Phoenix, AZ

Freeway closures expected near Sky Harbor and in Phoenix area this weekend: Here's what to know

By Ellie Willard, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago
Several freeway closures are expected this weekend, contributing to a surge in traffic which may add some extra time to your drive.

Notable closures will be along Interstate 17 in north and south Phoenix, Loop 101 in the northeast valley, and State Route 143 near Sky Harbor Airport.

The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan ahead and expect extra weekend travel time.

You can always check traffic conditions at az511.gov

North Phoenix Interstate 17 closure

Details: The I-17 heading southbound will be closed between Greenway Road and Northern Avenue for ADOT's ongoing pavement improvement project.

  • Both Loop 101 ramps to southbound I-17 will be closed.
  • Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Yorkshire Drive, Union Hills Drive and Bell Road will also be closed.
  • The southbound I-17 frontage road will be closed between Cactus Road and Peoria Avenue for paving work.

When: Closure can be expected from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours: ADOT suggests exiting ahead of the closure and using surface streets such as 19th or 35th Avenue to travel southbound.

Closures on I-17 in South Phoenix

Details: North and southbound I-17 off-ramps at 19th Avenue/Durango Street will be closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramp at 19th Avenue will be closed. 19th Avenue will be narrowed to one lane in both directions near the I-17.

Southbound I-17 on-ramp at Seventh Street will be closed.

Expect southbound I-17 frontage road closures in the Durango Curve area.

When: Closure can be expected from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours: Alternative routes include Buckeye Road for east-west travel and Seventh or 27th Avenues for north-south travel while in that area.

Northeast Valley Loop 101 closures

Details: The eastbound Loop 101 will be closed between Pima Road/Princess Drive and State Route 51 for lane striping work. Northbound SR 51 ramps to the eastbound Loop 101 will be closed. Northbound SR 51 on-ramp at Union Hills Drive is closed.

When: Closure can be expected from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours: ADOT suggests eastbound Loop 101 drivers exit at southbound Cave Creek Road or southbound SR 51 and then use eastbound Bell Road/Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard to reach Loop 101 past the closure. Drivers north of Loop 101 can use eastbound Pinnacle Peak Road to southbound Pima Road to reach Loop 101 beyond the closure.

Northbound State Route 143 closure

Details: Northbound SR 143 will be closed between Interstate 10 and University Drive near Sky Harbor Airport for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Northbound 48th Street will also be closed north of Broadway Road.

When: Closure can be expected from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours: ADOT suggests getting to SR 143 from the north by using westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202.

For airport access, exit westbound I-10 at 24th Street or Buckeye Road while SR 143 is closed.

Eastbound I-10

Details: Eastbound I-10 will be narrowed to two or three lanes at separate areas between 40th Street and Ray Road for construction as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Scheduled restrictions include:

  • - Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 40th and 48th street for a traffic shift.
  • - Eastbound I-10 narrowed near Guadalupe Road and near Ray Road.
  • - Closure of the eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Warner.
  • - Closure of Ray Road off the I-10 on and off ramps.

When: Closure can be expected from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

Westbound Loop 303

Details: The westbound Loop 303 will be closed between the I-17 and Pleasant Parkway for weekend construction. I-17 off-ramps at Loop 303 will be restricted with access eastbound at Sonoran Desert Drive. I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will remain open.

When: Closure can be expected from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Suggested detours: ADOT's alternative route is to travel westbound on SR 74 to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to enter Loop 303 past the closures.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

