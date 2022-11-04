If you are over 60, there’s a good chance you have pouches in the walls of your intestines (called diverticula). These pouches develop where the intestinal wall is weak, usually in the large intestine. When the sacs inflame or become infected, the condition is called diverticulitis. Diverticulitis can be serious, even life-threatening, because the pouches can rupture and spew bacteria from the intestines into the abdominal cavity, causing sepsis.

