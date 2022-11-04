Read full article on original website
Principal removed after student in Nazi-like costume goose-steps through Halloween contest
Some students at Jones College Prep are upset about a fellow student’s Halloween costume. A senior wore what looked like a Nazi uniform at school and goose-stepped across the stage during a costume contest.
Female student-athlete, coach sue school over suspensions for objecting to trans student in girls locker room
One student athlete filed suit against her school after she was suspended for her concerns surrounding a transgender student using the female locker room
A fifth-grade Catholic school teacher was arrested after she admitted to having a 'kill list' that included students and staff, police say
Angelica Carrasquillo-Torres, 25, admitted to telling her 5th-grade student that they were at the bottom of a "kill list" she made, police said.
St Louis high school teacher died after stepping in front of gunman and kids during mass shooting
A TEACHER died after heroically stepping in between a school shooter and her students during a massacre that also killed a teen girl. Jean Kucska, 61, was shot dead on Monday by 19-year-old Orlando Harris, a former student at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis. Missouri.
Black Woman Dragged Off Bus and Viciously Beat By Teens While Bus Driver Watches, Speaks Out
A woman is speaking out after a now-viral cell phone video captured a group of teens viciously assaulting and throwing her off of a Washington D.C. bus. In an exclusive interview with news outlet FOX 5, the victim stated the attack was brought forth after reportedly asking the group of teens sitting nearby her to stop using foul language.
NYU chemistry professor who was fired after students complained his class was too DIFFICULT says colleges need to 'apply a little tough love' and 'end coddling' - but school claims he was just a bad teacher
A New York University professor, who was fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult, has claimed that US universities need to end 'coddling' and 'apply a little tough love' to students. Two months ago in August, former organic chemistry professor...
White Teens in Alleged Blackface Captured at Six Flags: 'Disgusting'
Footage showed the teens lining up for a ride, their faces smeared all over with black paint. One of them asked a Black rider, "You like it?"
After getting beaten, instead of filing a report, teen decides to teach his attackers a valuable lesson
If you were beaten up and knew who did it, would you file a police report? Well, this person took a different approach. Gavin Joseph, a teen, was severely assaulted by some other students in 2015 while they were at school. These kids had never even spoken to Gavin before, but they felt they needed to discipline him since they had heard from other students that he was strange and unsettling because he always acted alone and by himself. Gavin ended up suffering from a moderate concussion, along with injuries to his eye, nose, and throat.
California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'
A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
WTRF
West Virginia student, who never spoke, now telling news camera how a teacher changed her life
MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) — A teacher for over two decades in Marshall County, is being recognized for the first time! For October’s Golden Apple Awards, one student is finally putting into words the impact this teacher has made on her life. Mrs. Valerie Yarnell was surprised in Moundsville...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
WSVN-TV
Mother finds TikTok video showing inappropriate behavior of Hallandale Beach High School teacher
HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A high school honors teacher remains behind bars Tuesday following inappropriate behavior with a student, and 7News has learned new details about his arrest. The student first denied she had any contact with her teacher and deleted messages between them, but her mother discovered a...
Maryland Substitute Teacher Removed From Elementary School Over Tweets Scolding Black Moms
A substitute teacher in Upper Marlboro, Maryland,. has been removed from an elementary school over controversial tweets that encouraged bullying, judged parents, and labeled herself as being “hood.”. The educator, identified as Bianca Robinson, has been removed from the classroom at District Heights Elementary School after upsetting parents with...
Devoted PE teacher and 15-year-old student dancer identified among the dead in St Louis school shooting
A devoted teacher and a 15-year-old student have been identified as the two fatal victims in the high school shooting in St Louis. Jean Kirk Kuzcka, 61, who taught physical education at Central VPA High School, was gunned down by the shooter during the violence on Monday morning. The second victim, 15-year-old Alexandra Bell, was in dance class when the gunman – later identified as former student Orlando Harris, 19, who was killed by police – shot her dead. Ms Kuzcka, who commuted one hour to work every day from her home in Dittmer, was fondly remembered by some of...
UK student charged after video shows racial slurs, attack on Black students
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDKY) – A University of Kentucky student was arrested Sunday after being accused of using a racial slur and attacking two Black students in a residence hall incident that was caught on video, according to reports. Sophia Rosing, 22, was arrested in Boyd Hall and faces charges...
KTBS
Band director sent video to mother of student as he calls her a vulgarity
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Parents of a Southwood High School student say the band director should be fired after he struck an especially sour note. It was in a selfie video that Lennard Holden sent to the student's mom, calling the girl a vulgar word over and over. Lennard said in...
Wake County mom vents to school board after daughter suspended for running from East Wake lockdown
A Wake County mom wants answers after her daughter was suspended for running out in the middle of a lockdown at East Wake High School last week.
'Mentally shocked': Kankakee High School teacher fired after caught on video calling student N-word
An attorney for the student said the since-fired teacher threw a book at him in a previous encounter.
District says Mervo students disciplined appropriately after video shows student beaten at bus stop
BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City Public Schools officials told WJZ they took appropriate action with those involved in a fight at a bus stop where a Mervo High School student was brutally beaten earlier this week.District officials did not say what that punishment is or how many were disciplined.A disturbing video obtained by WJZ showed a Mervo High School student being brutally beaten near a bus stop on his way home from school on Monday.The student—who classmates say is a freshman—was kicked in the head, shoved and punched by other students just blocks from the high school on Harford Road in...
Family of 6 ‘Furious’ After College Student Refuses to Keep Managing Their Lifestyle
Should one child ever be responsible for an entire household of adults?. It takes a lot to manage a household, and that is why everyone who lives under one roof eventually needs to contribute to the overall lifestyle.
