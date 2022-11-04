Read full article on original website
Related
bottomlineinc.com
Diverticular Disease
If you are over 60, there’s a good chance you have pouches in the walls of your intestines (called diverticula). These pouches develop where the intestinal wall is weak, usually in the large intestine. When the sacs inflame or become infected, the condition is called diverticulitis. Diverticulitis can be serious, even life-threatening, because the pouches can rupture and spew bacteria from the intestines into the abdominal cavity, causing sepsis.
bottomlineinc.com
Your Adult Vaccination Checklist
We all are weary of the constant messaging to get COVID-19 vaccines—but that doesn’t make the need for immunizations for other infectious diseases any less important. Bring this checklist to your next health-care appointment to make sure you are up to date on all of your vaccinations…. Flu....
bottomlineinc.com
Fend Off the Flu
For the past few years, influenza has taken a backseat to COVID. It’s not just that people weren’t paying attention, either: There were fewer cases of flu even though testing and reporting were up. The most likely explanation is that COVID prevention measures, like masking, handwashing, and social distancing, kept us safe from more than one virus.
Paxlovid effective in reducing risk of long COVID symptoms: study
A recent preprint study found that Pfizer’s COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid may be effective in reducing the risk of developing long COVID in patients recovering from coronavirus infections. The study, funded by the Department of Veterans Affairs, looked through the VA’s healthcare databases and identified individuals who tested positive for COVID-19 between March and June of […]
Comments / 0