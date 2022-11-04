Read full article on original website
NHPR
Live Blog: Steady turnout reported at polling places across N.H.
NHPR’s news team will be talking with voters and election officials at polling places across the state throughout the day. Stay tuned here for updates on how the voting process is going and how the results are shaping up after the polls close. Just be aware: It could take a while for local election officials to finalize the results, as was the case during the state primary, so it’s possible we won’t know the winners on Tuesday night.
WMUR.com
Full New Hampshire 2022 general election results
See the up-to-the-minute New Hampshire election results for contested New Hampshire general election races including for governor, U.S. Senate and both U.S. House districts. Results will begin showing up when the last polls close in New Hampshire at 8 p.m. on Election Day. See full results for State House, State...
NHPR
Overvoted ballots could slow down N.H. election workers and delay results
This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. It was 3 a.m. by the time Derry Town Clerk Tina Guilford finished hand-counting ballots on the night of the state primary vote in September. Guilford’s...
WCAX
Why 2 questions on the New Hampshire ballot may stump some voters
LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - When New Hampshire voters hit the polls on Tuesday, there will be two questions on the ballot that may leave some people scratching their heads. The two questions will appear along with the list of candidates in all the races. The first question is in regard...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire voters ready to head to polls in what could be record turnout
DERRY, N.H. — Voter turnout in New Hampshire could set a record for a midterm election, and voters said Monday there are several issues driving them to the polls. More than half a million Granite Staters are expected to head to the polls Tuesday. Many said they believe voting in this election is more important than ever.
NHPR
Three N.H. towns are testing out new ballot counting machines that use open source software
When voters in Ashland, Newington and Woodstock head to the polls on Tuesday, they’ll be participating in a state pilot program that tests out new ballot machines. Unlike the current model that New Hampshire uses, these machines have software that’s open source, which allows anyone to see how it was programmed to tabulate votes.
kgou.org
Here are the key election results from New Hampshire
View live election results for key contests in New Hampshire. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
WCVB
Massachusetts' top election official predicts low turnout on Tuesday
BOSTON — Massachusetts' top election official is predicting a relatively low turnout in Tuesday's election and says that many who do vote may be more motivated by the contentious ballot questions than the candidates. As of Monday morning, Galvin said that approximately 1 million of the state's 4.8 million...
NHPR
Voters in Monadnock Region express concerns over cost of living, health care access ahead of elections
With Election Day right around the corner, NHPR's All Things Considered team spent time in Keene talking to Granite Staters. This election season, NHPR has been reaching out to voters across the state to learn what issues are most important to them as they head to the polls on Tuesday.
laconiadailysun.com
How the New Hampshire Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
What Locals Would Say to Out-of-Staters Moving to New Hampshire This Winter
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Can you imagine moving to New England, more specifically New Hampshire, in the dead of winter?. Nope. Me neither. That would be a horrible scene. Well,...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 2022 ballot questions explained
CONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire voters will weigh in on two ballot questions this general election. The first question is a constitutional amendment regarding registers of probate in the state. It reads as follows:. "Are you in favor of amending articles 71 and 81 of the second part of...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
laconiadailysun.com
Two ballot questions await voters on Election Day – here’s what they mean
The 6th Circuit Court Court, Probate Division, is located in Concord near the New Hampshire Supreme Court. (Dana Wormald | New Hampshire Bulletin)
Get your orange on: Firearms deer hunting season opens Wednesday in New Hampshire
CONCORD, N..H. — Wednesday is a big day for some 60,000 hunters in New Hampshire. The regular firearms deer hunting season opens and runs through December 4th for most of the state, except the northernmost section of New Hampshire. N.H. Fish and Game is reminding hunters to hunt carefully.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire health officials report 3 new deaths related to COVID-19
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Three new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported by New Hampshire health officials Monday. Since the start of the pandemic, the state has reported 2,772 deaths related to COVID-19. Health officials reported 61 new cases Monday, bringing the total since the start of the pandemic to...
WMUR.com
How to watch total lunar eclipse -- the last one for three years -- in New Hampshire
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A total lunar eclipse will make an appearance in the night sky over New Hampshire early Tuesday morning. The partial eclipse will begin just after 4 a.m., with the total eclipse starting around 5:17 a.m. As the Earth casts a shadow on the moon, it will take on a reddish appearance.
NHPR
Massachusetts voters will soon elect new governor, while current Gov. Charlie Baker focuses on work
In a couple of days Massachusetts will have a new governor, but outgoing Gov. Charlie Baker has no interest in talking about his legacy just yet. A long campaign season is just about to conclude. The polls show Democrat Maura Healey with a very comfortable lead over Republican Geoff Diehl. Reporter Matt Murphy of the State House News Service says there is always a chance for surprises Tuesday night when the votes are tallied, and there is a potential for some Republican down ballot upsets.
Retired New Hampshire State Police K-9 Dies, Gets One Last Police Ride
New Hampshire State Police shared some sad news recently about one of their former members in a Facebook post. Retired K-9 Gator died on Saturday, October 29. The 12-year-old Belgian Malinois was a police canine for nearly 10 years, starting its career with Captain Mark Hall all the way back on February 28, 2011, according to state police.
