ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Salina Post

Grants to help with repairs to Old Mill in Lindsborg

LINDSBORG - Two grants from the McPherson County Community Foundation will help Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum to make critical repairs to the Old Mill. “We’re thankful that the foundation is recognizing the value of the mill and museum to this community and its heritage,” said Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director of the museum. “These are valuable steps to making sure the mill stays strong.”
LINDSBORG, KS
KWCH.com

Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
The Wichita Beacon

Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?

Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
DERBY, KS
Truth About Cars

Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices

A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
WICHITA, KS
wichitabyeb.com

Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Doma

On our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature, we had to select a place for the next letter in the alphabet, D. We decided to get a little classy and check out Doma at 7703 E. Douglas. The hip restaurant in east Wichita known for the small plates offered...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Reno County Republicans release censure of former governors

RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party". The party...
RENO COUNTY, KS
thesunflower.com

Voice of the Shockers aims to enjoy every minute of his job

Mike Kennedy got his first basketball and basketball hoop when he was 9 years old. He also got a crystal radio set where he could tune into a few radio stations. “It was just something about the combination of those two things at the same time,” Kennedy said. Kennedy...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
DOUGLASS, KS
butlercountytimesgazette.com

What’s New in Butler County?

Douglass native and lover of all things food, Macheal Price has opened up a new food truck that you’ll see visiting events and venues around Butler County and beyond. When they aren’t traveling on the weekends, you’ll find them serving the Douglass community for lunch on 3rd and Forrest st in Douglass and dinner at the Family Dollar in Douglass. Opening up at Frontier Days, the fall festival the City of Douglass hosts every year, they clan is coming onto their first month of service.
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
KWCH.com

Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
17K+
Followers
26K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy