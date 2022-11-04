ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Democrats beat Trump-backed GOP candidates in liberal states

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Democrats easily repelled Republicans backed by former President Donald Trump in several left-leaning states Tuesday, while tougher tests that could decide control of Congress and the future of Joe Biden's presidency awaited in more competitive territory. Despite their liberal history, states like Massachusetts, Maryland...
GEORGIA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Former Democrat Tulsi Gabbard endorses Republican Senator Chuck Grassley

Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard endorsed Republican Sen. Chuck Grassley’s reelection campaign on Sunday. In a statement, Gabbard praised Grassley’s conservative priorities and said Grassley’s Democratic opponent, Mike Franken, would be a “rubber stamp for the Biden administration.”. “I’m supporting Chuck Grassley because...
ARIZONA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

The whole country will be watching Pa. on election night. Again

When Pennsylvania voters go to the polls Tuesday, the whole country will be watching. The stakes in the state’s races for governor, U.S. Senate, and U.S. House are reflected by the sheer political firepower that swept through the state Saturday. President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former President Donald Trump all arrived to rally their supporters, and try to shape the outcome.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Marjorie Taylor Greene glides to reelection

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is projected to easily win reelection on Tuesday, fending off a challenge from Democrat Marcus Flowers, an Army veteran, to secure a second term in Georgia’s deep-red 14th Congressional District. The Associated Press called the race at 8:55 p.m. In just two years on...
GEORGIA STATE

