By: Lurie Daniel-Favors, Esq, Commissioner, NYC Racial Justice Commission and Executive Director, Center for Law and Social Justice at Medgar Evers College. Two years ago, the Covid pandemic upended life in NYC. Residents experienced incredible pain and loss, from which we are still recovering. Communities of color suffered higher rates of illness, disability, and death from Covid. When the lockdowns began, Black and brown people were less likely to have jobs that allowed them to work from home. Most New Yorkers live in densely populated neighborhoods and small apartments. Even those able to stay home were unlikely to live in spaces conducive to social distancing or quarantining. It was a time of fear and uncertainty – a time that exposed and exacerbated all of the worst aspects of our broken system. Then we learned of the lynchings of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arberry which were captured on camera, and we learned of the killing of Breonna Taylor. Something shifted at that moment, and people across the country and in every NYC borough hit the streets.

