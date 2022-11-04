Ballot drop-off center added in Dunbar; NAACP chief backs move

After objections to the lack of a polling place in Lee County's largest Black community for Tuesday's election, Elections Supervisor Tommy Doyle is trying to fill the gap by opening a secure ballot drop-off center at the Dunbar-Jupiter Hammon Library on Blount Street.

The library will be open for the secure ballot drop-off on Sunday and Monday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in an effort to provide a place for Dunbar residents to cast ballots safely and in their neighborhood.

James Muwakkil, president of the Fort Myers chapter of the NAACP, said Doyle had done "the best he could" given a shortage of poll workers attributed to Hurricane Ian damage and casualties.

A coalition of voting rights groups opposed Doyle's decision not to include live voting in Dunbar, warning that having no polls in the historically Black neighborhood would have the impact of reducing Black voters' participation.

Other choices for a voting place, such as local churches, Dunbar High School and the Quality of Life Center in Dunbar were suggested but not adopted.

Muwakkil said the NAACP and other civil rights organizations first asked for a polling place that was within the minority-majority Dunbar neighborhood.

"The first letter that we sent Election Supervisor (Tommy) Doyle was outright rejected," MIlwaukil said.

For Tuesday's election, Doyle is down to only having enough staff to open a dozen live polling places, about 12% of the number that are generally used on Election Day. With voting hours and locations already announced, closing one polling place to open one in Dunbar did not appear to be an option.

"I'm not going to fight what he is saying because the hurricane has pretty much disrupted pretty much everything; (minority voters) understood that I didn't want to go back and challenge him because he was very reasonable on what he was saying," Muwakkil said.

Polling places are labor intensive with workers needed to check voter identification, make sure voters get a ballot that matches the offices on the ballot in their precinct, and make sure marked ballots are property fed into the voting machines for counting.

Dunbar-Jupiter library is centrally located in the Dunbar section of Fort Myers and could alleviate some of the logistical issues caused when the Dr. Carrie D. Robinson Center on Edison Avenue was eliminated as a voting precinct after sustaining substantial hurricane damage.

The Robinson Center has been a busy location for voters in Dunbar and beyond to participate in early voting.