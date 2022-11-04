Read full article on original website
Former Steeler Ryan Clark says Pittsburgh should consider a QB in 2023 NFL draft
We are all watching Kenny Pickett’s initiation into the NFL this season with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pickett’s first four starts in the league have been anything but spectacular but we all acknowledge this is a work in progress. But former Steelers safety Ryan Clark says the team must...
Cowboys Fans React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Report
The Dallas Cowboys didn't land a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline this week, but that doesn't mean they won't be adding a big name for the home stretch of the season. According to the NFL Network, the Cowboys are in play for free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Tom Brady became the first QB with 100,000 career passing yards (and it was kinda boring)
Tom Brady was already the NFL’s all-time passing leader by a wide margin when he took the field in Tampa Sunday afternoon. He happened to make that record a little more impressive — and a little less attainable — with one simple checkdown pass vs. the Los Angeles Rams.
'Odell Beckham Jr. Wants To Sign with Cowboys,' Be Dallas' 'Savior' - Michael Irvin
"Odell Beckham Jr. to the Cowboys can tilt the balance to the Cowboys. Odell wants to come in and be savior. He can be that savior to the Cowboys.'' - Michael Irvin.
‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead
Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
Tom Brady directs game-winning drive as Bucs shock Rams
Tom Brady drove Tampa Bay 60 yards in 35 seconds Sunday and found Cade Otton with a touchdown pass to give the Buccaneers a 16-13 victory over the Super Bowl champion Rams. Brady threw his first touchdown pass of the game to Otton, a rookie from Washington. It also was the first TD pass by the Buccaneers to a tight end in 2022.
Aaron Rodgers Reacts To His Performance Against The Lions
Aaron Rodgers had an uncharacteristically sloppy game in Sunday's 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. The Green Bay Packers quarterback threw all three interceptions -- his most in a game since 2017 -- inside the red zone. That includes two in the end zone, one intended for offensive lineman David Bakhtiari.
Pete Carroll hints at Russell Wilson ‘resistance’ to key change
The Seattle Seahawks have certainly been the winner in the Russell Wilson divorce so far, and coach Pete Carroll dropped another hint as to why that might be. Carroll hinted at resistance from Wilson on a key wrinkle in the team’s offense when speaking Monday. The Seahawks coach said current quarterback Geno Smith has been willing to go off the wristband more, which has helped the offense run smoothly and more efficiently. This did not happen before, according to Carroll, because there was “resistance to that” in the past.
Oops – Former Steelers’ QB Terry Bradshaw’s Troubling Comments During FOX Pregame Show Made Michael Strahan And Others Uncomfortable
The past year has been a rough one for former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw . Bradshaw has struggled with health issues including a cancer diagnosis that has affected him greatly for the past year. During a FOX pregame show earlier this season Bradshaw was seen struggling for air on camera and mixing up his words. In the following days concern for the mega-star’s health circulated on social media and it resulted in Bradshaw releasing a public statement.
Pat McAfee shares his thoughts on Colts' Jeff Saturday hire
The Indianapolis Colts’ decision to hire the inexperienced Jeff Saturday as interim head coach has been met with ridicule by much of the NFL. One of Saturday’s former teammates, however, is not joining in. Former Indianapolis Colts punter Pat McAfee learned of Saturday’s hire while live on the...
Cowboys’ Mike McCarthy Asked About Signing Odell Beckham Jr.
The free agent recently said he could see himself joining four teams in the NFL, with Dallas being one of them.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League (NFL) legend Ray Guy, considered by many to be the greatest punter in football history, has died at 72, according to multiple reports. Guy was the first punter ever to be inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame.
John Lynch impressed with 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo's "nearly flawless" performance vs. Rams
Jimmy Garoppolo turned in an impressive performance against the Los Angeles Rams. Some would argue that it was his most efficient outing in a long time. It was a divisional matchup, and a loss would have put the San Francisco 49ers two games below .500. The Niners are 3-0 against...
Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers odds: NFL Week 10 point spread, moneyline, over/under
The Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers play on Sunday in a game on the NFL Week 10 schedule. What do the odds say about the game? The Cowboys are...
Former Raiders Bust Is Outplaying Top Free Agent Signing
Following the trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Indianapolis Colts for Rock Ya-Sin, the Las Vegas Raiders were left without a defensive end to play opposite of Maxx Crosby. Many believed the Raiders would be among the strongest pass-rushing teams when they signed free agent Chandler Jones to a three-year, $51 million contract. The Jones deal has been largely a disappointment just nine weeks into the 2022 NFL season. To make matters worse, the Raiders are still among the league’s worst pass-rushing units. Another storyline from Sunday revolves around a former draft bust who was sent packing by the Raiders after failing to live up to expectations as a third-round selection in 2021. Well, what if I told you that he outplayed Jones on Sunday? We’re referring to Arden Key, now a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars’ defense.
Houston Astros World Series 'Special' to Texans Coach Lovie Smith, Too
While the Houston Texans continue to struggle this NFL season, the city celebrates another championship.
NFL world roasts Dr. Oz’s major Steelers gaffe
Dr. Mehmet Oz, the Republican nominee for Senate in Pennsylvania, is in one of the most brutal campaigns in the country against Democratic challenger, Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman. The race could decide which political party controls the Senate after the 2022 midterm elections. Fetterman has made plenty of hay this...
Tom Brady reaches 100,000 combined NFL passing yards
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reached another milestone, surpassing 100,000 combined NFL passing yards (regular season plus playoffs). He reached the mark in the fourth quarter of Tampa Bay's 16-13 comeback victory over the Los Angeles Rams. Brady is first in NFL history in combined passing yards ahead...
NFL Week 9 top plays: Chiefs best Titans, Jets shock Bills, Bucs beat Rams
Week 9 of the NFL has so far been one for the ages, featuring a clutch, game-winning drive by the GOAT, a comeback at MetLife Stadium, and an overtime thriller at Arrowhead. Travis Kelce's athleticism at the tight end position just isn't fair. He brought out just one of his several maneuvers on the Chiefs' first drive to help them get their first three points of the game.
NFL Week 9 top plays: Jets shock Bills, Vikings escape; follow Seahawks-Cards
Week 9 of the NFL season is in full swing, and there's plenty to look forward to after a wild trade deadline that shook up rosters across the league, with 20 players traded at or near the cutoff this past Tuesday. Here are the top plays from Sunday's action!. Cardinals...
