Beloit, WI

Your turn: Should college students get Election Day off? Our democracy is worth it

By Scott Bierman
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago
We have let our democracy down.

Colleges and universities across America can be powerful stewards of democracy by encouraging young people to become civic-minded and cast their ballots.

But how do we, as educators, inspire young people to vote? By celebrating the right; educating them on why it matters; and lowering many barriers, including canceling classes on Election Day.

At Beloit College, one-third of students are registered to vote in Wisconsin, far lower than the 58% for the overall state’s population. (That number doesn’t count those who may be registered in their home states.) That’s not a number we’re proud to share, but one we’re trying to change this fall.

Statewide, voter registration is lowest for 18-24-year-olds. Turnout in midterm elections is lower than in presidential elections, especially for young people, and among college students of color, voting rates are even less.

That’s why we’ve launched a statewide campaign — Why Bother, Wisconsin? — to thwart apathy among young people in our state.

Our goal for Nov. 8, and for future elections, is that every college student who wants to vote has the resources and opportunity to vote.

The boldest change Beloit College has made thus far: We canceled classes Nov. 8, and turned the day off into a day of action. We've created the Why Bother, Wisconsin? website with easy tools to help students register, request absentee ballots, and research candidates. We've held events and organized candidate debates. We've pushed and pushed and pushed on social media.

And we're still worried it's not going to work. And frankly, we at Beloit are befuddled why more Wisconsin residents are not worried.

But our statewide campaign, Why Bother, Wisconsin? is designed to combat voter apathy among young people and challenge the head-scratching efforts of older adults to restrict voting habits.

Given today's issues, and the threat to the healthy functioning of American democracy, the stakes of college students not voting or failing to develop a lifelong voting habit are too high to ignore, for everyone.

Why Bother, Wisconsin? is committed to making it easier for college students to vote, even as others make it more difficult.

Even now, weeks before Election Day, Wisconsin's voting process is facing challenges in court, and polling places near campuses are threatening to close for lack of election workers.

Beloit College and our growing list of partners — Alverno College, Cardinal Stritch University, Carthage College, Lawrence University, Marian University, Nashotah House, and Ripon College — even without giving Election Day off, they have all rallied to this civic effort.

All colleges and university communities can do a few basic things to increase voter turnout as we head to the Nov. 8 election and beyond. Here are four.

First, encourage people to vote, not just on campus but in their surrounding communities.

Second, explain the mechanics of voting. How to register, what’s on a ballot, where to go to cast a vote, what documentation to show when you get there, and how to properly fill out a ballot so your vote counts.

Third, teach people why elections matter.

Finally, work on reducing barriers for students to get to the polls.

It is a critical time with just two weeks before Election Day. That's why, starting with our neighbors in Wisconsin, we're calling on every college and university across America to act NOW to get students excited about voting and going to the polls.

The future of American democracy depends on it.

Scott Bierman is the president of Beloit College.

Gregory Peterson
3d ago

Teach students to live in the real world, who gets the day off of work to go and vote in real life? Higher education organizations should prepare students for REAL life, have them balance their day and make an effort to get to the polls and vote.

