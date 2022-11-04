Read full article on original website
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Woman finds dirty sock in anniversary cake: "He did it on purpose"Amy ChristieLos Angeles, CA
Netflix Co-CEO asked LA residents to vote Caruso for Mayor race on The Hollywood Reporter - And people lost itVictorLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Mayoral Election 2022: What You Need To Know Before VotingDayana SabatinLos Angeles, CA
California Midterm Election 2022 Voter GuideDayana SabatinCalifornia State
Headlines: Voting Last Minute? Read Our Trusty Guide To L.A.’s Voter Guides
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Los Angeles: Election Day is finally here. But that doesn’t mean you have to stand in line to vote...
The Five Best Tacos in Sylmar
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia and Lincoln Heights guides and history on our neighborhood page.
After 19 Years, Correa’s Market—and Its Secret Mariscos Pop-Up—Is Closing In Lincoln Heights
Edgar Nava, who runs the Correas Market pop-up in Lincoln Heights, has found a way to stay extremely positive despite the letter from his landlord back in August raising the rent on his family’s business to market rate. “It was a shock at first,” Nava, 29, tells L.A. TACO....
The Legacy of Northeast L.A. Pop Art Icon Richard Duardo Is Alive and Thriving In Lincoln Heights
— On the eastern edge of Albion Street, steps from the L.A. River on a block lined with warehouses, a locally-grown, globally-celebrated pop art legacy is alive and burgeoning in Lincoln Heights. Modern Multiples is a screen-printing studio specializing in large-format serigraphs and giclées crafted in collaboration with renowned artists...
Headlines: Antisemitic Arson Suspected At North Hollywood Bookstore; Off-Duty Deputy-Involved Shooting In Sylmar
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Sylmar: A shooting occurred at a gas station in Sylmar on Sunday night involving an off-duty L.A. County sheriff’s...
The Five Best Tacos in Lincoln Heights
L.A. TACO is embarking on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out our Artesia guide and history on our neighborhood page.
Headlines: Death of Migos Rapper Takeoff Highlights Alarming Trend of Rap Murders
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. Takeoff, a member of the platinum-selling rap group, The Migos, was shot and killed at a bowling alley this...
Headlines: Dead Kennedys Drummer Dead at 57; How to Hide Your Personal Information From Google Search Results
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —San Fernando: D.H. Peligro, the longstanding drummer of punk band Dead Kennedys who also briefly worked as a drummer...
L.A. TACO’s Trusty Guide To 2022 Election Voter Guides
Some of the most powerful positions in the city, county, and state are up for grabs on November 8th. From the city attorney, sheriff, and mayor, all the way up to the governor of California. There are also a number of local and state-level “ballot initiatives,” which allow voters to...
Headlines: Mountain Lion Captured In Brentwood After Pursuit; Kevin de León Recall Effort Filed
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Brentwood: A mountain lion was captured in Brentwood on Thursday after leading police on a chase. [LAT]. —Jerry Lee...
Headlines: L.A.’s 2022 Fire Season Mellow So Far, But Still Has ‘Extreme’ Potential; Two Mexican Celebrities Endorse Rick Caruso
Welcome back to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Eagle Rock: A coalition of Black, Brown, and Indigenous activist groups were joined by Councilmembers Mike Bonin, Marqueece...
Headlines: Paris Baguette Worker Crushed to Death In Mixing Machine; Holocaust Museum Receiving Threats After Rejection By Kanye
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Activists are calling for a boycott of Paris Baguette A 23-year-old factory worker was crushed to death in their...
The Eight Best Indian Restaurants In Artesia
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco or food guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Check out five things you may not have known about Artesia’s history published earlier this week.
Headlines: Arcadia Police Claim to Find $25 Million in Cocaine in Arcadia Using a K-9 Unit; Antisemitism on the 405
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Antisemitic demonstrators in Los Angeles publicly expressed support for Kanye West’s recent remarks targeting Jewish people by flying banners...
Artesia Neighborhood Guide: Five Things You May Not Know About Its History
L.A. TACO is about to embark on its biggest mission yet: to create a taco guide for every single neighborhood in Los Angeles! Along the way, we will also be releasing brief histories of each neighborhood to understand L.A. a little more and why each and every neighborhood that makes our fine city is unique in its own way. Keep an eye out for our Artesia food guide coming later this week.
Café Tacvba Show Review: An Unforgettable Acoustic Set with the L.A. Philharmonic-Assisted Chilanga Banda
To watch Café Tacvba perform live is to learn a valuable lesson in providing surprise and familiarity in equal measure. After 34 years in existence, the quartet from Ciudad Satélite, México, has mastered the art of the live show regardless of context and location. They are as comfortable in a stadium as they are in a hall as they are in a barn.
A Pick Axe and a Heart Attack: Workers Suffer As They Clean Up Toxic Mess That Vernon’s Old Battery Recycling Plant Left Behind
When workers tasked with cleaning up toxic lead dust spilled by the Exide battery recycling plant from Guadalupe Valdovinos’ yard started packing up, she noticed they hadn’t finished. She saw a large patch of soil on her property that they hadn’t touched. When she insisted they missed...
Headlines: Kevin de León Breaks Silence on Univision: ‘I Failed, But I Will Not Resign:’ Galaxy vs. LAFC for L.A. Bragging Rights
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Kevin de León broke his silence yesterday via an interview with Univision’s León Krauze. In the video, he pleads...
Haunted Hikes: 13 Treks to Completely Creep You Out in L.A. and O.C.
Wandering down a dark meandering road at night possesses its own unique sense of dread. Every critter noise seems amplified, and every shadow cast by pale moonlight appears ominous. These sounds and sights, despite naturally occurring, strangely penetrate the mind in a way that creates a sense of unease, like you shouldn’t be here. But you persist onward anyway because these feelings of dread are oddly enthralling. When you add a ghost story, legends of occult behavior, tales of evil people, or bizarre structures into the mix, this jolt of horror can lapse into feelings of unexpected dread.
Headlines: Kanye Handing Out ‘White Lives Matter’ T-Shirts in Skid Row; L.A. Is Third Most Rat-Infested City in U.S.
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Downtown: In a video shot by an accused sex offender, Kanye West was observed handing out “White Lives Matter”...
