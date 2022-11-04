Read full article on original website
Op-Ed: After Two Years of Activism and Action, Racial Justice is on the Ballot
By: Lurie Daniel-Favors, Esq, Commissioner, NYC Racial Justice Commission and Executive Director, Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College. Two years ago, the Covid pandemic upended life in NYC. Residents experienced incredible pain and loss, from which we are still recovering. Communities of color suffered higher rates of illness, disability, and death from Covid. When the lockdowns began, Black and brown people were less likely to have jobs that allowed them to work from home. Most New Yorkers live in densely populated neighborhoods and small apartments. Even those able to stay home were unlikely to live in spaces conducive to social distancing or quarantining. It was a time of fear and uncertainty – a time that exposed and exacerbated all of the worst aspects of our broken system. Then we learned of the lynchings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arberry which were captured on camera, and we learned of the killing of Breonna Taylor. Something shifted at that moment, and people across the country and in every NYC borough hit the streets.
Zeldin Supporter Choked by Man at Hochul Rally, Tussles with BK Council Member
A female protester at a Gov. Kathy Hochul rally in Manhattan was choked by a man during a skirmish Saturday evening that also involved a New York City lawmaker, footage shows. The melee occurred near the landmark Stonewall Inn, where the Democratic candidate Hochul was appearing with Bravo host Andy […] Click here to view original web page at nypost.com.
What to know about the 4 proposals on NYC ballots ahead of Election Day
As we enter the final hours before Election Day, New York City voters should be aware of four key proposals that will appear on the ballot.
New Asylum Seekers in East Flatbush Receive Winter Coats, Toiletries as Electeds Ask for Federal Aid
Council Member Farah Louis worked with advocacy organization The Bridge Multicultural Advocacy Project and local volunteers to hand out essential winter items to asylum seekers that are staying at the Highland Park Shelter in East Flatbush. Among the items that were distributed included winter coats, other various warm clothing and...
‘The system has been broken’: Mayor Eric Adams laments asylum seeker crisis in NYC on ‘60 Minutes’
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City Mayor Eric Adams, speaking on CBS’s “60 Minutes,” decried the flood of asylum seekers sent into the five boroughs as a “humanitarian crisis” created at the hands of Republican governors while acknowledging the larger system has clear flaws.
Racial Justice on the Ballot Now Justicia Racial en la Papeleta Ahora
Latinos are the largest minority voting bloc in the country. About 20% of the entire United States population is Latino American, and in New York City alone, we make up almost 30% of the city’s population. We have the power to shape the future of our city and our...
GOP candidates hold rally in Franklin Square as Democrats campaign across Long Island
There are also key races for the state Senate.
Bronx BP Vanessa Gibson urges her community to get out and vote
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Bronx voters didn’t exactly stampede to the polls during early voting. According to the Board of Elections, only 39,000 Bronxites have voted so far, compelling Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson to urge the community to get out and vote ahead of Election Day. “There’s too much at stake. There are so […]
At NYC school with sharpest drop in math scores, high poverty, crowded classrooms and a recent gun scare
Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights, Brooklyn. Medgar Evers College Preparatory School in Crown Heights serves as an extreme example of the pandemic-era challenges facing students and educators. [ more › ]
NYC becomes battleground as Hochul works to toughen Blue Wall: ‘It’s all turnout’
As the Manhattan skyline twinkled through the windows behind her and a jazz band played “Forgot About Dre,” Gov. Hochul sized up a room in Brooklyn filled with power brokers and offered a swaggering forecast. Hochul, a former upstate congresswoman whose modest lead in polls of the governor’s race has caused extensive Democratic handwringing, said she was used to getting knocked down. But come ...
NY attorney general, a thorn in Trump’s side, seeks 2nd term
NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James, one of former President Donald Trump’s chief legal nemeses, is hoping to win a second term Tuesday in a race that pits her against a lesser-known Republican lawyer. James, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Michael Henry, a commercial litigation attorney who has been […]
More NYC Businesses Target of Racist, Antisemitic Hand-Drawn Hate Mail
At least three New York City businesses have become the target of racist hate, after hand-drawn pictures depicting racial stereotypes were delivered to a single neighborhood in the city. Word of two additional recipients of the hate mail was discovered after News 4 reported the only Black-owned restaurant in a...
Democrats Bracing for Potential "Big Losses" in Blue State
Officials and strategists in the Democratic Party say that they are bracing for the potential of a big loss in a contested governor's race, CNN reports. Officials in New York have reportedly told CNN that they are bracing for the potential of big losses in the state's governor's race, as well as for several U.S. House races.
NYC Department of Buildings new construction code goes into effect today in the middle of another corruption scandal
Making sure NYC buildings and construction sites are safe for construction workers, New Yorkers and their visitors, is the big responsibility of the New York City Department of Buildings. However the Department is not always proprely run and corruption scandals are common. The last one is the resignation of its commissioner Eric Ulrich last week, one day after he met with prosecutors from the DA’s office for an investigation that he might have possible ties with organized crime and illegal gambling (see more in the New York Times). The DOB just announced that for now Deputy Commissioner Kazimir Vilenchik, P.E., will serve as acting commissioner.
Owners of company providing services to NYC migrants are major supporters of governors who bused them north
Rows of cots inside the encampment on Randall's Island where SLSCO is under contract to provide services to asylum seekers. According to campaign finance records, the family that owns and operates SLSCO, a Galveston-based company hired by the city to provide services to asylum seekers at emergency response centers, has given generously to governors in Texas and Florida. The Council's immigration committee chair is calling on the city to “ditch” the company. [ more › ]
Republicans have 'momentum' heading into NY gubernatorial race, ex-Gov claims
ALBANY, N.Y. (TND) — As new polling continuously suggests New York's gubernatorial seat may belong to a Republican on Tuesday, the last one to make it happen is weighing in on the likelihood. The race between Democratic incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul and her challenger Republican Congressman Lee Zeldin has...
Affordable Housing Project Unveiled in Brooklyn
Breaking Ground has redeveloped a former hotel into a residential property with on-site supportive services. Supportive housing developer Breaking Ground has completed 90 Sands, a conversion of a one-time Jehovah’s Witnesses hotel into an affordable and supportive apartment community in Brooklyn’s Dumbo section. The building offers 491 units, of which 185 are affordable to a broad array of New York City residents ranging from extremely low- to moderate-income households, 305 will house formerly homeless people, and one unit is reserved for an on-site building superintendent.
Family of Brooklyn man killed by police wants clip of incident removed from Zeldin political ad
The family of a Brooklyn man who was shot and killed back in 2018 is calling out Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin for airing an ad that shows the man’s final moments.
Subway rider punched in face, robbed on train in Financial District
A subway rider was punched in the face and robbed aboard a subway train in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday morning, police said.
Hochul Signs Bill to Increase M/WBE Non-Compete Threshold to $1M
On October 6, Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation (A.10459/S.9351), allowing New York City to award contracts of up to $1 million to minority and women-owned business enterprises (M/WBEs) without a formal competitive process. This increase in the applicable dollar threshold, from $500,000 to $1 million, will mean M/WBEs will be...
