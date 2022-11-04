Read full article on original website
Why Hims & Hers Health Stock Soared Today
Shares of Hims & Hers Health (NYSE: HIMS) popped 19% on Tuesday after the personalized health and wellness company issued an upbeat financial forecast. Hims & Hers Health added more than 170,000 net new subscriptions in the third quarter, marking an all-time high and its third consecutive quarter of over 100,000 customer additions. The company ended September with a total of 991,000 subscriptions, representing year-over-year growth of 80%.
Why Tesla Shares Dropped Below $200 Monday
Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) is already dealing with COVID-19-related issues at its most productive facility in Shanghai, China. But other factors are weighing on the stock today, too. That has led to a decline in the shares this morning, with the stock reaching its lowest level in 18 months. As of 11:43 a.m. ET Monday, Tesla shares were down 5%.
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
Growth stocks may not be as popular as they were in the pandemic's early days, but that doesn't mean these companies are all vestiges of a bygone investment era. Some of these once popular growth-oriented companies weren't necessarily supported by the underlying fundamentals needed to sustain long-term, durable growth. But...
3.8 Billion More Reasons to Buy This High-Yield Dividend Stock Hand Over Fist
Enbridge (NYSE: ENB) has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. The Canadian energy infrastructure giant has increased its payout for 27 straight years, growing it at a 10% compound annual rate. That's an impressive performance, especially considering Enbridge operates in the volatile energy sector. Enbridge should have...
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates
Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.17 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.21 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.09 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -19.05%....
Why Cryptocurrencies Went Into Free Fall Overnight
The cryptocurrency market went into free fall overnight after Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao and FTX and Alameda Research founder Sam Bankman-Fried escalated their feud. The fallout has been widespread but there were some key moves among certain digital currencies. As of 7:30 a.m. ET, FTX Token has fallen 22.7% in...
Bank of America offering no downpayment, no closing costs, no credit score home loans
NATIONWIDE – Bank of America announced a new loan, Community Affordable Loan Solution, which allows zero down payment, zero closing cost and no minimum credit requirement for first-time homebuyers in Black and Latino designated neighborhoods. This program is in addition to the bank’s partnership with the Neighborhood Assistance Corporation of America (NACA) to provide zero down, zero closing cost, no minimum credit score loans for low-to-moderate income homebuyers through May 2027.
Singapore Stock Market Has Positive Lead For Wednesday
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, improving almost 45 points or 1.5 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,145-point plateau and it's likely to open higher again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Crypto Billionaire Bankman-Fried Loses Entire Fortune in One Day
This day of Nov. 8, Sam Bankman-Fried will never forget it. The young 30-year-old billionaire was just before that day considered the tutelary figure of the crypto sphere. A sort of godfather to turn to when things go wrong. He owed this image to his tour de force during the...
Taiwan Stock Market Tipped To Open In The Green
(RTTNews) - The Taiwan stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 360 points or 2.9 percent along the way. The Taiwan Stock Exchange now rests just beneath the 13,350-point plateau and it's looking at another solid start for Wednesday's trade. The global forecast for the...
Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: STZ, IOVA, AMGN
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Constellation Brands Inc (Symbol: STZ), where a total volume of 4,933 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 493,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 53.1% of STZ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 928,350 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $245 strike call option expiring November 11, 2022, with 1,009 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,900 underlying shares of STZ. Below is a chart showing STZ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $245 strike highlighted in orange:
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Sarcos Technology and Robotics Corporation (STRC) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.12 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.14. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings...
Is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock Still Attractive, Post-COVID?
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) stock is down significantly this year amid rising interest rates and declining demand. AMD and other chip makers witnessed a pandemic-led surge in personal computer (PCs) shipments. However, recent results reflected the slump in demand for PC processors, now that COVID lockdowns have ended. That said, most analysts remain optimistic about AMD due to the strength in its Data Center and Embedded segments.
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for November 9th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, November 9th:. HF Sinclair DINO: This Dallas-based energy company which produces and markets light products such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel and other specialty products, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.0% over the last 60 days.
Should You Invest in the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)?
Launched on 06/19/2006, the SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH) is a passively managed exchange traded fund designed to provide a broad exposure to the Healthcare - Pharma segment of the equity market. Passively managed ETFs are becoming increasingly popular with institutional as well as retail investors due to their low...
Nio Limited (NIO) Q3 2022 Earnings: What to Expect
Thanks to better-than-expected delivery totals, shares of Nio Limited (NIO) have begun to drive upward, rising 23% just over the past week. But there’s still a lot of catching up to do. The stock is still down 63% year to date, including 35% decline over the past six months. Investors want to know if now’s the right time to take a position.
MoneyGram (MGI) Misses Q3 Earnings Estimates
MoneyGram (MGI) came out with quarterly earnings of $0.11 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.13 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.13 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -15.38%. A quarter ago,...
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) Reports Q3 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates
Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.06. This compares to loss of $0.08 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -116.67%....
2 Healthcare Stocks Poised to Rocket Higher in the 4th Quarter
Growth-oriented healthcare stocks have been trending lower ever since the start of the fourth quarter of 2021. Investors have been sidestepping this asset class in response to rising interest rates, industry-specific risks emanating from the conflict in Ukraine, unfavorable foreign exchange rates, and a wave of profit-taking following healthcare's stellar performance over the period covering March 2020 to March 2021. Speaking to this last point, the closely watched SPDR S&P Biotech ETF more than doubled in value during this feverish period for healthcare stocks in general.
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/9/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB) is a mid-cap value stock in the...
