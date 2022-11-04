Read full article on original website
Salina Post
Grants to help with repairs to Old Mill in Lindsborg
LINDSBORG - Two grants from the McPherson County Community Foundation will help Lindsborg Old Mill and Swedish Heritage Museum to make critical repairs to the Old Mill. “We’re thankful that the foundation is recognizing the value of the mill and museum to this community and its heritage,” said Caroline de Filippis, Community Development Director of the museum. “These are valuable steps to making sure the mill stays strong.”
KWCH.com
Kansas, Sedgwick County release advance voting numbers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Sedgwick County and the Kansas Secretary of State released advance voting numbers on Friday, three days before the Nov. 8 general election. As of mid-day on Friday, the Sedgwick County Election Office said around 41,000 ballots had been cast early in person, and almost 20,000 advance by-mail ballots returned for the 2022 general election. There are 333,000 registered voters in Sedgwick County, so the turnout to date is around 18%.
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Who’s behind the big-money push to retake Sedgwick County District 4?
Sedgwick County commissioners in three districts face challengers for reelection on Nov. 8, but one race is drawing the most attention from donors and the biggest expenditures by a candidate: District 4, where Ryan Baty is trying to recapture for Republicans the seat held by incumbent Democrat Lacey Cruse. District 4 includes central Wichita, extends north to include Park City and Valley Center and extends west to take in Maize.
wichitabyeb.com
First Look at The Dive; a beach-themed bar in the Douglas Design District
A new beach-themed bar called The Dive has opened in the Douglas Design District at 1207 E. Douglas. The Dive has a cocktail menu, light blue decor with beach vibes throughout. I stopped by real quick to check it out during their soft opening week. ===========. 1207 East Douglas Avenue,...
GOP group issues censure of former Kan. governors who endorse Kelly
RENO COUNTY — The Reno County Republican Party issued a formal statement of censure to former Governors Mike Hayden and Bill Graves on Thursday. The statement says that those former governors endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has "besmirched the core principles of the Kansas Republican Party" The party...
KWCH.com
Rain provides at least temporary relief for Kansas farmers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The rain that fell over much of Kansas Friday was much-needed to say the least for farmers and producers who have faced months of uncertainty and frustration through extended drought. “We had a wet spring (but then) when the faucet turned off, it got extremely dry,...
KAKE TV
Investors in Derby business involved in alleged Ponzi scheme speak out
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Victims of an alleged Ponzi scheme in Kansas are coming forward to KAKE News. A judge ordered a restraining order against the financial group in Derby, accused of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of investments from investors in 15 different states, including Kansas. The Kansas and Oklahoma securities commissioners have both filed civil suits against the company - Premier Global Corporation - and several defendants including its manager, Steven Parish.
Truth About Cars
Wichita Car Dealership Banned From Kansas Due to Shady Business Practices
A Wichita car dealership has been banned from selling cars in the state of Kansas. Midwest Wholesale, which was doing business under the name Kansas Motor Company, was hit with complaints for things such as not providing customers with titles. "The dealership also failed to pay off the outstanding loan...
wichitabyeb.com
Dining by the Children’s Alphabet: Doma
On our Dining by the Children’s Alphabet feature, we had to select a place for the next letter in the alphabet, D. We decided to get a little classy and check out Doma at 7703 E. Douglas. The hip restaurant in east Wichita known for the small plates offered...
thesunflower.com
Voice of the Shockers aims to enjoy every minute of his job
Mike Kennedy got his first basketball and basketball hoop when he was 9 years old. He also got a crystal radio set where he could tune into a few radio stations. “It was just something about the combination of those two things at the same time,” Kennedy said. Kennedy...
Kansas man sentenced to pay $15M for insurance fraud
A Wichita man has been ordered to pay over $15 million after the U.S. Attorney's Office says he violated the False Claims Act
Homeowner hoping more is done with cost after sidewalk repair in south Wichita
For many Wichita sidewalks some may not be in the best shape, and for one Wichita south neighborhood, multiple blocks of sidewalks have been repaired, but neighbors are still not happy.
KWCH.com
Douglass mom shares son’s RSV story, urges parents to act quickly
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An earlier-than-usual rise in RSV cases this year includes more cases of children being hospitalized. Thursday, 12 News spoke with a Douglass mother who has a message to share with fellow parents after dealing with virus’s harsh realities for days. Ami Johnson, a mother of...
Love the snow? Head to Exploration Place this weekend
If you enjoy winter, Exploration Place will be the place to be starting Friday.
How Wichita East QB DaeOnte’ Mitchell developed into a Kansas high school football star
The star they call ‘Paco’ is already Wichita East’s all-time leading passer as a junior.
KAKE TV
‘We're optimistic this time’: Friday’s forecast gives Kansas farmers hope for wheat crop
ANDALE, Kan. (KAKE) - As the clouds rolled in over Andale Thursday, one Kansas farmer said he was feeling optimistic. “Rain tomorrow would make a huge difference,” Brian Wetta, partner at Wetta Farms said. This week’s forecast shows a high chance of rain Friday. Wetta said it would help...
butlercountytimesgazette.com
What’s New in Butler County?
Douglass native and lover of all things food, Macheal Price has opened up a new food truck that you’ll see visiting events and venues around Butler County and beyond. When they aren’t traveling on the weekends, you’ll find them serving the Douglass community for lunch on 3rd and Forrest st in Douglass and dinner at the Family Dollar in Douglass. Opening up at Frontier Days, the fall festival the City of Douglass hosts every year, they clan is coming onto their first month of service.
KWCH.com
Rain and storms develop in Kansas tonight
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it will be another warm and windy day before a powerful storm system pushes across Kansas tonight and Friday. South winds between 20-30 mph and gusts to 40 will push temperatures into the lower to middle 70s this afternoon despite mostly cloudy conditions.
