I’m an early-voting convert. Surprising, even to me because I was a dedicated Election-Day voter for all of my previous voting life. I looked forward to casting my ballot with my neighbors and other residents in Cambridge’s Ward 10, even if there were long lines and bad weather. My excitement about exercising this vital role of citizenship stems from my parents’ lifelong active participation. They took my sister and me to the polls with them from the time we could walk. Later, when we were old enough to vote, we naturally continued to follow their example. There are several studies confirming that parents or parental figures taking their kids to the polls virtually guarantees that the kids will pick up the voting habit.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO