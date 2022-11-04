ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emporia, KS

No felony charges filed following ‘alleged misconduct’ in Emporia

By Michael Dakota
KSN News
 4 days ago

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – No felony charges will be filed against any member of the Emporia Football team months after allegations of misconduct.

Lyon County attorney Marc Goodman said after a complete review of the facts, there was no evidence for filing felony charges.

Goodman told KSNT that he can not release any information about misdemeanor charges on juveniles if they are to be filed.

Allegations of misconduct involving some members of the Emporia High School football team have been under investigation by the Emporia Police Department, according to Police Captain Ray Mattas.

Allegations of misconduct emerged on Aug. 23, 2022.

On Aug. 22, Emporia High School principal Dathan Fischer reported an incident to the Emporia Police Department at 4:17 p.m. The incident happened at Emporia High School.

Goodman told KSNT his office investigated and reviewed the information as it came in, and there was no delay.

