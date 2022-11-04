ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Five Best Tacos in Sylmar

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia and Lincoln Heights guides and history on our neighborhood page.
The Five Best Tacos in Lincoln Heights

L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
L.A. TACO’s Trusty Guide To 2022 Election Voter Guides

Some of the most powerful positions in the city, county, and state are up for grabs on November 8th. From the city attorney, sheriff, and mayor, all the way up to the governor of California. There are also a number of local and state-level “ballot initiatives,” which allow voters to...
Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso

Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Eagle Rock: A coalition of Black, Brown, and Indigenous activist groups were joined by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia

L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
Artesia Neighborhood Guide: Five Things You May Not Know About Its History

L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Keep an eye out for our Artesia food guide coming later this week.
Café Tacvba Show Review: An Unforgettable Acoustic Set with the L.A. Philharmonic-Assisted Chilanga Banda

To watch Café Tacvba perform live is to learn a valuable lesson in providing surprise and familiarity in equal measure. After 34 years in existence, the quartet from Ciudad Satélite, México, has mastered the art of the live show regardless of context and location. They are as comfortable in a stadium as they are in a hall as they are in a barn.
Headlines: Kevin de León Breaks Silence on Univision: ‘I Failed, But I Will Not Resign:’ Galaxy vs. LAFC for L.A. Bragging Rights

Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Kevin de León broke his silence yesterday via an interview with Univision’s León Krauze. In the video, he pleads...
Haunted Hikes: 13 Treks to Completely Creep You Out in L.A. and O.C.

Wandering down a dark meandering road at night possesses its own unique sense of dread. Every critter noise seems amplified, and every shadow cast by pale moonlight appears ominous. These sounds and sights, despite naturally occurring, strangely penetrate the mind in a way that creates a sense of unease, like you shouldn’t be here. But you persist onward anyway because these feelings of dread are oddly enthralling. When you add a ghost story, legends of occult behavior, tales of evil people, or bizarre structures into the mix, this jolt of horror can lapse into feelings of unexpected dread.
L.A.'s favorite local news source. Authentic news from the streets to your favorite restaurants. Celebrating the taco lifestyle and keeping Los Angeles informed.

