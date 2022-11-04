Project has been completed, and now our community will have a greater ability to both withstand and then bounce back following hurricanes and other hazardous natural events.” Assemblymember Nikki Lucas said, “I applaud Governor Hochul and her administration for seeing this vital and important infrastructure resource completed. During the week which marks the 10th anniversary of Super Storm Sandy and its impact throughout the 60thDistrict, having strong resiliency projects in place to protect the long-term health and stability of our communities is very important. I celebrate the completion of the Fresh Creek Coastal Resiliency Project that will help project our low-lying coastal neighborhood for years to come”. NYC Council Member Mercedes Narcisse said, “I am truly pleased that the $14 million Fresh Creek Coastal Resiliency Project is now complete. With the 10th anniversary of Superstorm Sandy upon us, and so-called ‘once in a lifetime’ storms now a much more regular occurrence, this should provide relief to all my neighbors in Canarsie that our beloved neighborhood is now better protected. These new flood protection measures now implemented will help ensure that flood waters do not once again rush into the streets of Canarsie and into the cars and homes of my neighbors ever again.” The project was completed in partnership with the Dormitory Authority of the State of NY. DASNY President and CEO Reuben R. McDaniel, III, said, “DASNY is proud to partner with GOSR to help Canarsie residents guard against flooding now and in the future. We’re grateful to Governor Hochul for her continued support of this important initiative and her commitment to strengthening communitiesall across New York.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO