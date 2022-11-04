Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bound, Robbed in Supermarket Parking Lot in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bloods Gang Member Charged with Bronx ExecutionBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Man Charged With Gang Initiation MurderBridget MulroyBronx, NY
Construction Crooks Rob Concrete from Bronx BizBronxVoiceBronx, NY
High-End Stickup Artists Rob Almost $90 Grand in Jewelry in 1 NightBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Related
Two Connecticut Donut Shops Make List of ‘Best Doughnut Places Across the U.S.’
All donuts are not equal, or should I spell it doughnut? We have plenty of national retailers serving up generic piles of sugar in Connecticut, but we also have a couple of local donut Masters who shouted "Enough! I can make a better dozen", and did. Hold your head high,...
Restaurant Chain Known For Southern-Style Comfort Food Coming To Levittown
A fast-casual restaurant chain known for serving up Southern-style comfort food is set to open a new location on Long Island. Texas Chicken & Burgers signed a long-term lease for a 1,500 square-foot location at Levittown Mews Shopping Center, located on Hempstead Turnpike, Breslin Realty announced on Monday, Nov. 7.
Where To Order Pies For Thanksgiving in Westchester NY
Fall is the time that officially commences pie season. Pies abound with delicious flavors for the month of November. Especially with Thanksgiving right around the corner, we all need to ensure that we are providing only the best pies for this very particular holiday. Take a peek at this list of best bakeries to stock up for thanksgiving pies.
myrye.com
The Osborn Puts a New Exec Chef on the Menu
The Osborn, the private, non-profit, continuum of care community in Rye, has announced Jonathan Carafa will serve as its new executive chef. He has more than a decade of experience in senior living, corporate facilities and event venues. “We are delighted to have Jonathan bring his creativity and excellence to...
ilovetheupperwestside.com
The Best Fried Chicken on the Upper West Side
For most of my life, fried chicken was not something that was treated with much respect on the Upper West Side. We’ve always had murky fast food options and Chinese takeout spots featuring dishes that were not quite so commonly found in China. And, of course, the many Latin restaurants would have some sort of fried chicken dishes available for you. But outside of Blondies wings, few places have done justice to the battered bird up until a few years ago.
‘Well Renowned Destination’ Shocks Hudson Valley With Closing Plans
Many residents are shocked by the announcement and want to know why. One of the reasons why Newburgh is so unique is that there are TONS of different restaurants to try there. Every kind of cuisine is pretty much covered and each place has its own unique spin on it.
Things Go From Bad To Worse For Portnoy In Latest North Jersey Pizza Review
Things went from bad to worse for Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy in his latest pizza review held in North Jersey. Portnoy said it himself after his first bite of the thin-crust pie at Lombardi's Bar & Restaurant in Cedar Grove. First, he noted his hoodie felt a little small,...
westchestermagazine.com
Where to Buy Your Thanksgiving Turkey in Westchester
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, meaning, it’s time to pick out the tastiest turkey for your guests. These Westchester stores sell oven-ready farm-raised turkeys for your Thanksgiving dinner. All you need to do is toss the bird in the oven and pair it with cranberry sauce, corn bread, and all your favorite Thanksgiving sides. Time to dig in!
New Dutchess County Mexican Restaurant Getting Rave Reviews
When a new restaurant opens, it may take a while before you start hearing the buzz about it. Maybe a few friends go, and they let you know what they think. Well, there is a new restaurant that has opened in Dutchess County, and it hasn’t taken long at all for the word to spread. And that’s because from what I’m hearing, this place is great.
Man Wins '$1,000 A Week For Life' Prize From CASH4LIFE Ticket Purchased At Manhattan Store
A man has claimed a "$1,000 A Week For Life" New York Lottery prize. Anthony Young, a resident of Lawrence, New Jersey, claimed the CASH4LIFE second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Dec. 14, 2021, NY Lottery announced on Friday, Nov. 4. The second prize guarantees a...
onekindesign.com
A spectacular hilltop house in Westchester County with heavenly views
Workshop/APD is responsible for the design of this stunning hilltop house nestled into one of the highest points in Armonk, Westchester County, New York. This ground-up residence was created to highlight its magnificent surroundings, featuring sweeping views of Westchester, the Hudson River, and New York City. Thoughtfully integrated into a...
24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506, Bedford, NY 10506 - $2,800
BEDFORD, N.Y. — A property at 24-A Millers Mill Road, Bedford, NY 10506 in Bedford is listed at $2,800. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
A giant urban bathhouse is opening in Brooklyn next month
Spas are thrilling new neighborhood additions no matter what, but an urban bathhouse and wellness club focusing on treatments originating from all over the world is likely to bring a whole new level of excitement to any city area. That's exactly what World Spa, the new 50,000-square-foot space opening at...
3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708, Yonkers, NY 10708 - $199,999
YONKERS, N.Y. — A property at 3 Sunnybrook Road 1A, Yonkers, NY 10708 in Yonkers is listed at $199,999. The data relating to real estate for sale on this web site comes in part from the Broker Reciprocity Program of the OneKey™ MLS. Real Estate listings held by brokerage firms other than this broker are marked with the Broker Reciprocity logo and detailed information about them includes the name of the listing brokers. This information is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use, that it may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties consumers may be interested in purchasing.
Holiday Market Returns to Popular Hudson Valley Farm
Anyone who knows me knows that you will rarely find me shopping at the mall. I prefer to keep it very local, and would much rather do my holiday shopping at one of the many holiday markets here in the Hudson Valley. You can keep your malls and big department stores, I’m looking for one of a kind, locally made gifts for the loved ones on my holiday list.
stupiddope.com
How to Get The Best Weed in NYC
It is legal to smoke weed in NYC, and it is available everywhere. Because of the current marijuana laws in New York City, it is imperative that you know how to get the best weed in the city safely. To put it simply, if you opt for delivery, you will be able to get the best weed in NYC if you follow these two very easy steps to do so.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Yonkers, NY
Yonkers, New York is the place to be if you want an excellent dining experience. There is something for everyone in the city's broad selection of restaurants. You'll find whatever type of cuisine you're craving in this dynamic city, from Italian to Mexican, Indian, and more. But knowing where to...
allthatsinteresting.com
The Story Of ‘Fat Pete’ Chiodo, The Mobster Who Was Too Heavy To Be Killed
Peter Chiodo was a high-ranking New York gangster in the late 1980s, until he defied his bosses — then survived their attempt on his life because his weight protected him from the bullets. Peter Chiodo, a 400-pound mobster better known as “Fat Pete,” was street-smart enough to survive his...
$1M Powerball Ticket Sold In Newburgh As Monday's Jackpot Hits New Record $1.9B
Powerball’s lottery jackpot has soared to a new record $1.9 billion after there was no first-place winner in the drawing held late Saturday night, Nov. 5. The winning numbers for the $1.6 billion jackpot on Saturday were 28-45-53-56-69, and the Powerball was 20. There were 16 winners matching the...
Sports World Is Praying For New York City Marathon Leader
Fans across the sports world are sending love and healing New York City Marathon leader Daniel do Nascimento on Sunday. At the 21st mile of the lengthy race, the Brazilian Olympian had a scary collapse that saw him writhing on the pavement with just over five miles to go. Folks...
Comments / 0