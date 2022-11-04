ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

westkentuckystar.com

3.2 quake felt near Current River in Missouri

An earthquake measured at 3.2 on the Richter scale shook the Current River area in Missouri on Saturday. According to the U.S. Geological Survey at the University of Memphis, the quake was centered about six miles north of Van Buren, or 42 miles west of Poplar Bluff, occurred around 1:45 p.m.
MISSOURI STATE
939theeagle.com

Severe storms are not expected in central Missouri Friday

The National Weather Service (NWS) does not expect severe weather in mid-Missouri Friday afternoon nor tonight. NWS St. Louis meteorologist Chris Kimble tells 939 the Eagle that the chances of severe weather in Columbia and Jefferson City are low due to the lack of significant instability. Central Missouri will see high winds today. Kimble says winds up to 40 miles per hour are possible this evening across the region.
COLUMBIA, MO
St. Joseph Post

Voters make their voices heard now

A lot will be decided in this General Election. Many state lawmakers are running unopposed. St. Joseph state representatives Brenda Shields and Bill Falkner are unopposed as is Rep. Dean Van Schoiack of Savannah. State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer of Parkville does face an opponent. Democrat Sarah Shorter is challenging Luetkemeyer...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
lstribune.net

James W. Nichols

James W. Nichols, age 70, died Tuesday, October 24, at St. Luke’s Hospital after a long struggle with heart disease. He leaves behind his beloved wife of nearly 21 years, Sandie Nichols, and a large family. He will be sadly missed and will always hold a place in our hearts.
LEE'S SUMMIT, MO
WIBW

2 women sent to hospital after deer runs in front of van

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A deer sent two women from the Kansas City area to a Shawnee Co. hospital after it ran in front of their van. The Kansas Highway Patrol indicates that around 9 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 172.2 on northbound I-335 in Shawnee Co.
TOPEKA, KS
FOX2Now

Record fish caught in Missouri

Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
MISSOURI STATE
krcu.org

How Amendment 5 would change Missouri’s National Guard

In 1973, the Missouri legislature reorganized the state government’s various departments. Among the targets of this reduction was the Missouri National Guard, which became part of the Department of Public Safety. But that could soon change. On Tuesday, voters in Missouri will face Amendment 5, which asks them: “Shall...
MISSOURI STATE
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Parson Makes Stop at Nucor to Sign Bills

Republican Governor Mike Parson, who was on a statewide political tour last week, stopped by Nucor Steel in Sedalia on Wednesday morning to conduct ceremonial signings of Senate Bills 3 and 5, and House Bill 3. The ceremony took place in Nucor's administration building and was attended by several Nucor...
SEDALIA, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Missouri Judge Blocks Part of New Voter Integrity Law

(Missourinet) A Missouri judge has blocked parts of the new elections law passed by the Missouri General Assembly. Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem has granted a preliminary injunction on provisions that deal with registering several people to vote. The League of Women Voters of Missouri and the Missouri NAACP sought the injunction. The court decision does not impact a photo ID or early voting.
MISSOURI STATE

