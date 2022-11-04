ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgecrest, CA

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Linville is Kern County Fire's new Ridgecrest rep

Division Chief Kain Linville will be the Kern County Fire Department's representative to Ridgecrest according to an announcement by former rep Fire Deputy Chief Billy Steers at the Nov. 2, 2022 Ridgecrest City Council Meeting. Linville has served as Fire Marshal for the past year, Steers said, as well as having held several other position.
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

2 killed in crash in Mojave identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified two Boron residents who died in a collision on Highway 14 at Backus Road in Mojave Tuesday night. According to the coroner’s office, Jaiden William Moore, 21, was the driver of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle and Alyssa Rene Miller, 22, was a […]
MOJAVE, CA
KGET

Multiple KCSO units at mobile home park in Tehachapi

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — Multiple Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and investigators have been called for an unspecified situation in Tehachapi Thursday night. Sheriff’s deputies and emergency crews were called to the the Willow Springs Estates mobile home park on East Tehachapi Boulevard at around 7 p.m. It was not immediately clear what prompted the large […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Woman, 60, arrested on suspicion of narcotics offenses

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Lake Isabella woman was arrested on suspicion of numerous narcotic offenses and child endangerment on Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies were conducting a home probation check at Mulberry Avenue at around 11:50 a.m. where they found Kimberly Tieche, 60, allegedly in possession of over […]
LAKE ISABELLA, CA
KGET

Dry and warmer weather on the way

Cold temperatures will continue to dominate the forecast through the next 24 hours, especially across the San Joaquin Valley and Kern Desert. In the last 48 hours Bakersfield picked up .27″ on the rain gauge, and Tehachapi .64″, plus at least an inch of snow. Freezing temps across the Mojave desert will be possible Friday […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

Deputy-involved shooting at Tehachapi mobile home park leaves one dead

------------ A man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Tehachapi Thursday night. Kern County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at around 6:39 p.m. to Willow Springs Mobile Home Park on Tehachapi Boulevard for a domestic disturbance. Deputies and the Tehachapi Police Department responded.
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

Freeze warning issued for Mojave Desert

TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Mojave Desert is placed on a freeze warning from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. Friday, according to a news release from the City of Tehachapi. City organizers said temperatures are expected to reach as low as 28 to 30 degrees. Frost and freeze conditions will kill sensitive vegetation and crops […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of first-degree burglary: RPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ridgecrest Police Department arrested two people on suspicion of residential burglary and possession of stolen property, according to a post on the Ridgecrest Police Department Facebook. Ridgecrest police officers were contacted by the victim on Oct. 28 who reported that two men broke into his residence and stole firearms, clothing […]
RIDGECREST, CA
KGET

Kern jury gets case of meth-using driver who caused deadly crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After finishing a job on Oct. 15, 2020, Grant Miller followed his usual routine — he took a few hits of methamphetamine. Miller, 50, then got behind the wheel and began the long drive home from Tehachapi to Fresno, prosecutor Tara Deal said. He didn’t reach his destination. Miller nodded off […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA

