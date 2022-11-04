ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Work begins on former Rick Erwin location in Greenville

A project is underway for two new restaurants to occupy the former Rick Erwin’s Nantucket Seafood site located in the Main@Broad mixed-use development in downtown Greenville at 40 West Broad St. Charleston-based authentic Asian cuisine O-Ku and rustic Italian cuisine Indaco restaurants from The Indigo Road Hospitality Group will...
Christmas at Biltmore kicks off holiday season

Upstate voters frustrated over voting machine delays. Upstate voters frustrated over voting machine delays. Union Co. Fentanyl problem increases property crimes. Union Co. Fentanyl problem increases property crimes. What SC election officials are doing to protect your …. Whether you voted early or will vote Tuesday, election officials said they're...
Church of the Covenant HOLIDAY BAZAAR

What if we told you that you can get your holiday shopping done in one place and help others. We are joined by the ladies from the Church of the Covenant in Spartanburg to talk about their Holiday Bazaar.
15 Free Things to Do in Greenville, SC

Situated between Atlanta and Charlotte is the stunning city of Greenville, South Carolina. Greenville is the seat of Greenville County and is recognized as the sixth-largest city in the state. The city is surrounded by several business districts, which contributes to the area’s lively atmosphere. You’ll also find a...
'Iconic castle' on Lake Keowee in South Carolina sold

SENECA, S.C. — TheCastle on Keowee in South Carolina that was listed for $2.8 million has sold for $2.59 million, and the buyer paid cash. The home was billed in the real estate listing as "the most recognizable, most iconic homes on Lake Keowee." (Watch video above for a...
$200,000 Winning Ticket Sold In Greenville County

(Greenville County, SC)- The South Carolina Education Lottery is announcing a winning ticket sold in Greenville County. The Palmetto Cash 5 ticket matched all five numbers in Saturday's drawing, winning the ticket holder 100-thousand dollars. That money is doubled to 200-thousand because the ticket is "Powered-Up". It was sold at...
Upstate organizations prepare for Thanksgiving distributions

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. — Anderson Interfaith Ministries is preparing for its Thanksgiving distribution. Sarah Ann Bannister, director of Resource Development, said families receive a bag filled with food to make Thanksgiving dinner including turkey, mac and cheese, beans, corn, cranberry sauce, yams, and cake and frosting. However, Bannister said...
Jubilee! Community Church downtown is up for sale? Why?

Before I get to your very first question, a smart-aleck reply, and the real answer, allow me a moment to thank you good readers for such a warm welcome to Asheville Watchdog and avlwatchdog.org. It’s a big change for yours truly, but I’m feeling right at home over here. So,...
Upstate bakery makes list of Oprah’s Favorite Things

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg bakery with a rich backstory made the annual list of Oprah’s Favorite Things. This is the fourth time the business has been mentioned. The sweet potato cake, a new flavor from Caroline’s Cakes, earned a spot under the ‘food gifts’ section. Caroline’s...
This Is One of the Snowiest Town in South Carolina

The city of Greer is located in South Carolina's Greenville and Spartanburg counties. The 2020 Census showed the town has a population of 35,308. The Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin Metropolitan Statistical Area includes Greer. The city is a part of Upstate South Carolina's Greenville-Spartanburg-Anderson, SC Combined Statistical Area.
Union County mourns passing of fire chief

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Union County officials announced the passing of fire coordinator Dennis Merrifield. According to Merrifield’s daughter, he was 59 years old when he passed on Nov. 6. Dennis Merrifield served in the fire service for more than thirty-six years in Florida (Ft. Myers, Bayshore, Estero), in Georgia (Statesboro, Barrow County), and most recently in South Carolina (Union County) as Director of Emergency Services and Fire Chief Coordinator.
