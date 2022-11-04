ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, MA

wgbh.org

Boston Public Radio full show: Nov. 7, 2022

Jesse Mermell and Jennifer Nassour joined us for a political roundtable ahead of tomorrow’s midterm elections, giving us a look into Democrats’ and Republicans’ political strategies both state- and nationwide. Mermell is founder and president of deWit Impact Group, and a former candidate for Congress in Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District. Nassour is the founder of the Pocketbook Project, former chair of the Massachusetts Republican Party and a former candidate for Boston City Council.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Mayor Wu OKs new city voting map

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu on Monday quietly signed the City Council–approved redistricting map, making official newly redrawn voting district boundaries for the next municipal election. Wu’s press office announced her approval on the eve of Election Day without much of a statement to address the map itself, or the...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Boston doctors worry long ER wait times will only get worse this winter

Emergency room wait times at Massachusetts hospitals are skyrocketing under the pressure of staffing shortages, delays in care and upticks in cases of flu, coronavirus and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). Local doctors joined Greater Boston and said they expect the situation will only worsen as we head into the winter...
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

City must address the root causes of shootings in Boston, says Jimmy Hills

Last night, Boston experienced three separate shootings in a one-hour period, leaving five people injured and one person dead. Police are asking for the community's help. “The only thing more troubling is our phones aren't ringing off the hook from people telling us what happened, what they might have seen or heard,” Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox told reporters Sunday night. “We need the public's help and support on this.”
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Go vote! It’s easier than ever.

I’m an early-voting convert. Surprising, even to me because I was a dedicated Election-Day voter for all of my previous voting life. I looked forward to casting my ballot with my neighbors and other residents in Cambridge’s Ward 10, even if there were long lines and bad weather. My excitement about exercising this vital role of citizenship stems from my parents’ lifelong active participation. They took my sister and me to the polls with them from the time we could walk. Later, when we were old enough to vote, we naturally continued to follow their example. There are several studies confirming that parents or parental figures taking their kids to the polls virtually guarantees that the kids will pick up the voting habit.
CAMBRIDGE, MA

