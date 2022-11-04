Read full article on original website
S. Carolina legislature’s final effort to tweak abortion law
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — After a dozen meetings and sessions over the summer and fall, South Carolina lawmakers are almost out of time to do something to change the state’s abortion laws during a special session prompted by the overturning of Roe v. Wade. A conference committee of state senators and House members will meet one last time Wednesday morning. They will try to sort out a compromise between the House, which wants a near total abortion ban, and the Senate, which wants to tweak the current law that amounts to a ban about six weeks after conception. The full Senate is set to meet an hour after the committee to consider anything that passes with the House set to go into session Thursday if anything gets through the Senate.
Marjorie Taylor Greene's Chances of Losing Georgia Re-election
Georgia Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene is running for re-election for the state's 14th Congressional district and she is considered very likely to win. Polling website FiveThirtyEight gives her a 99 in 100 chance of victory against Democratic challenger Marcus Flowers, a 47-year-old Black army veteran who said he believes in bipartisanship and bridge-building across the political spectrum.
Nikki Haley faces backlash after calling for Raphael Warnock to be deported at Georgia rally
Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley is facing a wave of criticism after telling a crowd in Georgia on Sunday that Sen Raphael Warnock should be “deported”.Mr Warnock, who is locked in a tight battle for re-election with former football star Herschel Walker, was born in Savannah, Georiga, to parents who were both Pentacostal pastors. His father, Jonathan, served in the US Army during World War II. Mr Warnock, inspired by the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr, attended Morehouse College and then recieved multiple graduate degrees including a doctor of philosophy from Union Theological Seminary in New York....
Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Ron DeSantis and other 'strong Republican governors' not to run for president
Greene urged Republican governors like DeSantis to "fight" and stay in office, "not to abandon their states and try to run for president."
A Judge Just Ruled That There Is ‘Ample Evidence’ Of ‘Conspiracy’ Between Rudy Giuliani And The Trump Campaign In Georgia
Rudy Giuliani‘s efforts to dismiss a defamation suit by Georgia election workers were just denied this week, and a judge ultimately ruled that two election workers presented enough evidence to justify their case against the former New York City mayor. Federal judge U.S. District Court Chief Judge Beryl Howell rejected the politician’s recent attempt to dismiss the lawsuit brought by two GA election employees— who he falsely accused of election fraud as Politico reports— which lead to online harassment against both women, and violent threats as well.
Voters casting final ballots to determine control of House, Senate and 36 governor races
Polls have closed in Georgia and five other states in a midterm election dominated by anxiety over inflation and high gas prices that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor’s mansions across the country. Republicans are increasingly confident of winning the House...
Herschel Walker Final Polls Reveal Likely Winner as Georgia Voting Begins
Republican Herschel Walker holds a slim lead over Democrat Raphael Warnock in the still too-close-to-call race for Senate in Georgia, according to a number of surveys. As the polls open in the midterm elections on Tuesday, November 8, the Donald Trump-endorsed Walker is ahead of Warnock in several final polls, albeit none of which show him passing the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a December run-off election.
AP sources: Justice Dept. watchdog probing Mass. US attorney
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department’s inspector general has opened an investigation of the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, prompted by U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins’ appearance at a political fundraiser featuring first lady Jill Biden, The Associated Press has learned. An investigation by the department’s internal watchdog...
Midterm elections 2022: polls close in most US states as Republicans seek gains in Senate and House – live
Latest updates and results as millions across the US cast votes in what is largely seen as a referendum on Biden’s presidency – follow all the latest news
Live updates: Ohio Gov. DeWine wins re-election as 2022 election results roll in
Election results and news on hundreds of campaigns, including every House, Senate, governor, and state legislative race in the US.
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples
LITTLETON, Colo. (AP) — Colorado will face off in the U.S. Supreme Court against a Christian web designer who does not want to create custom wedding websites for same-sex couples. Lorie Smith says that Colorado’s anti-discrimination law would compel her to create same-sex marriage websites, thereby violating her First Amendment right to free speech. The ACLU, which opposes Smith’s case, argues Smith within her right to include a statement on her websites saying that she disagrees with same sex marriage, but she cannot refuse to serve customers based on their sexual orientation. The ACLU says if the designer were to prevail, it would open the door for racial discrimination. The case is scheduled for Dec. 5.
