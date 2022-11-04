ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooke County, WV

Former West Virginia cop pleads guilty to child porn

By John Lynch, Taylor Long
 4 days ago

A former Brooke County police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to one count of child porn.

The former Wellsburg cop, Jonathan Griffin, was in front of Judge Wilson in Brooke County on Friday.

Officials say Jonathan Griffin committed the alleged offenses between December 6 through December 22, 2020.

On March 18, an indictment was dismissed without prejudice.

Without prejudice means charges can be re-filed or even new charges can be filed if the prosecutor decides to take that action.

Griffin will be sentenced on January 4.

