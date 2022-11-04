The 45 best movies streaming free for Amazon Prime members (November 2022)

It’s November 2022! And that means it’s time once again to check out some of the best of the best from Amazon Prime’s movie offerings, from classics to some new flicks that the service is premiering or bringing back, from dramas to comedies and everything in between.

Away we go with the best of what you can watch on Amazon Prime this month:

1

My Policeman

2

The People We Hate at the Wedding

3

10 Things I Hate About You

4

Being John Malkovich

5

Blade Runner

6

Diary of a Mad Black Woman

7

Down To Earth

8

Face/Off

9

Fruitvale Station

10

High Fidelity

11

Just Like Heaven

12

Once Upon a Time in the West

13

Primal Fear

14

Road to Perdition

15

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

16

The Expendables

17

The Machinist

18

The Manchurian Candidate

19

The Professional

20

Tyler Perry' Madea's Big Happy Family

21

The Cabin in the Woods

22

Cyrano

23

Invasion of the Body Snatchers

24

House of Gucci

25

Licorice Pizza

26

Edward Scissorhands

27

The Hunger Games

28

Respect

29

The Silence of the Lambs

30

Legally Blonde

31

Candyman

32

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

33

Brittany Runs a Marathon

34

The Wolf of Wall Street

35

Heathers

36

Star Trek: Into Darkness

37

The Usual Suspects

38

World War Z

39

Soap Dish

40

Night of the Living Dead

41

The Big Sick

42

The Tomorrow War

43

Funny Girl

44

The Tender Bar

45

Casino Royale