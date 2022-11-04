ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Vogue' sues rappers Drake and 21 Savage over fake magazine cover promoting new album

Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue magazine, has filed a lawsuit against rappers Drake and 21 Savage for using a fake Vogue cover used to promote their new album, Her Loss. In a 30-page lawsuit filed on Monday, Condé Nast argues that the "widespread promotional campaign" launched by the rappers for their latest album is "built entirely" on the use of Vogue's trademarks — giving the false premise that the two artists would be featured in the December issue of the magazine.
Singer and rapper Aaron Carter dies at 34

The singer, rapper and actor Aaron Carter has died at age 34, his representative confirmed to NPR. A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said on Saturday that police were investigating the suspicious death at Carter's home in Lancaster, Calif. Carter's fiancée, Melanie Martin, asked for privacy as...
LANCASTER, CA
Takeoff knew who he was

He was the quiet Migo. With Quavo as the frontman and Offset as the wild card, it was Takeoff who laid the foundation upon which the best rap group of a generation was built. He was the youngest of the trio, just 18 when their breakthrough hit "Versace" blew up, but his voice was always the deepest — the baritone of an old bluesman, time-worn beyond his years. Labelmates at Atlanta's Quality Control Music had nicknamed Takeoff "the Silent Killer," frequently lost in his own zone in the studio until it was time to unleash in the booth. He had a thing for the cosmic. His only solo album, 2018's The Last Rocket, sampled the broadcast of a record-breaking space jump; "I'ma ghost-ride the Wraith, I wanna look at the stars today," he rapped on the song "Casper." From the beginning, he had an air of gravitas. Senseless is the only way to describe his death early Tuesday morning, when he was reportedly shot and killed outside a Houston bowling alley at 28.
Elon Musk targets impersonators on Twitter after celebrities troll him

BOSTON — Elon Musk tweeted Sunday that Twitter will permanently suspend any account on the social media platform that impersonates another. The platform's new owner issued the warning after some celebrities changed their Twitter display names — not their account names — and tweeted as 'Elon Musk' in reaction to the billionaire's decision to offer verified accounts to all comers for $8 month as he simultaneously laid off a big chunk of the workforce.
Twitter begins advertising a paid verification plan for $8 per month

Twitter began advertising the launch of its paid subscription service in Apple's app store on Saturday, following new owner Elon Musk's promised overhaul of the social media platform's verification system. The once-free blue check mark given to verified accounts on Twitter will soon available to any Twitter Blue user who...
Facebook parent company Meta sheds 11,000 jobs in latest sign of tech slowdown

Facebook parent company Meta announced extensive layoffs on Wednesday, shedding 11,000 jobs, or about 13% of its staff, amid an industrywide slowdown that has rattled Silicon Valley in recent months. The cuts represent the first sweeping workforce reduction the company has undertaken since it was founded in 2004 and the...
San Bernardino, CA
