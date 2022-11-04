Read full article on original website
WILX-TV
Authorities seek man accused of stealing $1K of medication in Hartland Township
HARTLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man in connection with mail thefts in Hartland Township. According to authorities, more than $1,000 worth of medications were stolen from the mail in October near the intersection of Bergin Road and Summerfield Lane. The...
WILX-TV
House lost to fire in Henrietta Township
MUNITH, Mich. (WILX) - A house on Coon Hill Road was lost to a fire just before noon on Tuesday. Officials were alerted to a house fire at 11:52 a.m. People in the area said the homeowner was inside the house with her two dogs and a cat. She was able to escape with her two dogs. The homeowner said the cat had not been located as of now.
WILX-TV
Michigan hunters return to find catalytic converters stolen from vehicles
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Some Michigan hunters returned to their vehicles to find their catalytic converters had been stolen. According to the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office, two vehicles in a rural area near Otisco Township had their catalytic converters removed and stolen while their owners were out hunting for deer.
WILX-TV
Man charged with attempted murder in shooting at Charlotte club
CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WILX) - A 76-year-old man was charged with assault with intent to murder in connection with a shooting in Charlotte on Friday. According to authorities, the shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of Eagles on Lansing Street, between Gale and Robinson streets. Police said a man entered the bar and fired one round at another person. No one was struck by the bullet.
WILX-TV
Man found dead in Lansing Township
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police said one man was found dead near a dumpster Monday morning in Lansing Township. The incident happened near St. Joseph Highway. Lansing Township Police said they got a call from a business in the area about an unresponsive man near their dumpster. Officials said...
WILX-TV
Road construction across Mid-Michigan during election week
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Road construction amps up across Mid-Michigan on Election Day. The eastbound I-94 ramp to southbound US-127 is will be closed for rebuilding starting Tuesday morning. The closure is expected to last until Thursday afternoon. Detours will be posted on the commutes. Meanwhile, people driving on I-69...
WILX-TV
High windstorm in Mid-Michigan leaves residents with damage
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. Mike Burns lives in Grass Lake where winds were as high as 60 mph. He said he experienced several minor issues yesterday like his power outages and his fence being knocked down.
WILX-TV
Jackson Police is giving free turkeys to families for Thanksgiving
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department is helping Jackson families get a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving with their first-ever Turkey Drive-Thru event. The turkeys will be free with no prior sign-up necessary. Jackson police officers will be distributing the turkeys to families. They do ask that those picking up a turkey stay in their cars and enter the Commonwealth Commerce Center parking using E. Wesley Street and drive around the building to the Turkey Drive-Thru site.
WILX-TV
Laingsburg business owners giving away 100 turkeys
LAINGSBURG, Mich. (WILX) - The owners of Laingsburg’s Local Roots Cannabis will be giving away 100 turkeys. Their first Mom and Pop Turkey Drop will take place at their store located at 120 West Grand River, Downtown Laingsburg. “We decided to call this, the Mom and Pop Turkey Drop,...
WILX-TV
Jackson County Child Care Access Fair happening at Jackson City Hall
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson City Hall will host a Jackson County Child Care Access Fair on Saturday, Nov. 19. It is an opportunity for residents to learn how to start and maintain a childcare business. The fair is organized by the State of Michigan LARA Department in collaboration with...
WILX-TV
Woldumar Nature Center hosts 5k fundraiser in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People who love nature got to enjoy the late fall weather at Woldumar Nature Center on Sunday. The nonprofit hosted a 5K run along the Grand River that went through prairies, pine forests, wetlands, and hardwood forests. The trail is protected by the association and is up to 180 acres of land. It was the 14th year for the 5K and it is a part of a big fall fundraiser that helps support the organization whose goal is to teach people about the environment.
WILX-TV
Strong winds knock out power to thousands in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Strong wind gusts Saturday evening have left thousands of Lansing Board of Water and Light and Consumers Energy customers in the dark. According to the BWL outage map as of Saturday evening, there were over 70 outages in the Lansing area with more than 2,000 customers affected. Winds peaked right around 5 p.m. Saturday and that is when Lansing gusted to 60 mph. Jackson also saw wind gusts over 50 mph.
WILX-TV
In My View: Tough games ahead for high school football
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Seven Lansing area high school football teams are still alive in the state tournament—but I think all face peril in their regional games this weekend. DeWitt may have the best chance to advance facing Linden and Mason, despite being unbeaten, looks like it has a...
WILX-TV
Filmmakers showed their craft at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Filmmakers young and old got to tell their stories and show off their theatrical vision at the 25th annual East Lansing Film Festival. It was hosted at Studio-C near the Meridian Mall on Sunday. 15 films were shown at the event including feature films, short films, documentaries, and foreign films some from Ireland and Belgium.
WILX-TV
MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan earns an Emmy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan has won an Emmy. The award they received was for their broadcast of their 2021 “MLK Day of Celebration” honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. They won their Emmy for excellence for broadcast production in the historical and cultural category by the Michigan Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
WILX-TV
LCC Sending Runners to National Finals
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College is sending both its men’s and women’s cross country teams to the national junior college finals in Tallahassee, Florida. The women run at 8:30am Saturday followed by the men’s race. Both teams won regional titles on October 29th. Nationally in their divisions, the LCC women are ranked number one and the men are ranked number three.
WILX-TV
Nearly half of Consumers Energy customers have power restored
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy announced that nearly half of their customers that were impacted by Saturday’s wind storm had their power restored. On Sunday, they said that they also plan on taking steps to prioritize polling locations with the election coming up on Tuesday, Nov. 8., according to one of Consumers Energy’s Officers in Charge for storm events, Scott McIntosh. Their goal is to restore each polling location by 11 p.m. on Monday.
WILX-TV
CDC adds color purple for new highest level of flu outbreak
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Center for Disease Control (CDC) has added a new color to its flu outbreak chart. The color purple is not typically seen on the flu map. However, some states have jumped from a “high” activity level (light red) to a “very high” activity level (purple).
WILX-TV
News 10 Sports High School Play Of The Week: DeWitt’s overtime win against Mount Pleasant
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s the High School Play of The Week!. This week, we go to the end of the third overtime at Mount Pleasant last Friday night, where DeWitt, who trailed much of the night had to make a stop on the final play of the game to preserve a 56-49 victory.
WILX-TV
Lansing’s 5:01 to connect talent to career opportunities in Greater Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01 will be hosting its 7th annual Capital Comeback during Thanksgiving week. This event will bring opportunities to those in the Greater Lansing area to rediscover Lansing and explore career and living opportunities that are offered in the Capital Region. “The Lansing Region’s network of...
