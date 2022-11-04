ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

KRON4 News

Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
GILROY, CA
AOL Corp

Jury finds Modesto man guilty of killing girlfriend’s dog

A Modesto man has been convicted of killing the dog he shared with his girlfriend, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. The crime was committed at her home while the woman was at work. Roneil Prasad’s girlfriend returned home to her Prescott Road apartment the evening of...
MODESTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Carpenter Road in Modesto

According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
MODESTO, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX40

3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings

STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
STOCKTON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto

On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
MODESTO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Mariposa County Meth Bust

PC 4573.6(a) – Possession of Illegal Substances in a Jail Facility. H&S 11378 – Possession for Sale of Restricted Dangerous Drug. H&S 11364 – Possession of Opium Pipe or Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
STOCKTON, CA
KRON4 News

Gilroy shooting suspect still at large

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
GILROY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion hoping for answers

CERES — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Ceres back in September. Graphic surveillance video shows the terrifying moments before he was killed. So far, detectives have no leads.Now, the family is releasing the video without permission from detectives, claiming the investigation isn't moving fast enough.The video shows Cristian Sanchez with a gun held to his head. Sanchez was led into his home by six masked gunmen moments before detectives say he was killed.The surveillance video, shared by the 209 times, was posted by Cristian Sanchez's sister on social media and shows the six men forcing Sanchez inside...
CERES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains

OAKLEY, Calif., - The partial remains of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, were discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California. A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.
OAKLEY, CA

