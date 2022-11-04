ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Op-Ed: After Two Years of Activism and Action, Racial Justice is on the Ballot

By: Lurie Daniel-Favors, Esq, Commissioner, NYC Racial Justice Commission and Executive Director, Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College. Two years ago, the Covid pandemic upended life in NYC. Residents experienced incredible pain and loss, from which we are still recovering. Communities of color suffered higher rates of illness, disability, and death from Covid. When the lockdowns began, Black and brown people were less likely to have jobs that allowed them to work from home. Most New Yorkers live in densely populated neighborhoods and small apartments. Even those able to stay home were unlikely to live in spaces conducive to social distancing or quarantining. It was a time of fear and uncertainty – a time that exposed and exacerbated all of the worst aspects of our broken system. Then we learned of the lynchings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arberry which were captured on camera, and we learned of the killing of Breonna Taylor. Something shifted at that moment, and people across the country and in every NYC borough hit the streets.
Zeldin Supporter Choked by Man at Hochul Rally, Tussles with BK Council Member

A female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening that also involved a New York City lawmaker, footage shows. The melee occurred near the landmark Stonewall Inn, where the Democratic candidate Hochul was appearing with Bravo host Andy […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson urges her community to get out and vote

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx voters didn’t exactly stampede to the polls during early voting. According to the Board of Elections, only 39,000 Bronxites have voted so far, compelling Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to urge the community to get out and vote ahead of Election Day. “There’s too much at stake. There are so […]
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’

As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been […]
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal

Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north

Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn

Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Hochul Signs Bill to Increase M/WBE Non-Compete Threshold to $1M

On October 6, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.10459/S.9351), allowing New York City to award contracts of up to $1 million to minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) without a formal competitive process. This increase in the applicable dollar threshold, from $500,000 to $1 million, will mean M/WBEs will be...
