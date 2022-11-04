ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fall River, MA

Veterans housing eyed for Weaver St. development

By The Herald News
The Herald News
The Herald News
 4 days ago

Good morning, everyone! Let's kick off the weekend with a look at our top stories:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ysBU8_0iz0HeDo00

Developers of a proposed 346-unit project on two acres of land near the waterfront are working with state and local agencies with an eye toward providing housing for military veterans, a new component of the Weaver Street development plan. Get a glimpse at what they have proposed for the area here.

Locals might know Mark Elber as the rabbi at Temple Beth El in Fall River. But, the city resident is also a published poet who recently released his first full book of poetry. Learn more about his book, and find out where Elber will be doing readings of "Headstones" locally this month.

With energy prices soaring as we head into the winter, SouthCoast residents have many options to help them save on heating and electric bills. Here's what you can do.

