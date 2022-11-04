ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mamaroneck, NY

myrye.com

The Osborn Puts a New Exec Chef on the Menu

The Osborn, the private, non-profit, continuum of care community in Rye, has announced Jonathan Carafa will serve as its new executive chef. He has more than a decade of experience in senior living, corporate facilities and event venues. “We are delighted to have Jonathan bring his creativity and excellence to...
RYE, NY
ilovetheupperwestside.com

The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side

For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
westchestermagazine.com

Where to Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey in Westchester

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, meaning, it’s time to pick out the tastiest turkey for your guests. These Westchester stores sell oven-ready farm-raised turkeys for your Thanksgiving dinner. All you need to do is toss the bird in the oven and pair it with cranberry sauce, corn bread, and all your favorite Thanksgiving sides. Time to dig in!
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
onekindesign.com

A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views

Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800

24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800

BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $2,800.
BEDFORD, NY
Daily Voice

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999

3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999

YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $199,999.
YONKERS, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm

Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
stupiddope.com

How to Get The Best Weed in NYC

It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY

Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
YONKERS, NY

