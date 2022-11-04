Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This historic building operated 5-and-10 cent store, F.W. Woolworth's, from 1928 to 1964 on Troost Avenue in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic 1929 'Safeway Stores Office and Warehouse Building' in Kansas City was repurposed to the Freight House LoftsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic rural Elmwood Cemetery memorializes local residents from the 1800s with Victorian funerary artCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Rieger Hotel with the namesake on top offers a long line of family history and success in Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Lumber mogul Charles S. Keith's success and historic mansion sold to real estate baron J.C. NicholsCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Related
Missouri Lottery player wins $100,000 after purchasing scratcher in Kansas City
The ticket was purchased at the Stop N' Shop off East Red Bridge Road in Kansas City, Missouri.
westkentuckystar.com
3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri
An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
Powerball jackpot: How many times has someone won in Missouri?
Within the last 10 years there have been multiple Powerball jackpot winners in both Kansas and Missouri.
939theeagle.com
Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday
The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
Jack Truman and Mark Alford battle to represent Missouri’s 4th District
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- As elections get closer both candidates talked to us at KOLR 10 about their stance on the hot topic voters are talking about. Democrat Jack Truman and Republican Mark Alford battle to be Missouri’s 4th Congressional District Representative, a spot vacated by Vicki Hartzler. Both candidates focus on inflation. Jack Truman (D): “Regular […]
Voters make their voices heard now
A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
lstribune.net
James W. Nichols
James W. Nichols, age 70, died Tuesday, October 24, at St. Luke’s Hospital after a long struggle with heart disease. He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 21 years, Sandie Nichols, and a large family. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
Missouri's marijuana legalization campaign is splitting the weed world
The state's upcoming weed referendum is pitting advocates against industry.
Lee's Summit man drowned in Niangua River on Monday morning
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that Dennis W. Steckline, 75 drowned at the Barclay Spring Access.
WIBW
2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
Missouri election guide: The big questions voters will face on Tuesday’s ballot
Voters around the state have been taking advantage of Missouri’s first ever no-excuse early voting period the last two weeks. The early voting period ends at 5 p.m. Monday, and polls will be open for everyone else from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Among the races on...
Record fish caught in Missouri
Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
krcu.org
How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard
In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
How soon recreational marijuana could be ready for purchase if approved by Missouri voters
If the measure is approved by voters, how soon could Missourians buy recreational marijuana, and how is the state preparing to roll out the program?
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth in Missouri
As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like.
Marijuana expert raises concerns about worker training in Missouri
One expert says Missouri had the right intention after voters approved medical marijuana, but training industry workers has gone by the wayside.
Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills
Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
KYTV
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about President Biden, Governor Parson, & Sen. Hawley
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - New polling has Missourians giving President Joe Biden low approval ratings. Pollsters with SurveyUSA asked 991 registered voters in Missouri how they think Biden is doing as president. 62% said they disapprove of the job he is doing, while 35% approve of the job he is doing. 3% responded that they were not sure.
northwestmoinfo.com
Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law
(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
Comments / 0