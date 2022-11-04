Read full article on original website
KEYT
Amid GOP gains, Dem Frost is 1st Gen Zer to win House seat
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Amid Republican gains in the U.S. House races in Florida, Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first member of Generation Z to win a seat in Congress. Most Florida races for the U.S. House of Representatives went according to expectation Tuesday night, including Republican Anna Paulina Luna’s win against Democrat Eric Lynn in a St. Petersburg-based district. That was one pickup for the GOP. Republicans overall added to their domination of the U.S. House delegation from Florida, where the GOP-led government drew new district lines favoring their party. Previously 16-11 in favor of Republicans, the new Congress will see 20 Florida Republicans and eight Democrats.
KEYT
Wall Street Journal: Mark Zuckerberg tells employees layoffs coming Wednesday
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told company executives that major layoffs at the tech giant will begin on Wednesday morning, the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday afternoon. Meta declined to comment to CNN on the report, which said Zuckerberg told the executives at Facebook’s parent company that he is accountable for the job cuts, after his over-optimism about growth had led to excessive hiring.
KEYT
US to give Lebanon $80.5 million in aid amid economic crisis
MAJDAL ANJAR, Lebanon (AP) — The United States has announced that it will give $80.5 million in aid for food assistance and solar-powered water pumping stations in the crisis-battered country of Lebanon. The announcement was made by USAID chief Samantha Power during a visit to Lebanon ahead of a trip to Egypt for the COP27 U.N. climate conference. During the visit, Power is set to meet with Lebanese political leaders to push for a resolution to the country’s political vacuum and for leaders to carry out a slate of political and economic reforms required by the International Monetary Fund to clinch a $3 billion aid package.
KEYT
IMF, Bangladesh reach preliminary deal for $4.5B in loans
DHAKA,Bangladesh (AP) — The International Monetary Fund has reached a preliminary agreement with Bangladesh to provide $4.5 billion to help the country to weather disruptions caused by the war in Ukraine and manage risks from climate change. The agreement reached Wednesday is subject to approval by the IMF’s executive board, which is expected in coming weeks. Bangladesh sought the loans as its foreign currency reserves have dwindled due to a weakening currency and soaring costs for imports. The IMF said in a statement that the money is aimed at stabilizing the economy, protecting vulnerable people and promoting structural change to support strong, inclusive and sustainable growth.
