Charity auctioning off zoom call with actor Jason Sudeikis

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — How much would you pay for some face time with Kansas City-area native Jason Sudeikis?

An eBay charity auction will make the dream a reality for one lucky bidder.

Sudeikis donated a 30-minute Zoom call to an organization called Homes for our Troops. The group raises money to build specially adapted custom homes for veterans who have been injured.

Sudeikis is most recently known for Ted Lasso on Apple TV, which he co-created. He also earned rave reviews for skits on Saturday Night Live and a number of comedies.

Dozens of people have already placed bids on the auction. Bidding ends on Nov. 13, 2022.

Sudeikis is known for his charity work.

He is a founding member of the Big Slick , which raised millions for Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Hospital since it began.

Sudeikis also hosts a celebrity benefit concert called Thundergong!

Money raised from Thundergong! benefits uninsured and underinsured amputees to help give them access to prosthetic limbs through the Steps of Faith Foundation .

In the benefit concert’s five years, it has raised over $1.3 million.

Be the first to know with KSN News in the palm of your hand

Stay up-to-date on Wichita news and weather. KSN News is available to you anytime on the KSN News app . For the latest KSN radar in the palm of your hand, download the KSN Weather App . Get breaking news and a daily rundown of the news that’s important to you by signing up for our newsletters .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.