ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis Teen Killed Women 'For Sport,' Prosecutor Says

By Ryan Krull
St. Louis Riverfront Times
St. Louis Riverfront Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3flpCV_0iz0GZDm00
Prinshun McClain booking photo.


Yesterday, on the third day of the triple murder trial of Prinshun McClain, looks of disbelief came across the faces of many in the courtroom when the 19-year-old defendant announced he'd be taking the stand in his own defense.

McClain is accused of murdering 26-year-old aspiring actress Victoria Manisco on the night of August 10, 2021, in the Carondelet neighborhood after stalking her as she travelled home on via a city bus.

The following morning, in the Fairground neighborhood, he allegedly tied up and murdered Terri Bankhead, 27, and her 8-year-old daughter Da'Nilya Edwards, who lived on the second floor of the two-family flat above where McClain was living with his grandmother.

On the stand, McClain admitted to it being him on Ring doorbell camera footage from the area where Manisco was killed.

He also admitted to shooting Manisco, testifying that he had followed her from the bus to her home in Carondelet. He said that he intended to merely rob her, but his gun accidentally went off. He insisted the killing was an accident, the result of a robbery gone wrong.

McClain also confirmed Manisco told him, “Don’t do this.”

Assistant Circuit Attorney Natalia Ogurkiewicz pointed out that the .45 caliber pistol used in the shooting had an exceptionally strong kickback and trigger weight, making it even harder to fire accidentally than a typical gun.

McClain said that the next morning he gave the gun to his brother, and that he, McClain, had nothing to do with the killing of Bankhead and Edwards.

The murder weapon was recovered by police with both Bankhead and McClain's DNA on it.

In closing arguments today, Ogurkiewicz called McClain's version of events "incredibly imaginative" and "preposterous." She told the jury that McClain had shown "not a shard of remorse or emotion."

McClain had no connections to any of the victims beyond his grandmother's residency.

McClain's alleged motive, according to Ogurkiewicz, was a desire to stalk, prey on and execute women "for sport."

She pointed to messages and Google search history recovered from McClain's phone. Weeks before tying up Edwards and Bankhead, McClain had searched on Google for "zip ties."

Ogurkiewicz also highlighted McClain's criminal history, which included violence toward a female victim. He had previously been convicted of a stealing charge for taking a woman’s phone.

But the probable cause statement from that incident says that McClain grabbed the woman’s hair and punched her in the head before forcibly taking her phone. This took place at a MetroLink Station.

In court, Ogurkiewicz said that McClain had been hitting on the victim, and when his advances were rebuffed, he forcibly took her phone.

McClain was not given a psychological evaluation prior to his trial.

A source familiar with the case said that information pulled from McClain's phone indicated he spent an unusual amount of time on it on the internet, beyond even the usual for a smartphone-obsessed young adult. Much of this time was spent sending women messages described as “creepy.” He also searched "how to know if you have crabs" as well as for information related to penile enlargement.

In his closing argument this morning, public defender Lucas Cusack said that McClain was guilty of felony murder, not murder in the first degree.

He stressed to the jury that it is the "quality of evidence that matters, not quantity."

He said that McClain had given the jury the "hard and ugly truth" in his testimony when he admitted to wanting to rob Manisco and then accidentally shooting her.

In the last minutes of closing arguments, Ogurkiewicz returned to the randomness of McClain's victims, who Ogurkiewicz says he chose for no reason other than were females who were vulnerable at the time McClain encountered them.

“This could have been anyone — anyone's daughter, anyone's sister, anyone's best friend, anyone's wife,” she said.

The jury is currently out for deliberation.

CORRECTION : A previous version of this story misstated the neighborhood where the killings of Bankhead and Edwards occurred.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Teen Football Star Is Fatally Shot on Date with Girlfriend: 'Last Word He Said to Me Was 'Help''

Police are still searching for a motive in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old high school football star Elijah DeWitt A teenage date night turned into a tragedy when a Georgia high school football star was fatally shot in a restaurant parking lot. "I run over to Elijah, and he's on the ground, and I go right over to him, and he mouths to me — the last word he said to me was 'help,'" victim Elijah DeWitt's longtime girlfriend, Bailey Reidling, told Fox News Digital. A standout senior wide receiver on the Jefferson...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Law & Crime

St. Louis School Shooter Regained Access to AR-15-Style Rifle Despite Mental Health Concerns, Left Chilling Note: Cops

The 19-year-old who shot and killed one student and one teacher at a St. Louis school had received mental health treatment several times and was committed to a mental institution at least once, according to the police. His parents also called the police multiple times over concerns about his mental health and his access to a gun, the authorities said.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Independent

Wreckage of Oklahoma teen’s deadly 150mph crash captured on bodycam video

Police in Oklahoma have released bodycam footage from a fatal crash in which the teen driver allegedly topped out at 150 mph.Video footage from the 15 October crash, obtained by local NBC affiliate KFOR from the Stillwater Police Department, shows the chaotic scene that a responding officer was met with when he discovered a mangled Mustang on the side of the road and then later a Chevrolet Impala that had been flattened in the crash.The officer discovered the confusing scene near State Highway 51 in Stillwater, located about 64 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. As the footage from his...
STILLWATER, OK
Daily Mail

Michigan couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished are spotted at gas station 300 miles from home days after father called cops 'displaying paranoia with concerns over the FBI, CIA and 9/11'

A couple and their teenage sons who mysteriously vanished were spotted 300 miles away from their Michigan home days after police said they were 'concerned' for their safety. Anthony and Suzette Cirigliano, both 51, and their two sons Brandon, 19, and Noah, 15, disappeared from their Fremont home on Sunday after the father of two called 911 about a 9/11 conspiracy theory and was 'paranoid' about the FBI and CIA.
FREMONT, MI
KTEM NewsRadio

Again? Texas Mom Wanted For Allegedly Selling Jaguar Cub

This story is pretty wild when you consider that this mom has gotten into it with the law before. A Texas mom once arrested for housing three tigers and several “vicious” monkeys under the same roof as her teenage daughter is now facing federal charges after allegedly brokering the sale of an endangered jaguar cub and she's on the run from law enforcement.
TEXAS STATE
St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis Riverfront Times

St. Louis, MO
2K+
Followers
476
Post
386K+
Views
ABOUT

The Riverfront Times focuses on the issues that are important to St. Louis's young adults. Each week, hundreds of thousands of readers turn to the RFT for award-winning journalism, powerful investigative reporting, news and commentary on local politics, and the most comprehensive arts and entertainment coverage in the St. Louis area.

 https://www.riverfronttimes.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy