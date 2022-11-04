Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Gilroy man arrested for shooting partner
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) — A Gilroy man was arrested on Monday after police accused him of a domestic violence-related shooting, the Gilroy Police Department announced. Pedro Martinez-Guerrero, 40, was taken into custody four days after being identified as the suspect. Officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive at about 10:00 p.m. on Nov. […]
KMPH.com
Woman arrested for suspected DUI after driving on three wheels in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested after police say she was found driving on just three wheels while under the influence in Merced. The Merced Police Department was called out to the 3300 block of R Street for multiple reports of a woman driving recklessly and missing a front tire.
KMPH.com
Woman flips car with child inside after suspected DUI in Merced, police say
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — A woman was arrested Friday after police say she flipped her car with a 2-year-old inside while driving under the influence. The Merced Police Department says the woman was intoxicated and fell asleep while driving, causing her car to hit a tree and flip over.
AOL Corp
Jury finds Modesto man guilty of killing girlfriend’s dog
A Modesto man has been convicted of killing the dog he shared with his girlfriend, according to the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office. The crime was committed at her home while the woman was at work. Roneil Prasad’s girlfriend returned home to her Prescott Road apartment the evening of...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Carpenter Road in Modesto
According to the California Highway Patrol, a female pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash in the Modesto area. The incident occurred on November 7, 2022, at approximately 4:00 a.m. on Carpenter Road between Paradise Road and Waverly Drive, authorities said. Details on the Crash in Modesto That Killed a...
Convicted felon arrested for armed robbery in Merced
Merced Police has arrested a convicted felon in connection with an armed robbery at an event venue.
San Jose shooting leaves victim in critical condition
SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose are investigating a shooting Monday night that left a male victim with life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.San Jose police tweeted about the shooting in the area of Story Road and McLaughlin Avenue in the city's Little Saigon neighborhood shortly after 7 p.m.Police said the call came in at 6:52 p.m. Arriving officers found a single male shooting victim. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, police said.Police did not have any suspect information available when they initially reported the shooting. More details will be provided by police as they become available.
3 people shot in separate incidents overnight in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people were shot in separate incidents across Stockton early Sunday morning, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that one male victim, 65, was parked near Sierra Nevada Street and Flora Street when two suspects approached him. The suspects demanded property from the victim and then shot him. Police […]
3 men shot, 1 home hit by gunfire in weekend shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. (BCN) — Three men were injured in separate shootings and a home was struck by gunfire in Stockton over the weekend, police said. Officers responded at 9:30 p.m. Saturday to the 700 block of Mac Duff Avenue in the Bear Creek District after a 70-year-old man reported that his residence was damaged by […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Crash on Main Street and Mitchell Road Near Modesto
On the morning of Monday, November 7, 2022, officials reported a car accident on West Main Street and North Mitchell Road near the Modesto area. The incident occurred around 7:05 a.m. and involved two vehicles described as a gray Honda Civic and a tan Ford F-150 truck, CHP reported. Information...
Five arrested for allegedly assaulting San Jose police officer after traffic stop
(KRON)– Five people were arrested on Saturday after police stopped a vehicle for speeding in the South Bay, according to the San Jose Police Department. Police say that last night two officers in a patrol car saw three vehicles that appeared to be racing. Police proceeded with a traffic enforcement stop with one of the […]
Deputies arrest suspected fentanyl dealer after overdose death of San Joaquin County woman
STOCKTON, Calif. — The man who allegedly sold a 20-year-old woman a lethal dose of fentanyl in April has been arrested, San Joaquin County Sheriff's deputies say. 20-year-old Kirk Romanofsky of Lockeford is accused of selling fentanyl to a 20-year-old woman who was later found dead in a hotel room in between the cities of Stockton and Lodi on Apr. 9.
sierranewsonline.com
Mariposa County Meth Bust
PC 4573.6(a) – Possession of Illegal Substances in a Jail Facility. H&S 11378 – Possession for Sale of Restricted Dangerous Drug. H&S 11364 – Possession of Opium Pipe or Controlled Substance Paraphernalia.
Suspected fentanyl dealer facing manslaughter charge in San Joaquin County
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A San Joaquin County man was charged with manslaughter in connection with an overdose death of a woman in Stockton on April 9, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. A 20-year-old woman was found dead in a hotel room in an unincorporated part of the county between […]
Known Merced gang member arrested after ghost gun was found
A known gang member is behind bars in the north valley after a ghost gun was found in his home.
Juvenile injured in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A juvenile was shot Thursday night in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. Police said the male juvenile was in front of his home on Glendale Avenue around 8 p.m. when he was shot. According to the Stockton Police Department, the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police […]
Gilroy shooting suspect still at large
GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – The Gilroy Police department is investigating a shooting that resulted in life-threatening injuries Thursday night, the GPD said in a Facebook post Friday. At approximately 10:00 p.m. GPD officers responded to the 1200 block of Juniper Drive for a report of a shooting. Officers located a woman suffering from at least […]
Ceres family releases video of deadly home invasion hoping for answers
CERES — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Ceres back in September. Graphic surveillance video shows the terrifying moments before he was killed. So far, detectives have no leads.Now, the family is releasing the video without permission from detectives, claiming the investigation isn't moving fast enough.The video shows Cristian Sanchez with a gun held to his head. Sanchez was led into his home by six masked gunmen moments before detectives say he was killed.The surveillance video, shared by the 209 times, was posted by Cristian Sanchez's sister on social media and shows the six men forcing Sanchez inside...
Livermore man arrested for fentanyl-related death of baby daughter: police
LIVERMORE, Calif. (KRON) — A Livermore man was arrested Wednesday in connection to the fentanyl-related death of his 23-month-old daughter, police announced in a press release. Back on Aug. 18, the Livermore Police Department responded to a report of a 23-month-old baby who was unresponsive at a residence on the 200 block of Turnstone Drive. […]
KTVU FOX 2
'Our hearts shattered': Alexis Gabe's father on discovery of daughter's remains
OAKLEY, Calif., - The partial remains of missing Oakley woman, Alexis Gabe, were discovered on a rural road outside Plymouth, California. A visitor from Alaska was using a metal detector when they came across part of Gabe's remains last week in rural Amador County, police said Monday. That discovery ended the 11-month search for the East Bay woman.
Comments / 0