according to a news release. The Arapahoe County Foundation has set up a fund specifically for people affected by the fire. People can donate at arapahoegov.com/foundation.

The county is looking into providing additional services, such as housing navigation services, funding assistance and animal placements, according to the news release.

“We’re sad for those who are displaced and we’re grateful there were no serious injuries,” Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Jackson said the release. “Our priority is getting residents connected to help at every step along the way to recovery.”

South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Eric Hurst said the cause of the fire has not been determined, and no time estimate could be given on the investigation.

South Metro battled the blaze with Denver and Aurora fire departments.

Related
The Denver Gazette

Heroic act emerges from deadly Lakewood fire

When a Halloween morning fire broke out in Lakewood’s Tiffany Square apartments, units 49, 47 and 45 were doomed. “When I opened the door, I looked left and there was fire. I looked right and there was fire,” said Tevon “T” Thomas. “It was like hell. I kind of snapped into fight or flight and it was flight.”
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Disturbing details of boys accused of starting Lakewood apartment fire revealed in hearing

The two boys suspected of starting an apartment fire which killed a mother and daughter did so in retribution after getting kicked out of one of the units, a Monday Jefferson County court hearing revealed. Siona Owens, who said she was in her burning second floor apartment for eight minutes with her children before she jumped out, asked Judge Bryce Allan that the two be held without bond. Allan The...
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Disaster assistance center helping people displaced by fire

Victims of Thursday's fire at the Club Valencia condominiums on Parker Road can seek resources at a disaster assistance center at Village East Elementary School.  "We have no clothing, we can't get any food, so that's why we're here to see what they can give us," says displaced resident Erika Babb, who spent Saturday at the resource center for fire victims."Helping people just get the necessities that they need. They're here giving away socks and underwear for people that need it," says Chris Henning, spokesman for Arapahoe County. In conjunction with the American Red Cross, the center helps connect people...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

A human story: Caught in the housing crunch with nowhere to go

Month after month it has worn on. Lou Erickson has searched, called, visited and called again. But there's no place to go. She and her 40-year-old learning disabled daughter are finding themselves without a home. "It's so emotional because it's embarrassing. You work 45 years," she began. Last year Lou finally retired from her job as a certified nursing assistant at St. Joseph's Hospital as her hips began to fail her and she couldn't stay on her feet that long anymore. "I was so proud that I got there and I did it," she said of reaching...
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs voters reject recreational marijuana; Palmer Lake, Cripple Creek also vote on pot

Voters rejected recreational marijuana sales in Colorado Springs, allowed them in Palmer Lake and it was too close to call in Cripple Creek, in early returns Tuesday night. In Colorado Springs it was a victory for recreational marijuana opponents with 57% of city voters opposing a measure that would have allowed existing medical marijuana shops to transition to selling recreational cannabis if they choose.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
David Heitz

Park Hill Golf Course may become tree-filled neighborhood

The former Park Hill Golf Course may become a new Denver neighborhood abundant with greenery. The Land Use, Transportation and Infrastructure Committee approved Tuesday what’s known as a small area plan for the golf course property. The plan guides how development would occur at the golf course. Councilmembers Candi CdeBaca and Paul Kashmann voted against the plan. The full City Council still must approve the plan for it to become law.
DENVER, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s 4 new homeless hotels are just the beginning

(Denver, Colo.) Denver is juggling four new homeless hotel projects and others are in the works, according to city officials. During last week’s Safety, Education, Housing and Homelessness Committee meeting, members agreed to give a developer $983,456 to help acquire the Sand and Sage and Westerner hotels, 8405 and 8415 E. Colfax Ave. The full City Council still must approve the grant.
DENVER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs driver was cited after they caused a multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso County Sheriff's deputy. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, officers were dispatched to reports of a crash near E. Platte Ave. and N. Academy Blvd. at 5:31 p.m. Monday. At the scene, officers The post Driver using cell phone causes multi-vehicle crash involving an El Paso Co. Sheriff’s deputy appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Denver Gazette

2 juveniles arrested a week after deadly Lakewood Halloween day fire

The family of a mother and 10 year old child who died in a Lakewood apartment fire a week ago is thankful that two juveniles have been arrested for allegedly starting the early morning blaze. Lakewood police announced the arrest of the two juveniles Monday on suspicion of first degree murder and first degree arson. Because of their ages, their names were not released. Kathleen Payton and her daughter Jazmine died in that blaze.
LAKEWOOD, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

