theperrynews.com
Perry Police Report November 8
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Antonio Medina Ortega, 39, of 2190 Eagle Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of second-offense OWI. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. Officers responded to a report of assault...
iheart.com
Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines
(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
kniakrls.com
Pella Man Charged for Possible Home Invasion in Grinnell, Chase into Jasper County
A Pella man faces multiple felony charges for incidents in Jasper County and Grinnell. According to the Grinnell Police Department, Brian Owen Berry, 45, of Pella, was arrested and charged with 2nd degree burglary, a class C felony, eluding, a class D felony, criminal mischief, reckless driving, and other simple misdemeanors.
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
1380kcim.com
Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City
A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
theperrynews.com
Veterans Day closures, schedule changes in Perry announced
All Perry city offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-hour fitness room at the McCreary Community Building. Residential garbage routes...
1380kcim.com
Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday
One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
iheart.com
City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam
(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
pureoldiesspencer.com
Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash
Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
Des Moines officer’s own taser used against him during suspect’s arrest, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa – A Des Moines man is being held in the Polk County Jail after police said he assaulted three officers as they tried to arrest him Monday, even using one officer’s own taser against him. Officers were called to a business in the 2500 block of Hubbell Avenue on a dispute, according […]
KCCI.com
KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
theperrynews.com
Jeff Webster of Perry
Services are pending for Jeff Webster, 56, of Perry. Jeff passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Boone is in charge of arrangements.
theperrynews.com
Josh Wuebker named new Perry Public Works Director
Josh Wuebker of Perry has been chosen as the new director of the Perry Public Works Department, the city announced Tuesday. Wuebker has worked in the Perry Public Works Department since 2002 and served most recently as the department’s deputy director. Wuebker, a Perry native who has lived in...
Des Moines woman dies after Sunday motorcycle accident; man still in critical condition
DES MOINES, Iowa — A passenger on a motorcycle involved in a crash in Des Moines over the weekend has died from her injuries. Lynz Ross, 35 of Des Moines, passed away on Wednesday, according to Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. Ross was the passenger on a motorcycle that collided with […]
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
weareiowa.com
Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday
DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
theperrynews.com
West Des Moines woman injured, arrested for public intoxication
A West Des Moines woman was injured in a fall while “heavily intoxicated” Wednesday night in Waukee, which led to her arrest. Tamatha Ann Laforce, 54, of 1122 62nd St., West Des Moines, was charged with public intoxication and as a fugitive from justice. The incident began about...
iheart.com
Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
KCRG.com
Corrections officials say Des Moines teen convicted of killing rapist fled facility
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A teenager who drew national attention after being charged with killing her rapist has escaped an Iowa Department of Corrections facility, according to officials. Pieper Lewis was listed as escaped from a women’s residential facility in Des Moines by the Iowa DOC, which was confirmed...
