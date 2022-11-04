ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

The race for Lieutenant Governor: Who are the candidates?

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- While the majority of eyes are on the Senate and Gubernatorial seats, many other state and local offices hang in the balance. Alongside the Gubernatorial seat comes the election for Lieutenant Governor. As the incumbent Geoff Duncan prepares to vacate, three hungry hopefuls look to take over.
On the Farm: Georgia voters will pick new ag commissioner in midterm

ATLANTA (WGXA)- Georgia voters will choose the state’s new ag commissioner on midterm election day. Three candidates are working to earn your vote for the office: Nakita Hemingway, Tyler Harper and David Raudabaugh. Hemingway is running as a Democrat. She’s a north Georgia farmer and operates her own small...
Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
