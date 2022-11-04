Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
theperrynews.com
Jeff Webster of Perry
Services are pending for Jeff Webster, 56, of Perry. Jeff passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Boone is in charge of arrangements.
theperrynews.com
Josefina Torres of Perry
Visitation for Josefina Torres, 59, of Perry will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 1-8 p.m., with family hours from 4-8 p.m. at the Hastings Funeral Home in Perry. A rosary service will be held at 5 p.m. Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Perry.
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reader will miss big-hearted sports writer
I’m incredibly sad to learn of the passing of my former coworker and my friend, Jeff Webster. As an aspiring journalist, I walked into the Perry Chief and asked how I could help in 2001. They handed me a camera — a film camera (look that one up, kids) — and I was off taking blurry football photos and developing them in a darkroom (another reference some of you won’t get.)
theperrynews.com
Josh Wuebker named new Perry Public Works Director
Josh Wuebker of Perry has been chosen as the new director of the Perry Public Works Department, the city announced Tuesday. Wuebker has worked in the Perry Public Works Department since 2002 and served most recently as the department’s deputy director. Wuebker, a Perry native who has lived in...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
theperrynews.com
PHS actors amuse audience with Wilde’s ‘The Canterville Ghost’
The Perry High School Drama Department’s fall production of “The Canterville Ghost” was successfully staged this weekend at the Perry Performing Arts Center. Published in 1887, “The Canterville Ghost” was the famous English dramatist Oscar Wilde’s first published short story. Wilde’s amusing tale satirizes the Gothic horror stories once fashionable in England and America. It pits a rather pathetic aristocratic ghost, Sir Simon de Canterville, who haunts an old English country house, against the sober pragmatism and commercial commodities young America, embodied by the Otis family, whose name perhaps suggests their newly elevated status.
theperrynews.com
Polls open until 8 p.m. for 2022 general election
Voters in Perry and the Spring Valley and Dallas townships have until 8 p.m. to cast their ballots in the 2022 general election for federal, state and county offices, boards and commissions. Residents of Precinct 1 in Perry vote at the Mt. Olivet Lutheran Church at 920 15th St. Precinct...
theperrynews.com
Veterans Day closures, schedule changes in Perry announced
All Perry city offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-hour fitness room at the McCreary Community Building. Residential garbage routes...
theperrynews.com
Rain dampens turnout at Saturday’s Bouton Betterment Breakfast
Saturday’s cold rain made for a smaller crowd at the Bouton Betterment Breakfast in the Bouton Community Center. The undeterred attendees enjoyed a country breakfast with all the fixings, including pancakes and eggs made to order and served up hot, all for $8. The smaller crowd made for a...
theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Antonio Medina Ortega, 39, of 2190 Eagle Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of second-offense OWI. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. Officers responded to a report of assault...
theperrynews.com
Stop diabetes from disrupting your life, health
You almost certainly know someone who has diabetes. That person may control the disease well enough that you don’t even realize they have it. For many others, diabetes disrupts their lives in countless ways. Persons living with diabetes often have complicated health. Among those who died from COVID-19, 40%...
Comments / 0