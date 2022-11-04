ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in a St. Petersburg-based district. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where the GOP-led government drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO