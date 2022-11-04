ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden Charter School of Science is accepting applications

(MASS APPEAL) – STEM education is the best way to set our children up for success because STEM: Science, Technology, Engineering and Math are used in virtually every job an adult can have. Robyn Nelson, HCSS East Director, William MacKinnon, AP Capstone Coordinator, and Tyasha Dewberry a 12th Grade Student, are here to talk about this hidden academic gem.
Open Pantry’s 11th Annual Stuffing the Pantry 5K Run

(MASS APPEAL) – The 11th Annual Stuffing the Pantry 5K road race and two-mile walk is taking place on Thanksgiving Day – November 24th. Joining us is Steven Penna and Terry Maxey, of the Springfield Open Pantry Community Services, along with Charlie Casartello, founder of Stuffing the Pantry Run, here to give us the details on how you can participate to help fight food insecurity.