Oath Keepers leader: No plan to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes says there was no plan for his band of extremists to attack the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Rhodes was on the witness stand Monday for his second day of testimony as he tries to clear his name in his seditious conspiracy trial. On the day of the attack, Rhodes struck a different note, referring to Trump supporters who entered the Capitol as “actual patriots.” Rhodes is on trial with four others for what prosecutors have alleged was a plan to stage an armed rebellion to stop the transfer of presidential power from Republican Donald Trump to Democrat Joe Biden.
Spanish govt proposes rules for lobbyists, public officials
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s Council of Ministers has proposed a law to increase the transparency of interactions between public officials and lobbyists. Officials involved in any stage of policymaking would have to report their meetings with representatives of companies or groups that hoped to influence governmental decisions. Lobbyists would need to enroll in a new electronic registry of interest groups to carry out any encounters with any members of the government. Political parties and labor unions would be exempt from this obligation. The bill proposed on Tuesday also would require high-ranking officials to wait at least two years after leaving government service to engage in lobbying activities related to matters they had worked on.
Democrats on defense to keep US House seats on Texas border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Three U.S. House races in South Texas are carrying unusually high stakes as Republicans close in on retaking control of Congress. The unusually competitive atmosphere Tuesday along the U.S.-Mexico border underlined the rapidly shifting political winds in an important stronghold for Democrats. For Republicans, victories by any of three Latina candidates running for House seats in the region would deepen inroads the GOP is making nationally with Hispanic voters. The GOP unleashed an aggressive play for South Texas after counties up and down the border swung toward former Presidential Donald Trump in 2020. Millions of dollars have since poured into the region and all three GOP House candidates outraised their Democratic opponents this summer.
Peltola faces Palin in bid to hold Alaska’s US House seat
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, a Democrat, has embraced the legacy of her Republican predecessor, the late Rep. Don Young, as she seeks a full two-year term to the state’s lone U.S. House seat. Peltola beat Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich in an August special election to serve out Young’s term, which ends in January after his death.. She faces them again in Tuesday’s election, . Palin, the 2008 Republican vice-presidential nominee, is seeking a political comeback 13 years after she resigned as Alaska’s governor. Libertarian Chris Bye is also competing in the race.
Challenged by Demings, Florida’s Rubio seeks 3rd Senate term
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio is seeking a third term and facing Democratic U.S. Rep. Val Demings as the GOP tries to take back control of the narrowly divided Senate. Rubio had relatively easy paths to his first two Senate victories. This year he faces Demings, a third-term congresswoman who prominently features her background as a police officer and Orlando’s first female police chief. If she wins, she would be Florida’s first Black senator. Rubio has run a campaign pulled from the Republican playbook, tying Demings to President Joe Biden and hammering her on issues such as spending, rising inflation and a crisis at the southern border.
Fetterman sues to have mail-in ballots counted even if not signed with valid date
Pennsylvania Democratic Senate nominee John Fetterman’s campaign has gone to a federal court to try to have Pennsylvania voters’ mail-in ballots counted if they weren’t signed with a valid date. The question of whether mailed ballots with incorrect or missing dates can be counted is one of...
Appeals Court weighs death row inmate’s disability claims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Attorneys for Tennessee death row inmate Byron Black say he should not be executed because he is intellectually disabled. Black is appealing a ruling by a Nashville judge that denied his motion to be declared intellectually disabled. The judge said both a state and federal court have previously determined he does not meet the criteria. But Black’s attorneys told the Court of Criminal Appeals on Tuesday that the criteria have changed, as has the law. At issue is whether those changes are significant enough to require a new hearing.
Murkowski seeks to fend off Trump-backed Tshibaka in Alaska
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski is seeking to fend off a challenge from Donald Trump-endorsed fellow Republican Kelly Tshibaka in Tuesday’s election. Murkowski is seeking reelection to the seat she’s held for nearly 20 years. Murkowski touted her seniority and willingness to work across party lines at a time of political polarization. She is the most senior member of Alaska’s congressional delegation, following the death in March of Republican Rep. Don Young, who held Alaska’s House seat for 49 years. But Tshibaka argued that it was time for a change. The ranked choice election also included Democrat Pat Chesbro and Republican Buzz Kelley, who suspended his campaign after the primary and endorsed Tshibaka.
