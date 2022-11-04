Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DFW Homes Damaged During Major Fall StormLarry LeaseDallas, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Texas Places Emergency Resources on Standby as Severe Weather Set To Arrive on FridayLarry LeaseTexas State
Severe Storms with Hail Possible on FridayLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
MacKenzie Scott Donated $16 Million to Grand Prairie ISDLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
Will North Texas see severe weather the rest of this Monday?
Though it may look like doom and gloom in North Texas, officials with the National Weather Service in Fort Worth want to quell any fears about severe weather.
How do Dallas locals handle these severe storms?
I’ve lived here for 2 years. and I really struggle with these tornado threats. I have massive amounts of tornado anxiety. Before i moved everyone I talked to would say “I’ve never experienced a tornado” “there don’t actually happen that much” “you don’t have to worry”
KHOU
Tornadoes rip through parts of North Texas
Emergency officials said several homes were damaged during this severe weather, but no deaths have been reported. There were injuries.
When to expect possible severe storms & rain around North Texas on Friday
North Texas we've made it to the end of the first work week in November, and you're to need to be aware of the possible severe weather in the region Friday as storms and rain will be present in the afternoon and evening hours.
Watch: Dangerous tornadoes captured on camera tearing through Texas
Tornadoes were seen near the towns of Sulphur Springs, Miller Grove, Athens and New Boston, Texas.
Tornado warnings possible for Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex during Nov. 4 thunderstorm
Due to anticipated severe weather, the National Weather Service is advising drivers to avoid being on the roads. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) An official with the National Weather Service said strong winds are expected during a thunderstorm slated to last from the morning into the evening Nov. 4. National Weather Service...
Texas foliage finally seeing effects of cooler temperatures
If you've been waiting for autumn colors to reach the trees, now is the time.
What North Texans need to know about Friday’s storms and rainfall potential
Storms are going to be the weather item to pay attention to at the end of the work week in North Texas as strong to severe storms will be possible on Friday according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
havingfuninthetexassun.com
6 Events Not To Miss in Fort Worth this November
Grab your jacket before you head out the door, because there is so much to do this month in Fort Worth, and the cooler temperatures are calling! One of the nicest months in Fort Worth, November ushers in the Holiday Season with fantastic events all month long! In addition to Fall hikes at Eagle Mountain Park or a Girl’s Day Out at the Shops of Clearfork, here’s some of our family favorites to do this month!
Severe weather safety tips shared by NWS Fort Worth ahead of Friday’s potential storms
DALLAS (KDAF) — The weather is something you’re definitely going to want to pay attention to on Friday in North Texas as the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports that severe weather is in the forecast. NWS Fort Worth wants to make sure the public is...
Two Stations Along DART’s Silver Line Under Construction In Plano, Texas
Two new stations along DART’s incoming 26-mile Silver Line are under construction in Plano. By 2024 residents will be able to travel to DFW metro area and the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. The Silver Line will extend between the DFW airport and Shiloh Road in Plano. The $1.899 billion...
Dallas-Fort Worth local $1 million richer after Texas Lottery scratch ticket win
But a DFW resident is celebrating a serious win for their bank account.
East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse
Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
Dallas Fire Rescue recovers body from Lake Ray Hubbard
A body was pulled out of Lake Ray Hubbard by Dallas Fire Rescue this morning. Dallas police say the body was discovered in the 49 hundred block of Scenic drive just east of Dalrock.
Extreme Weather Forces Cancellation of 300 Flights From DFW Airport
Dozens of flights were delayed or canceled across North Texas as a storm system made its way through the state.Ross Sokolovski/Unsplash. Over 300 flights departing and arriving at Dallas Love Field and DFW International Airport were canceled Friday as extreme thunderstorms as storms cut through North Texas and across the central part of the country. Dallas News reports that the flights were canceled preemptively after both American Airlines and Southwest Airlines issued travel alerts on Thursday.
Dallas-area couple survives dramatic encounter with suspected tornado
TEXAS, USA — Strong storms brought suspected tornados to north Texas Friday night, including to the tiny Dallas-area town of Miller Grove. An older couple in that community was inside a maroon truck heading out to eat dinner when the twister hit. They are safe and uninjured, despite the dramatic visuals left in the aftermath of their encounter with the weather.
1 Person Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a deadly hit-and-run accident occurred in Dallas on Saturday. The crash happened in the 9900 block of Forest Lane. According to the officers, the victim stepped onto the road while on his phone when he was hit by a speeding driver.
1 Person Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Dallas (Dallas, TX)
According to the Dallas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Dallas on Friday night at around 10:30 p.m. The crash happened along Skillman Street while the motorcycle was speeding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Silver Alert Issued for Grand Prairie Man Last Seen on Oct. 31
A Silver Alert has been issued for Santiago Guajardo who was last seen in Grand Prairie on Oct, 31, Grand Prairie Police Department officials announced. Guajardo, a military veteran, was last seen walking in the 100 block of Dorris Drive and was wearing a black US Army hat and blue jeans. The 80-year-old is a Hispanic male, 5 feet 10 inches tall, 185 lbs with light brown hair and brown eyes.
fox4news.com
Plano police investigating threat at Clark High School
PLANO, Texas - A high school in Plano is dealing with a school shooting threat on top of its existing election day safety concerns. In a letter to parents, Clark High School administrators confirmed police are investigating a threat that was posted on social media overnight. It implied potential violence at the school on Tuesday.
CW33
Dallas, TX
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KDAF, virtual channel 33 (UHF digital channel 32), is a CW-affiliated television station licensed to Dallas, Texas, United States and serving the Dallas–Fort Worth Metroplex. KDAF is owned by Irving-based Nexstar Media Group. KDAF’s studios are located off the John W. Carpenter Freeway (State Highway 183) in northwest Dallas, and its transmitter is located south of Belt Line Road in Cedar Hill.https://www.cw33.com
Comments / 0