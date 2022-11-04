ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee County, FL

Sheriff workers in Lee County among those to divvy up $350,000 in hurricane donations

By Tomas Rodriguez, Fort Myers News-Press
 4 days ago
Relief is on the way to help employees with sheriff's offices statewide affected by Hurricane Ian.

Sheriffs representing four Florida counties joined 14 Lee County Sheriff's Office deputies for the announcement. The bulk of the checks went to employees in Lee and Charlotte counties, two of the most heavily impacted by the Sept. 28 storm.

"We are all feeling the effects," Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said. "Law enforcement across the region ... We're not immune."

Helping the displaced:FEMA to provide trailers, manufactured homes for displaced Hurricane Ian survivors

In photos:Red Cross brings cleaning kits to Dunbar community, family from Georgia feeds the crowd

Deputies lost homes, cars and profits, Marceno said.

"But we didn't lose hope," he added.

Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly, president of the Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association, addressed sheriff's employees impact following the storm.

The association supports more than 18,000 members.

"We know that sheriff's employees cannot evacuate during a natural disaster," Staly said. "They must stay behind to serve their community. They can't quickly put tarps on roofs or make repairs because they are not home, but instead they are serving their communities."

Staly said employees had their homes destroyed, severely damaged or suffered catastrophic losses while working.

The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association is partnering with the Florida Sheriffs Association, which set a goal of raising $1 million dollars, Staly said.

As of Friday, they've raised $615,000.

On Friday, Staly awarded $350,000 to 192 sheriff's office's employees in Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota, DeSoto, Flagler, Hardee, Hendry, Seminole and Volusia counties.

"Applications for assistance are still coming in and we will be awarding further payments in the weeks to come," Staly said.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, president at the Florida Sheriffs Association, said the Florida Sheriffs Association organized about 140 years ago.

"The reason the Florida Sheriffs Association was formed is so sheriffs can help each other out," Nienhuis said. "Whether it was in a natural disaster, a major criminal event, terrorist attack, and even to support events."

The Florida Deputy Sheriffs Association will distribute the 192 checks as follows:

  • Charlotte County: 60 checks.
  • DeSoto County: Two checks.
  • Flagler County: Three checks.
  • Hardee County: Two checks.
  • Hendry County: Two checks.
  • Lee County: 71 checks.
  • Sarasota County: 27 checks.
  • Seminole County: 17 checks.
  • Volusia County: Eight checks.

"This is like the first wave, if you will," Staly said. "We have more applications continuing from some of these same agencies. So checks will continue to be distributed."

Staly said they had to cap off at $350,000 as of Friday to follow IRS regulations. He added they'll try to do it weekly.

"We want to get the money out into the hands of those that need it as quickly as possible," Staly said.

Staly said they have three tiers for affected employees — $3,000 for those whose homes are unlivable; employees whose homes are livable but need significant work will get $1,500; and other qualifying employees will get $500.

Staly said a committee reviews throughout to make sure payouts remain consistent.

Tomas Rodriguez is a Breaking/Live News Reporter for the Naples Daily News and The News-Press. You can reach Tomas at TRodriguez@gannett.com or 772-333-5501. Connect with him on Twitter @TomasFRoBeltran, Instagram @tomasfrobeltran and Facebook @tomasrodrigueznews.

