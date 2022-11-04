ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry, IA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report November 8

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jose Antonio Medina Ortega, 39, of 2190 Eagle Ave., Perry, was arrested on a charge of second-offense OWI. Officers responded to a report of theft in the 700 block of First Avenue. Officers responded to a report of assault...
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Crashed houseboat blocks I35 south of Des Moines

(Osceola, IA) -- It's not very often you see a boat on the interstate.... we do mean on the interstate. A Hummer hauling a houseboat on a trailer jack knifed on I-35 near Osceola early Sunday morning. The houseboat ended up sideways across the right lane of the interstate, blocking...
OSCEOLA, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report November 7

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Benjiman Searl, 39, of 410 W. Market St., Panora, was arrested for driving while barred. Cadence Heilman of Adel was traveling on Old Highway 6 when a yellow cargo van pulled out in front of her from First Street and Heilman’s vehicle collided with the yellow van, which did not stop but left the scene. No injuries were reported. Damage was estimated at $1.000. The case is under investigation.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

Pomeroy Woman Killed Friday Morning In Head-On Collision Near Rockwell City

A Pomeroy woman was killed this (Friday) morning following a head-on collision this morning near Rockwell City. According to the Iowa State Patrol, authorities were dispatched at approximately 8:40 a.m. to the intersection of Highway 4 and 220th Street. The initial investigation found a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig of Pomeroy, was traveling on the highway when the vehicle crossed the centerline into oncoming traffic. The Ludwig vehicle crashed into the front of a 2012 Ford F350 that was pulling a gooseneck trailer, driven by 85-year-old Larry Harsin of Estherville. Ludwig was pronounced dead at the scene. Harsin and a passenger in his truck, 81-year-old Sandra Harsin of Estherville, were transported by Calhoun County Emergency Medical Services to Trinity Hospital in Fort Dodge with suspected serious injuries. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Rockwell City Police and Fire Departments, the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT), and Calhoun County Emergency Management Agency also assisted at the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
theperrynews.com

Veterans Day closures, schedule changes in Perry announced

All Perry city offices, the Perry Water Works, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be closed Friday, Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day. Please note: Members age 18 and up can still use the 24-hour fitness room at the McCreary Community Building. Residential garbage routes...
PERRY, IA
1380kcim.com

Driver Airlifted Following Car-Semi Collision In Hamilton County Thursday

One driver was airlifted yesterday (Thursday) following a two-vehicle collision in north central Iowa’s Hamilton County. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 2:55 p.m. near the intersection of U.S. Highway 20 and McMurray Avenue east of Webster City. Authorities say a 2008 Toyota Yaris driven by 55-year-old Rollin Eivins of Kanawha failed the yield while turning onto the highway and was struck broadside by an eastbound 2007 Peterbilt semi-tractor trailer, operated by 55-year-old Donald Bruce of Sac City. Eivins sustained severe injuries from the crash and was airlifted to Methodist Hospital in Des Moines. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) Motor Vehicle Enforcement Division, Hamilton County Emergency Medical Services, and the Blairsburg Fire Department also assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

City of Des Moines Unveils Skycam

(Des Moines, IA) -- The City of Des Moines is unveiling a skycam, that offers a continuous stream on the City's You Tube channel. The City says the skycam, on top of City Hall on Robert D. Ray Drive, will show the downtown skyline and attractions, and live views of snow removal efforts.
DES MOINES, IA
pureoldiesspencer.com

Two People Estherville Hurt in Fatal Calhoun County Crash

Rockwell City, IA (KICD)– Two people from Estherville were hurt and a woman from Pomeroy killed in a head-on collison in Calhoun County Friday morning. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol says a Ford Focus driven by 22-year-old Gabrielle Ludwig crossed the center line on Highway 4 near Rockwell City around 8:45 and collided with a pickup pulling a trailer causing the truck to go up and over the Focus.
CALHOUN COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

KCCI Archive: Haunted mansion of Jasper County

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — The house has been there since the Civil War, but no one knows when the ghosts moved in. "I've seen 'em, I've heard 'em, I've felt 'em," one visitor said, referring to ghosts. "This house seems to have a lot of them." The haunted mansion...
JASPER COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Jeff Webster of Perry

Services are pending for Jeff Webster, 56, of Perry. Jeff passed away peacefully in his sleep Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, at the Stratford Specialty Care in Stratford, Iowa. Schroeder-Stark-Welin Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Boone is in charge of arrangements.
PERRY, IA
theperrynews.com

Josh Wuebker named new Perry Public Works Director

Josh Wuebker of Perry has been chosen as the new director of the Perry Public Works Department, the city announced Tuesday. Wuebker has worked in the Perry Public Works Department since 2002 and served most recently as the department’s deputy director. Wuebker, a Perry native who has lived in...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Police: Iowa man crashed stolen vehicle into tree

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — A Quad Cities man is facing multiple charges after leading law enforcement on a chase in a stolen vehicle and later crashing into a tree. William McCaskill faces multiple charges, including felony eluding, burglary, possession of firearm as a felon and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
JASPER COUNTY, IA
weareiowa.com

Here's how much rain fell on Friday and Saturday

DES MOINES, Iowa — For the first time in what seems like months, an area of long-lived, heavy rain moved across Iowa. 2.53" of rain fell at Des Moines International Airport between Friday morning and early afternoon Saturday. On Friday alone, 1.65" of rain fell at the airport, marking...
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Man Dies After Des Moines Motorcycle Crash

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Police say a man critically hurt in a motorcycle crash last weekend has died. Police say 23-year-old Cole McBee's motorcycle collided with a car on Douglas Avenue near 27th Street, early Sunday. Des Moines Fire Department medics transported McBee to a local hospital, he...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Two arrested in Jasper County chase, crash

JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Two people who led law enforcement on a chase were arrested after crashing into a tree Thursday morning. The driver of the stolen vehicle, William McCaskill, 27, of Illinois, and passenger Joseph Lund, 32, of Davenport were charged with Theft 1st Degree, Burglary 3rd Degree, Possession of a Firearm as a […]
JASPER COUNTY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy