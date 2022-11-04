Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Unsolved Bowling Alley Mass ShootingStill UnsolvedLas Cruces, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org Tiger Band Places 2nd ClS A 7th Overall at Tournament of BandsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in New MexicoAlina AndrasAlbuquerque, NM
Related
nmsuroundup.com
The Clothesline Project leaves large impact on NMSU community
The Criminal Justice Department hosted The Clothesline Project on Oct. 27, 2022, in the Corbett Center West Ballroom, and it brought students and faculty together for a common cause — domestic violence awareness. The event encouraged victims of domestic violence to write their stories on multicolored T-shirts which were put on display for the public to see. Each color represented a different facet of domestic violence. About 124 shirts were hung.
krwg.org
29th Annual Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference will feature Shaila Dúrcal
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Las Cruces International Mariachi Conference Executive Director, Robert Palacios, about their 29th Annual conference with student workshops at NMSU’s Corbett Center on November 9th-10th. The Spectacular Concert at NMSU’s Pan American Center will be on Friday, November 11th and will feature Shaila Dúrcal (daughter of the late Rocio Dúrcal), Mariachi Femenil Flores Mexicanas, Mariachi Cobre, Mariachi Jaliciense and Israel “El Charro Noble” Cabañas. Students from the workshops will also perform at the Spectacular Concert and at the FREE Student Showcase on Saturday, November 12th at Amador Live, 302 S. Main Street, Las Cruces, NM 88005. Information available at lascrucesmariachi.org and on Facebook.
krwg.org
Open enrollment at beWellnm.com has begun
Scott Brocato has been an award-winning radio veteran for over 35 years. Hailingfrom St. Louis, MO, he has worked in such cities as St. Louis, Atlanta, Las Vegas, and Athens GA as an on-air personality, airborne traffic reporter, newscaster, and program director. He has lived and worked in Las Cruces since 2016, and you can hear him regularly during "All Things Considered from NPR News" from 4pm-7pm weekdays. Off the air, he is also a local actor and musician, and you can catch him rocking the bass with his band Flat Blak weekends in and around Las Cruces and El Paso.
El Paso city clerk office certifies, accepts climate action petition
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The City of El Paso City Clerk’s Office has certified and accepted the petition submitted by Ground Game Texas to amend the City Charter to adopt a climate policy. The petition was submitted on July 25, 2022. By state law, the petition will be placed on a City Council agenda […]
elpasomatters.org
Five El Paso area races to watch in the 2022 midterm election
All eyes are on the Texas governor’s race at the top of the Nov. 8 ballot, as El Paso’s Beto O’Rourke seeks to unseat two-term Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. But closer to home, there are a number of down-ballot contests that will have a major impact on El Paso County. Here’s which local races El Paso Matters is watching:
newsfromthestates.com
South Valley Dems’ turnout could mean life or death for Gabe Vasquez’s congressional bid
Debbie Sanchez is a lifelong South Valley resident and Democrat who, along with her neighbors, lives in Congressional District 2. (Photo by Patrick Lohmann / Source NM) Lifelong South Valley Democrat Debbie Sanchez joined hundreds of her neighbors at the Muertos y Marigolds procession, a cherished tradition there, and reminded anyone who would listen how important it is to vote on Tuesday.
krwg.org
Who speaks for the local Republican Party?
A new arrival to Las Cruces recently asked me who the local leaders were for the two political parties. I had no problem directing him to several people who can speak for the Democratic Party, but I’m not sure who speaks for the local Republican Party. It’s not the leaders.
‘We deserve to be back’: Deported veterans speaking out ahead of Veterans Day
UPDATE: Deported veteran Marcelino Ramos has returned to the U.S. after living in Juarez for the past six years. EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For the past six years, Marine veteran Marcelino Ramos has been living in Ciudad Juarez along with more than 25 other deported veterans. They are just some of the hundreds of […]
Beto O'Rourke crisscrosses Texas on election day before concluding his campaign for Governor in his hometown of El Paso
O'Rourke begins his day in San Antonio. At 7:30 on a Tuesday morning, Beto O'Rourke arrived at Las Palmas Library in San Antonio to begin his day. Today is Election Day, and O'Rourke is planning to celebrate a victory in the Texas governor's race in his hometown of El Paso tonight.
City of El Paso, Canutillo and San Eli ISD asking voters to approve bond initiatives
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso is asking voters to pass $272.48 million in bonds that will fund road improvements, parks and recreation facilities and renewable energy and efficient resource initiatives. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. The bonds appear as three separate questions on the ballot and you can vote […]
designboom.com
perkins&will completes new recreation center in el paso, texas
Adding to this rich history, Perkins&Will’s Dallas studio drew inspiration from the site for El Paso’s new Eastside Regional Recreation Center, now known as ‘The Beast,’ a name selected by community vote. Located in a fast-growing part of the desert, the recreation center and water park is the first component of a 92-acre regional park, transforming an extreme, high-altitude desert basin into an inviting oasis for the historically underserved multigenerational community.
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS
Deming family turns over 31 horses amid state investigation
A Deming family voluntarily relinquished 31 horses to the New Mexico Livestock Board on Oct. 20, amid an investigation into their treatment — with five of the horses being sent to a Grant County rescue operation. The Whispers Ranch Safe Haven on Deming’s west side began with a 1-year-old...
KVIA
New Mexico Governor to hold campaign rally in Las Cruces Saturday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Ahead of Election Day New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will be holding a rally in Las Cruces. She will campaign on behalf of Gabe Vasquez, the Democratic challenger for Republican incumbent Yvette Herrell. Whoever wins will represent New Mexico's 2nd Congressional District in the...
rrobserver.com
Guns on the Streets: Straw buying happening ‘every single day’ in ABQ
A lapel video shows the moment before Omar Cueva used a gun his wife bought him to shoot a Las Cruces police officer in a close-quarters gunfight in February 2021 on Interstate 10 in Las Cruces. (Source: New Mexico State Police) They came from all walks of life, and dealt...
City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A resolution that requests the demolition of the Kilby Motel in Las Cruces will be voted on Monday. The motel is located at 1045 S. Main St. As KVIA has reported, the City ordered the motel to operate at a reduced capacity after portions of the motel did not meet The post City of Las Cruces to vote on demolition of motel after business complaints appeared first on KVIA.
Election officials combating voter intimidation
EL PASO, Texas - As you head to the polls for Election Day tomorrow you want to feel safe and not intimidated. Voter intimidation refers to intimidating or threatening another person to interfere with their right to vote for the candidate of their choice. Voter intimidation is a federal crime punishable by a fine, and The post Election officials combating voter intimidation appeared first on KVIA.
Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities
EL PASO, Texas -- A local non-profit organization is continuing sending charter buses full of migrants despite the City of El Paso and the Office of Emergency Management ending their charter operations last month. The Annunciation House of El Paso continues to see migrants in need of shelter and transportation as they make the journey The post Local non-profit continues busing migrants to other U.S. cities appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Man records confrontation with El Paso County Judge and campaign manager at voting site
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego and his campaign manager were walking in the parking lot of an early voting site Friday when a man confronted them, leading to a heated exchange of words. The man, Sammy Carrejo, recorded the confrontation and posted the video on...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Near 80 degrees this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting to see highs near 80 degrees this week as a high pressure system takes over the area. This high pressure system is expected to take over Monday through Tuesday before a cold front begins to push closer into our area Wednesday.
elpasomatters.org
Annunciation House buses migrants to Denver church
In appealing to the faith community to help feed and shelter migrants, Ruben Garcia points to the Bible verse he says is a constituent element among religions. “I was a stranger and you welcomed me,” Garcia said, citing Matthew 25:35. “I’m really praying many more faith communities will take that to heart.”
Comments / 2