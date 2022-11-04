Arapahoe County and American Red Cross create temporary shelter for fire victims

A firefighter at the scene of the of the condominium complex fire Thursday at 1300 S. Parker Road. The fire left residents of 86 units homeless. CHRIS ROURKE/THE DENVER GAZETTE

The Thursday afternoon blaze at the Club Valencia Condominiums in Aurora left the residents of 86 destroyed units homeless, so the American Red Cross and Arapahoe County stepped up to create a temporary shelter at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds.

County officials have been collecting donations through a fund set up specifically for fire victims, according to a Friday news release.

The 2-alarm fire broke out at roughly 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the second floor of the condominium complex at 1300 S. Parker Road in unincorporated Arapahoe County. No one was seriously injured, but three were sent to the hospital for non-life threating injuries.

The county has partnered with the American Red Cross to set up a temporary shelter and intake center for those affected by the fire at the Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, 26690 E Quincy Avenue in Aurora. It will be open Friday through Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The county received a flood of calls from people asking how to help victims of the fire, according to a news release. The Arapahoe County Foundation has set up a fund specifically for people affected by the fire. People can donate at arapahoegov.com/foundation.

The county is looking into providing additional services, such as housing navigation services, funding assistance and animal placements, according to the news release.

“We’re sad for those who are displaced and we’re grateful there were no serious injuries,” Arapahoe County Commissioner Nancy Jackson said the release. “Our priority is getting residents connected to help at every step along the way to recovery.”

South Metro Fire Rescue Public Information Officer Eric Hurst said the cause of the fire has not been determined, and no time estimate could be given on the investigation.

South Metro battled the blaze with Denver and Aurora fire departments.