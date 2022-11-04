ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

NHPR

Live Blog: Steady turnout reported at polling places across N.H.

NHPR’s news team will be talking with voters and election officials at polling places across the state throughout the day. Stay tuned here for updates on how the voting process is going and how the results are shaping up after the polls close. Just be aware: It could take a while for local election officials to finalize the results, as was the case during the state primary, so it’s possible we won’t know the winners on Tuesday night.
WMUR.com

Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results

See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. See full results for State House, State...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Overvoted ballots could slow down N.H. election workers and delay results

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s...
DERRY, NH
laconiadailysun.com

How the New Hampshire Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
97.5 WOKQ

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained

CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
NHPR

Massachusetts voters will soon elect new governor, while current Gov. Charlie Baker focuses on work

In a couple of days Massachusetts will have a new governor, but outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has no interest in talking about his legacy just yet. A long campaign season is just about to conclude. The polls show Democrat Maura Healey with a very comfortable lead over Republican Geoff Diehl. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says there is always a chance for surprises Tuesday night when the votes are tallied, and there is a potential for some Republican down ballot upsets.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

