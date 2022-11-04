Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
The race for Lieutenant Governor: Who are the candidates?
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- While the majority of eyes are on the Senate and Gubernatorial seats, many other state and local offices hang in the balance. Alongside the Gubernatorial seat comes the election for Lieutenant Governor. As the incumbent Geoff Duncan prepares to vacate, three hungry hopefuls look to take over.
On the Farm: Georgia voters will pick new ag commissioner in midterm
ATLANTA (WGXA)- Georgia voters will choose the state’s new ag commissioner on midterm election day. Three candidates are working to earn your vote for the office: Nakita Hemingway, Tyler Harper and David Raudabaugh. Hemingway is running as a Democrat. She’s a north Georgia farmer and operates her own small...
Governor Brian Kemp visits Macon a day ahead of elections
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Governor Brian Kemp paid a visit to Macon in the final stretches of his campaign as he prepares to run against Stacey Abrams in Tuesday's election. Following an introduction by Agriculture Commissioner Candidate, Senator Tyler Harper, Kemp took to the stage along with other republican candidates, Senator Burt Jones, Attorney General Chris Carr, Secretary Brad Raffensperger, and others.
Midterm Preview: WGXA hears from political expert on election predictions & trends
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- More than 2.5 million Georgians voted early-- far surpassing the enthusiasm of early voters in the 2018 midterms. America will be watching Georgia as the returns flood in tomorrow night, with high profile gubernatorial, senate and congressional races to be decided. WGXA spoke with political expert Philip...
Bibb Deputies looking for Michigan man missing from Macon since October
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who has been missing for nearly a month. According to a press release from BSO, 30-year-old Jeremiah Groshong hasn't been heard from since October 18th and has been reported by a family member. The release states that Groshong is from Michigan and was in Macon for a funeral, last known to have been headed to a friend's house off of Log Cabin Drive.
Hurricane watches issued in parts of Florida ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — The National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories for Subtropical Storm Nicole in the southwest Atlantic. Nicole is located 500 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph moving north-northwest at 9 mph. A Hurricane Watch has been...
Nicole strengthens into tropical storm; US braces for hurricane strength
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Tropical Storm Nicole was located about 350 miles east of the northwestern Bahamas Tuesday morning. The storm was beginning to strengthen with maximum sustained winds of 50 mph moving west at 9 mph. Steered by high pressure over the eastern United States, Nicole...
