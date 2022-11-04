Read full article on original website
'Vogue' sues rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover promoting new album
Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, has filed a lawsuit against rappers Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake Vogue cover used to promote their new album, Her Loss. In a 30-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Condé Nast argues that the "widespread promotional campaign" launched by the rappers for their latest album is "built entirely" on the use of Vogue's trademarks — giving the false premise that the two artists would be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter dies at 34
The singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34, his representative confirmed to NPR. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that police were investigating the suspicious death at Carter's home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as...
See how a young Steven Spielberg fell in love with film in 'The Fabelmans'
Steven Spielberg has never been shy about weaving elements of his family history into his movies. He's spoken in interviews about how his Dad's World War II stories shaped 1941 and Saving Private Ryan, and how E.T. and Close Encounters of the Third Kind grew out of the pain of his parents' divorce.
Mimi Parker, vocalist and drummer of the minimalist rock band Low, has died
Mimi Parker, known for her chilling vocals and sparse drumming in the critically acclaimed rock band Low, died on Saturday. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020. She was 55. "Friends, it's hard to put the universe into language and into a short message," the band's official Twitter account...
Takeoff knew who he was
He was the quiet Migo. With Quavo as the frontman and Offset as the wild card, it was Takeoff who laid the foundation upon which the best rap group of a generation was built. He was the youngest of the trio, just 18 when their breakthrough hit "Versace" blew up, but his voice was always the deepest — the baritone of an old bluesman, time-worn beyond his years. Labelmates at Atlanta's Quality Control Music had nicknamed Takeoff "the Silent Killer," frequently lost in his own zone in the studio until it was time to unleash in the booth. He had a thing for the cosmic. His only solo album, 2018's The Last Rocket, sampled the broadcast of a record-breaking space jump; "I'ma ghost-ride the Wraith, I wanna look at the stars today," he rapped on the song "Casper." From the beginning, he had an air of gravitas. Senseless is the only way to describe his death early Tuesday morning, when he was reportedly shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley at 28.
Elon Musk targets impersonators on Twitter after celebrities troll him
BOSTON — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month
Twitter began advertising the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple's app store on Saturday, following new owner Elon Musk's promised overhaul of the social media platform's verification system. The once-free blue check mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will soon available to any Twitter Blue user who...
Britney Spears Claps Back After Millie Bobby Brown Says She Would Play Her in A Movie: “Dude I’m Not Dead”
During Monday’s (Nov. 7) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Millie Bobby Brown told Drew Barrymore that she would want to play Britney Spears in a future biopic. However, it likely won’t be any time soon as the pop icon has since taken to Instagram to clap back at the idea of there being a movie made about her life.
Facebook parent company Meta sheds 11,000 jobs in latest sign of tech slowdown
Facebook parent company Meta announced extensive layoffs on Wednesday, shedding 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of its staff, amid an industrywide slowdown that has rattled Silicon Valley in recent months. The cuts represent the first sweeping workforce reduction the company has undertaken since it was founded in 2004 and the...
Elon Musk expected to begin mass Twitter layoffs
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with Washington Post technology reporter Will Oremus about layoffs at Twitter and what the shake-up means for people who use the platform. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Facebook parent company Meta laying off 11,000 employees, 13% of workforce, Zuckerberg announces
Facebook parent Meta is laying off 11,000 people, about 13% of its workforce, as it contends with faltering revenue and broader tech industry woes, CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a letter to employees Wednesday.
